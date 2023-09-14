Newsnews
Honda Introduces The Irresistibly Adorable Motocompacto Electric Scooter

Written by: Melany Vo | Published: 15 September 2023
Honda has unveiled its latest offering in the electric scooter market with the introduction of the Motocompacto. This dorky and adorable e-scooter combines retro design with modern technology, making it stand out from the crowd.

Key Takeaway

Honda’s Motocompacto is an all-electric e-scooter that combines retro design with modern features. With its foldable design, compact size, and affordable price, it caters to the growing demand for convenient and stylish urban transportation options.

A Retro Design with a Modern Twist

The Motocompacto takes inspiration from Honda’s Motocompo, a foldable scooter that was popular in the 1980s. However, unlike its predecessor, the Motocompacto is equipped with an all-electric motor. With its all-white body that exudes a 1950s pop sci-fi vibe, this scooter is sure to turn heads wherever it goes.

Designed for portability, the Motocompacto can be easily folded down, making it a convenient option for first- and last-mile transportation. Despite its compact size, it offers a range of 12 miles on a single charge and can be fully recharged in just 3.5 hours using a standard household outlet.

A Uniquely American Design

What sets the Motocompacto apart is its uniquely American design. The scooter is the result of the collaborative efforts of Honda engineers from Ohio and California, ensuring that it caters to the specific needs and preferences of American riders.

In addition to its impressive performance, the Motocompacto also comes with a dedicated app that allows users to customize settings such as lighting and ride modes. This feature adds convenience and personalization to the overall riding experience.

Branded Accessories and Personalization

To cater to the growing fan base of the Motocompacto, Honda is offering a range of branded accessories, including a backpack and apparel. Riders can also personalize their scooters with stickers, adding their own unique touch to the vehicle’s broad white surface.

With an affordable price tag of $995, the Motocompacto is sure to attract a wide range of riders who are looking for a practical yet stylish mode of transportation. It will be available for purchase at Honda and Acura dealerships starting in November, providing an accessible option for those seeking a truly unique riding experience.

