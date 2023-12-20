Newsnews
News

GreyOrange Raises $135M To Expand Fulfillment Operations

Written by: Sybila Luo | Published: 21 December 2023
greyorange-raises-135m-to-expand-fulfillment-operations
News

Over the past few years, the robotics industry has been abuzz with the question of what comes after warehouse and fulfillment automation. The demand for such technology skyrocketed during the pandemic, with online shopping transitioning from a mere convenience to an absolute necessity. While companies like Amazon, Locus, 6 River Systems, and Fetch (now Zebra) have been at the forefront of this space, the spotlight on fulfillment is far from fading. Despite economic challenges, the industry continues to grow.

Key Takeaway

GreyOrange has secured

35 million in Series D funding, signaling the continued growth and innovation in the fulfillment technology sector. The investment will support the company’s expansion of advanced warehouse and fulfillment solutions.

GreyOrange: A Decade of Innovation

GreyOrange, headquartered in Roswell, Georgia, has been a key player in the industry since its founding in 2011, just before Amazon’s groundbreaking Kiva deal. With high-profile clients such as Walmart Canada, Nike, and H&M, the company has established itself as a leader in the fulfillment technology sector.

Securing Funding for Growth

The company’s success is evident not only in its client portfolio but also in its ability to secure funding. After a $140 million Series C in 2018, GreyOrange has now announced a $135 million growth financing Series D. The round was led by Anthelion Capital, with continued support from Mithril, 3State Ventures, and Blume Ventures.

Expanding Fulfillment Solutions

GreyOrange has been diligently working on developing a comprehensive solution for warehouse, fulfillment, and 3PL (third-party logistics) requirements. This includes the creation of AMRs (autonomous mobile robots) akin to Amazon’s Kiva, forklifts, and bin systems for picking, alongside its proprietary fleet management software that is compatible with various hardware. CEO Akash Gupta has highlighted that part of the funding will be utilized to deliver these advanced systems to customers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

14 Amazing Verizon 4G Phones for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

14 Amazing Verizon 4G Phones for 2023

by Kendra Purser | 19 September 2023
13 Amazing Verizon 4G Phone for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

13 Amazing Verizon 4G Phone for 2023

by Austine Gress | 20 September 2023
13 Best 4G Hotspot for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

13 Best 4G Hotspot for 2023

by Agneta Spry | 19 September 2023
11 Amazing M705 Logitech Mouse for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

11 Amazing M705 Logitech Mouse for 2023

by Terry Martinez | 11 September 2023
14 Best Hotspot 4G for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

14 Best Hotspot 4G for 2023

by Moyra Turney | 19 September 2023
What Is TMT Investment Banking?
FINTECH

What Is TMT Investment Banking?

by Shawn Denney | 18 November 2023
10 Amazing Verizon Smartphones 4G for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

10 Amazing Verizon Smartphones 4G for 2023

by Lisa Newkirk | 19 September 2023
15 Best Kindle For Android for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

15 Best Kindle For Android for 2023

by Eliza Rusch | 12 September 2023

Recent Stories

A Blueprint For Navigating Economic Uncertainty: A Guide For Founders
News

A Blueprint For Navigating Economic Uncertainty: A Guide For Founders

by Sybila Luo | 21 December 2023
Robotic Revolution In Industrial Painting: PaintJet Secures $10M Series A Funding
News

Robotic Revolution In Industrial Painting: PaintJet Secures $10M Series A Funding

by Sybila Luo | 21 December 2023
Tech Gifts To Avoid This Holiday Season For Security And Privacy
News

Tech Gifts To Avoid This Holiday Season For Security And Privacy

by Sybila Luo | 21 December 2023
GreyOrange Raises $135M To Expand Fulfillment Operations
News

GreyOrange Raises $135M To Expand Fulfillment Operations

by Sybila Luo | 21 December 2023
How To Hook Up Xbox 360 Thrustmaster Italia458 Racing Wheel With Xbox One
PC Gaming

How To Hook Up Xbox 360 Thrustmaster Italia458 Racing Wheel With Xbox One

by Sybila Luo | 21 December 2023
How To Make A Racing Wheel For PC
PC Gaming

How To Make A Racing Wheel For PC

by Sybila Luo | 21 December 2023
How To Use A Racing Wheel With Racing Room
PC Gaming

How To Use A Racing Wheel With Racing Room

by Sybila Luo | 21 December 2023
How To Shift To 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, And 12th Gears In Euro Truck Simulator With A G27 Racing Wheel
PC Gaming

How To Shift To 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, And 12th Gears In Euro Truck Simulator With A G27 Racing Wheel

by Sybila Luo | 21 December 2023