Klarna Unveils New AI-Powered Image-Search Tool And More

Written by: Marley Cotton | Published: 11 October 2023
Klarna, the leading buy now, pay later service, has announced the launch of several new features designed to enhance the shopping experience for its users. These exciting developments include an AI-powered image-search tool called Shopping lens, shoppable videos, in-store product scanning, a cashback program, express refunds, and more.

Key Takeaway

Klarna is revolutionizing the shopping experience with its new suite of features, which includes an AI-powered image-search tool, shoppable videos, in-store product scanning, a cashback program, express refunds, and more. These additions aim to enhance user convenience and personalization, while also promoting conscious shopping and sustainability.

Introducing Shopping Lens: A Revolutionary Image-Search Tool

One of Klarna’s most significant introductions is Shopping lens, an AI-powered image-search tool. Users can simply take a picture of an item or style they like and quickly find out where to purchase it. Shopping lens can recognize over 10 million items, including clothing and electronics, and match them with more than 50 million store offers in the app’s search and compare tool. Users can also compare prices, read retailer reviews, and discover similar items to the one they captured. Shopping lens is available in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, and Norway.

Shoppable Videos Now Available in Europe

Klarna’s shoppable videos, initially launched in the United States in October 2022, are now available in the United Kingdom, Germany, and Sweden. The aim of shoppable videos is to transform Klarna from a simple payments app to a platform where consumers can explore products while influencers promote them. The app’s recommendation engine ensures users receive a personalized video experience. Since the introduction of shoppable videos, the average viewer time in the United States has increased by 60%, and click-through rates have risen by 25%.

In-Store Product Scanning

Klarna is introducing a feature that allows users to access product information while shopping in physical stores. By scanning an item’s barcode, customers can instantly view customer reviews. Additionally, they can check for different colors or variants available online and compare prices with other retailers. This convenient in-store scanning feature is available in the U.K., U.S., Sweden, Germany, Denmark, and Norway.

Cashback Program and Simplified Sign-In

Shoppers in the U.K. can now earn up to 10% cashback on their purchases when choosing Klarna’s Pay Now, Pay in 3, or Pay Later options. This cashback can be applied as a discount on their next purchase made through Klarna. The company plans to expand the cashback program to more markets in the future. Klarna has also introduced a single sign-in solution, making the sign-in and checkout processes smoother for users across participating retailers.

Other Exciting Features and Sustainability Filters

Klarna’s new suite of features includes a gift card store within the app, allowing users to purchase gift cards from various retailers using Klarna. The company has also launched express refunds for eligible returns made through Klarna’s interest-free Pay in 3 in the U.K. and Pay in 4 in the U.S. With this update, Klarna will issue a refund as soon as customers provide a valid tracking number. Finally, Klarna is introducing sustainability filters to help shoppers make more conscious purchasing choices. Additionally, customers will have access to a conscious shopping dashboard focused on sustainability-oriented products.

