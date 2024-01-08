Health In Her HUE Secures $3 Million In Seed Funding To Address Women Of Color’s Health Disparities

Health in Her HUE, a digital health app dedicated to reducing health disparities for women of color, has successfully raised a $3 million Seed round. The funding was led by Seae Ventures, marking a significant milestone for the company.

Key Takeaway Health in Her HUE has secured $3 million in seed funding to expand its platform and programs, aiming to address the pressing health disparities faced by women of color.

Connecting Women of Color with Healthcare Providers

Founded in 2018 by Ashlee Wisdom and Eddwina Bright, Health in Her HUE aims to bridge the gap between women of color and healthcare providers. The platform strives to provide tailored healthcare content and connect its members with healthcare professionals who understand and address their specific needs.

Addressing Racial Health Disparities

Women of color, particularly Black women, continue to face medical discrimination, perpetuated by harmful myths within the healthcare system. Health in Her HUE is uniquely positioned to tackle these existing racial health disparities and connect its members with providers committed to understanding their unique experiences and delivering quality care.

Expansion Plans

With nearly 13,000 members and 1,300 healthcare providers across 60 specialties, Health in Her HUE plans to utilize the funding to enhance its current Care program, broaden its educational health content, and introduce new topics such as fertility, endometriosis, and postpartum recovery. Additionally, the company will launch a product offering video consultations with clinical experts to address health-related queries.

Challenges and Future Outlook

Despite facing challenges in fundraising, Ashlee Wisdom, the CEO of Health in Her HUE, remains focused on expanding the company’s reach and impact. The recent funding round saw participation from notable investors, including Johnson & Johnson Impact Ventures, HBCU Founders Fund, Stanford Impact Fund, and Morgan Stanley Inclusive Ventures Labs. The company has raised a total of $4.2 million to date and is committed to furthering its mission in the digital healthcare market.