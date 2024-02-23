Newsnews
News

Hackers Exploit ConnectWise Flaws To Deploy LockBit Ransomware, Security Experts Warn

Written by: Joletta Ramsay | Published: 23 February 2024
hackers-exploit-connectwise-flaws-to-deploy-lockbit-ransomware-security-experts-warn
News

Security experts have issued a warning regarding the exploitation of vulnerabilities in ConnectWise ScreenConnect, a widely used remote access tool, by hackers to deploy LockBit ransomware. This comes in the wake of recent law enforcement efforts to disrupt the activities of the Russia-linked cybercrime gang.

Key Takeaway

Hackers are actively exploiting vulnerabilities in ConnectWise ScreenConnect to deploy LockBit ransomware, posing a significant threat to organizations using this remote access tool.

High-Risk Flaws Exploited

Researchers at cybersecurity companies Huntress and Sophos have observed LockBit attacks following the exploitation of two high-risk vulnerabilities impacting ConnectWise ScreenConnect. The vulnerabilities, CVE-2024-1709 and CVE-2024-1708, consist of an authentication bypass vulnerability and a path traversal vulnerability, respectively.

LockBit Attacks

Sophos reported that it had observed “several LockBit attacks” following the exploitation of the ConnectWise vulnerabilities. Despite recent law enforcement operations against LockBit, it appears that some affiliates are still active and deploying the ransomware.

Observations by Security Experts

Christopher Budd, director of threat research at Sophos X-Ops, highlighted that the vulnerable version of ScreenConnect was the starting point of the observed execution chain. Max Rogers, senior director of threat operations at Huntress, confirmed the observation of LockBit ransomware being deployed in attacks exploiting the ScreenConnect vulnerability.

Impact and Response

ConnectWise has not confirmed the extent of the impact on its users, but the Shadowserver Foundation reported that the ScreenConnect flaws are being “widely exploited,” with over 8,200 servers remaining vulnerable.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Why Cybersecurity Risk Is Growing In Construction
TECHNOLOGY

Why Cybersecurity Risk Is Growing In Construction

by Kamilah Mehta | 12 September 2023
Government Sanctions Against Ransomware Groups: A Closer Look
News

Government Sanctions Against Ransomware Groups: A Closer Look

by Annnora Nair | 2 November 2023
Russian Hacker Mikhail Matveev Trolls The U.S. Government With FBI Most Wanted Poster T-Shirt
News

Russian Hacker Mikhail Matveev Trolls The U.S. Government With FBI Most Wanted Poster T-Shirt

by Katie Rost | 19 September 2023
Boeing Confirms “Cyber Incident” After Ransomware Gang Claims Data Theft
News

Boeing Confirms “Cyber Incident” After Ransomware Gang Claims Data Theft

by Lura Knight | 3 November 2023
FBI Most-Wanted Russian Hacker Reveals Startling Reason Behind Burning Passport
News

FBI Most-Wanted Russian Hacker Reveals Startling Reason Behind Burning Passport

by Dalia Almaguer | 4 October 2023
What Is The Most Prolific Cyber Threat From IoT Devices
TECHNOLOGY

What Is The Most Prolific Cyber Threat From IoT Devices

by Pen Boutin | 17 October 2023
What Is The Correct Definition Of A Cybersecurity Exploit?
TECHNOLOGY

What Is The Correct Definition Of A Cybersecurity Exploit?

by Steffie Rolfe | 12 September 2023
What Are The Biggest Cybersecurity Threats Right Now?
TECHNOLOGY

What Are The Biggest Cybersecurity Threats Right Now?

by Jacquetta Fan | 12 September 2023

Recent Stories

Hackers Exploit ConnectWise Flaws To Deploy LockBit Ransomware, Security Experts Warn
News

Hackers Exploit ConnectWise Flaws To Deploy LockBit Ransomware, Security Experts Warn

by Joletta Ramsay | 23 February 2024
Meta Begins Testing In-App Camera Shortcut And Drafts In Threads App
News

Meta Begins Testing In-App Camera Shortcut And Drafts In Threads App

by Joletta Ramsay | 23 February 2024
Armenia’s 10web Revolutionizes WordPress Website-Building With AI
News

Armenia’s 10web Revolutionizes WordPress Website-Building With AI

by Joletta Ramsay | 23 February 2024
Apple’s India IPhone Business Outpaces Individual EU Countries, Morgan Stanley Reports
News

Apple’s India IPhone Business Outpaces Individual EU Countries, Morgan Stanley Reports

by Joletta Ramsay | 23 February 2024
How To Download A Minecraft Skin
GAMING

How To Download A Minecraft Skin

by Joletta Ramsay | 23 February 2024
How To Change Your Minecraft Name
GAMING

How To Change Your Minecraft Name

by Joletta Ramsay | 23 February 2024
How To Change Skin On Minecraft Java
GAMING

How To Change Skin On Minecraft Java

by Joletta Ramsay | 23 February 2024
How To Add A Skin To Minecraft
GAMING

How To Add A Skin To Minecraft

by Joletta Ramsay | 23 February 2024