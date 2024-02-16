Newsnews
News

India Considers Blocking Proton Mail After Bomb Threats

Written by: Emmeline Laroche | Published: 16 February 2024
india-considers-blocking-proton-mail-after-bomb-threats
News

Proton, the Swiss privacy-focused software maker, has received a notice of a “possible block” of Proton Mail in India after the service was used to send bomb threats to schools in the Southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

Key Takeaway

India is considering blocking access to Proton Mail following the use of the service to send bomb threats to schools in Tamil Nadu. Proton has criticized the potential block, emphasizing its ineffectiveness in preventing cybercriminals from using alternative email services.

Concerns Over Potential Block

In a statement to the Indian daily Hindustan Times, a Proton spokesperson condemned the “potential block as a misguided measure that only serves to harm ordinary people.” The spokesperson emphasized that blocking access to Proton is an ineffective and inappropriate response to the reported threats. It was noted that such a measure would not prevent cybercriminals from using another email service and would be ineffective if the perpetrators are located outside of India.

According to Hindustan Times, the Indian IT Ministry issued a notice to local internet service providers to block Proton Mail at the request of the Tamil Nadu police. The police reported that at least 13 private schools in Chennai had received the hoax bomb threat.

Challenges in Tracing Suspects

D Ashok Kumar, a senior cyber crime wing police officer in Tamil Nadu, stated that he had requested the IT Ministry to block access to Proton Mail. He highlighted the challenges faced in obtaining information about the suspects, citing the end-to-end encryption of Proton Mail as a barrier to accessing crucial details such as IP addresses and mobile numbers.

Reactions and Advocacy

Lawmakers and privacy advocacy groups have expressed concerns over the potential block of Proton Mail in India. Saket Gokhale, a member of India’s upper house Rajya Sabha, voiced apprehensions about the impact on sources and whistleblowers who use Proton Mail to communicate with reporters, emphasizing the importance of privacy protection.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

How To Secure Email
TECHNOLOGY

How To Secure Email

by Constantia Araiza | 13 September 2023
ProtonMail: A Review of the Anonymous Email Service
TECH REVIEWS

ProtonMail: A Review of the Anonymous Email Service

by Abigail | 23 June 2021
How To Set Up An Email
TECHNOLOGY

How To Set Up An Email

by Delphinia Barefoot | 13 September 2023
How To Use Proton VPN
TECHNOLOGY

How To Use Proton VPN

by Genna Gribble | 29 July 2023
12 Best Disposable Email Services for Safety and Anonymity
TECHNOLOGY

12 Best Disposable Email Services for Safety and Anonymity

by Pia | 25 June 2020
What Is VPN On My Phone Mean
TECHNOLOGY

What Is VPN On My Phone Mean

by Robinia Klassen | 29 July 2023
8 Best Secure Email Providers in 2022
TECH REVIEWS

8 Best Secure Email Providers in 2022

by Abigail | 30 June 2021
Proton Drive: The Secure And Encrypted Cloud Storage Service For Mac Users
News

Proton Drive: The Secure And Encrypted Cloud Storage Service For Mac Users

by Dasie Mcelwee | 24 November 2023

Recent Stories

How Neara’s AI Technology Protects Utilities From Extreme Weather
News

How Neara’s AI Technology Protects Utilities From Extreme Weather

by Emmeline Laroche | 16 February 2024
India Considers Blocking Proton Mail After Bomb Threats
News

India Considers Blocking Proton Mail After Bomb Threats

by Emmeline Laroche | 16 February 2024
Pacifico Biolabs: Revolutionizing Seafood With Fermentation Process
News

Pacifico Biolabs: Revolutionizing Seafood With Fermentation Process

by Emmeline Laroche | 16 February 2024
What Do Chickens Eat In Minecraft
GAMING

What Do Chickens Eat In Minecraft

by Emmeline Laroche | 16 February 2024
What Animals Can You Tame In Minecraft
GAMING

What Animals Can You Tame In Minecraft

by Emmeline Laroche | 16 February 2024
How To Tame A Sheep In Minecraft
GAMING

How To Tame A Sheep In Minecraft

by Emmeline Laroche | 16 February 2024
How To Tame A Rabbit In Minecraft
GAMING

How To Tame A Rabbit In Minecraft

by Emmeline Laroche | 16 February 2024
Top Tips for Savvy Shopping in the E-Commerce Age
TECHNOLOGY

Top Tips for Savvy Shopping in the E-Commerce Age

by Emmeline Laroche | 16 February 2024