Newsnews
News

Health In Her HUE Secures $3 Million In Seed Funding To Address Women Of Color’s Health Disparities

Written by: Scarlet Clarkson | Published: 9 January 2024
health-in-her-hue-secures-3-million-in-seed-funding-to-address-women-of-colors-health-disparities
News

Health in Her HUE, a digital health app dedicated to reducing health disparities for women of color, has successfully raised a $3 million Seed round. The funding was led by Seae Ventures, marking a significant milestone for the company.

Key Takeaway

Health in Her HUE has secured $3 million in seed funding to expand its platform and programs, aiming to address the pressing health disparities faced by women of color.

Connecting Women of Color with Healthcare Providers

Founded in 2018 by Ashlee Wisdom and Eddwina Bright, Health in Her HUE aims to bridge the gap between women of color and healthcare providers. The platform strives to provide tailored healthcare content and connect its members with healthcare professionals who understand and address their specific needs.

Addressing Racial Health Disparities

Women of color, particularly Black women, continue to face medical discrimination, perpetuated by harmful myths within the healthcare system. Health in Her HUE is uniquely positioned to tackle these existing racial health disparities and connect its members with providers committed to understanding their unique experiences and delivering quality care.

Expansion Plans

With nearly 13,000 members and 1,300 healthcare providers across 60 specialties, Health in Her HUE plans to utilize the funding to enhance its current Care program, broaden its educational health content, and introduce new topics such as fertility, endometriosis, and postpartum recovery. Additionally, the company will launch a product offering video consultations with clinical experts to address health-related queries.

Challenges and Future Outlook

Despite facing challenges in fundraising, Ashlee Wisdom, the CEO of Health in Her HUE, remains focused on expanding the company’s reach and impact. The recent funding round saw participation from notable investors, including Johnson & Johnson Impact Ventures, HBCU Founders Fund, Stanford Impact Fund, and Morgan Stanley Inclusive Ventures Labs. The company has raised a total of $4.2 million to date and is committed to furthering its mission in the digital healthcare market.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Jude Secures $4.24M Seed Round To Revolutionize Bladder Health
News

Jude Secures $4.24M Seed Round To Revolutionize Bladder Health

by Kacy Behm | 4 September 2023
Raising Capital: Early-Stage Founders’ Optimism Varies
News

Raising Capital: Early-Stage Founders’ Optimism Varies

by Saloma Kwak | 20 October 2023
New Fund ALIAVIA Ventures Is Fighting Gender Funding Inequalities In The US And Australia
News

New Fund ALIAVIA Ventures Is Fighting Gender Funding Inequalities In The US And Australia

by Eirena Gartner | 9 October 2023
Q3 Data For Women Reveal Continued Challenges In Venture Capital Funding
News

Q3 Data For Women Reveal Continued Challenges In Venture Capital Funding

by Piper Jester | 20 October 2023
What Is Crowdfunding And How Does It Benefit The Economy
FINTECH

What Is Crowdfunding And How Does It Benefit The Economy

by Kelcy Lasley | 7 November 2023
New Court Ruling Bars Fearless Fund From Awarding Grants To Black Women Founders
News

New Court Ruling Bars Fearless Fund From Awarding Grants To Black Women Founders

by Margot Sheikh | 3 October 2023
Pakistan-based BusCaro Raises $1.5 Million In Funding To Provide Safer Transportation Options
News

Pakistan-based BusCaro Raises $1.5 Million In Funding To Provide Safer Transportation Options

by Mella Horne | 23 November 2023
Nexusflow Secures $10.6 Million Funding To Transform Cybersecurity With Generative AI
News

Nexusflow Secures $10.6 Million Funding To Transform Cybersecurity With Generative AI

by Sonja Quiles | 29 September 2023

Recent Stories

How To Take Selfie Lost Ark
GAMING

How To Take Selfie Lost Ark

by Scarlet Clarkson | 9 January 2024
How To Hide Ui Lost Ark
GAMING

How To Hide Ui Lost Ark

by Scarlet Clarkson | 9 January 2024
Electric Vehicle Sales Remain Strong In Q4, But Could Have Been Stronger
News

Electric Vehicle Sales Remain Strong In Q4, But Could Have Been Stronger

by Scarlet Clarkson | 9 January 2024
Amazon’s New AI-Powered Features Revolutionize Online Apparel Shopping
News

Amazon’s New AI-Powered Features Revolutionize Online Apparel Shopping

by Scarlet Clarkson | 9 January 2024
Bitcoin ETFs, Carta’s Latest Trouble, And Space Exploration Updates
News

Bitcoin ETFs, Carta’s Latest Trouble, And Space Exploration Updates

by Scarlet Clarkson | 9 January 2024
Amazon’s New Initiative Aims To Help People Discover Digital Health Benefits
News

Amazon’s New Initiative Aims To Help People Discover Digital Health Benefits

by Scarlet Clarkson | 9 January 2024
Will Apple’s Vision Pro Launch Be A Groundhog Day For Immersive Computing?
News

Will Apple’s Vision Pro Launch Be A Groundhog Day For Immersive Computing?

by Scarlet Clarkson | 9 January 2024
Volkswagen To Integrate ChatGPT Into Its Cars And SUVs
News

Volkswagen To Integrate ChatGPT Into Its Cars And SUVs

by Scarlet Clarkson | 9 January 2024