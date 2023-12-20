GreyOrange Raises $135M To Expand Fulfillment Operations

Over the past few years, the robotics industry has been abuzz with the question of what comes after warehouse and fulfillment automation. The demand for such technology skyrocketed during the pandemic, with online shopping transitioning from a mere convenience to an absolute necessity. While companies like Amazon, Locus, 6 River Systems, and Fetch (now Zebra) have been at the forefront of this space, the spotlight on fulfillment is far from fading. Despite economic challenges, the industry continues to grow.

Key Takeaway GreyOrange has secured 35 million in Series D funding, signaling the continued growth and innovation in the fulfillment technology sector. The investment will support the company’s expansion of advanced warehouse and fulfillment solutions.

GreyOrange: A Decade of Innovation

GreyOrange, headquartered in Roswell, Georgia, has been a key player in the industry since its founding in 2011, just before Amazon’s groundbreaking Kiva deal. With high-profile clients such as Walmart Canada, Nike, and H&M, the company has established itself as a leader in the fulfillment technology sector.

Securing Funding for Growth

The company’s success is evident not only in its client portfolio but also in its ability to secure funding. After a $140 million Series C in 2018, GreyOrange has now announced a $135 million growth financing Series D. The round was led by Anthelion Capital, with continued support from Mithril, 3State Ventures, and Blume Ventures.

Expanding Fulfillment Solutions

GreyOrange has been diligently working on developing a comprehensive solution for warehouse, fulfillment, and 3PL (third-party logistics) requirements. This includes the creation of AMRs (autonomous mobile robots) akin to Amazon’s Kiva, forklifts, and bin systems for picking, alongside its proprietary fleet management software that is compatible with various hardware. CEO Akash Gupta has highlighted that part of the funding will be utilized to deliver these advanced systems to customers.