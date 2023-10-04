Google’s New Update For Pixel Buds Pro Introduces Advanced Features

Google is set to release an exciting new update for its Pixel Buds Pro, bringing a host of innovative features to enhance user experience. With this update, Google aims to rival Apple’s popular AirPods in terms of conversation detection and listening statistics.

Key Takeaway Google’s latest update for the Pixel Buds Pro introduces conversation detection, listening statistics, support for Bluetooth Super Wideband, a low-latency gaming mode, and new color options. These features enhance the user experience and put Google in direct competition with Apple’s AirPods. With this update, Google continues to prioritize innovation and seamless integration across its product lineup.

Enhanced Conversation Detection

One of the standout features of this update is the introduction of conversation detection. This technology uses AI to detect when the user starts speaking and subsequently reduces background noise by seamlessly switching to transparency mode. Once the user finishes speaking, the earbuds automatically resume playing music and revert to active noise cancellation mode. While Apple’s AirPods also offer a similar feature known as Conversational Awareness, it’s unclear whether Google employs the same accelerometer-based technique to detect talking.

Improved Audio Quality with Bluetooth Super Wideband

Another notable addition to the Pixel Buds Pro is support for Bluetooth Super Wideband. Google claims that when paired with a Pixel phone, the earbuds will provide better voice quality during calls due to the increased bandwidth provided by Super Wideband technology. This should result in clearer and more natural-sounding conversations.

Low-Latency Gaming Mode

Gamers will also be pleased to learn that Google is rolling out a low-latency gaming mode for select games. This mode cuts audio latency in half, providing a more immersive and responsive gaming experience. While competitors like OnePlus have offered similar features with their own earbuds, Google’s entry into this space is sure to attract attention.

Listening Stats and Health Reminders

With this update, users will have access to listening statistics that provide insights into their audio volume levels. Google will even provide suggestions to lower the volume if necessary, promoting healthier listening habits. Additionally, a new Pixel Buds Pro web app for Chromebooks will allow users to conveniently adjust settings and install firmware updates.

New Colors

Although no sequel to the Pixel Buds Pro is expected this year, Google is treating users to two new color options — Bay and Porcenline — adding a touch of personalization to the earbuds.