Newsnews
News

Google’s New Update For Pixel Buds Pro Introduces Advanced Features

Written by: Sula Alcantara | Published: 5 October 2023
googles-new-update-for-pixel-buds-pro-introduces-advanced-features
News

Google is set to release an exciting new update for its Pixel Buds Pro, bringing a host of innovative features to enhance user experience. With this update, Google aims to rival Apple’s popular AirPods in terms of conversation detection and listening statistics.

Key Takeaway

Google’s latest update for the Pixel Buds Pro introduces conversation detection, listening statistics, support for Bluetooth Super Wideband, a low-latency gaming mode, and new color options. These features enhance the user experience and put Google in direct competition with Apple’s AirPods. With this update, Google continues to prioritize innovation and seamless integration across its product lineup.

Enhanced Conversation Detection

One of the standout features of this update is the introduction of conversation detection. This technology uses AI to detect when the user starts speaking and subsequently reduces background noise by seamlessly switching to transparency mode. Once the user finishes speaking, the earbuds automatically resume playing music and revert to active noise cancellation mode. While Apple’s AirPods also offer a similar feature known as Conversational Awareness, it’s unclear whether Google employs the same accelerometer-based technique to detect talking.

Improved Audio Quality with Bluetooth Super Wideband

Another notable addition to the Pixel Buds Pro is support for Bluetooth Super Wideband. Google claims that when paired with a Pixel phone, the earbuds will provide better voice quality during calls due to the increased bandwidth provided by Super Wideband technology. This should result in clearer and more natural-sounding conversations.

Low-Latency Gaming Mode

Gamers will also be pleased to learn that Google is rolling out a low-latency gaming mode for select games. This mode cuts audio latency in half, providing a more immersive and responsive gaming experience. While competitors like OnePlus have offered similar features with their own earbuds, Google’s entry into this space is sure to attract attention.

Listening Stats and Health Reminders

With this update, users will have access to listening statistics that provide insights into their audio volume levels. Google will even provide suggestions to lower the volume if necessary, promoting healthier listening habits. Additionally, a new Pixel Buds Pro web app for Chromebooks will allow users to conveniently adjust settings and install firmware updates.

New Colors

Although no sequel to the Pixel Buds Pro is expected this year, Google is treating users to two new color options — Bay and Porcenline — adding a touch of personalization to the earbuds.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

New Google Pixel Event 2023: Expectations For The Pixel 8, Watch 2, And More
News

New Google Pixel Event 2023: Expectations For The Pixel 8, Watch 2, And More

by Melly Landeros | 30 September 2023
What Is True Wireless
TECHNOLOGY

What Is True Wireless

by Uta Easterling | 17 August 2023
8 Amazing Samsung Bluetooth Headphones for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

8 Amazing Samsung Bluetooth Headphones for 2023

by Myrna Shuman | 28 August 2023
12 Best Jaybird Wireless Earbuds for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

12 Best Jaybird Wireless Earbuds for 2023

by Caprice Stenger | 26 August 2023
What Is A True Wireless Earbuds
TECHNOLOGY

What Is A True Wireless Earbuds

by Rosemarie Apple | 4 October 2023
15 Best Ear Buds For Android Phones for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

15 Best Ear Buds For Android Phones for 2023

by Una Blanco | 12 September 2023
The New Microsoft Surface Earbuds: Everything You Need to Know
TECH REVIEWS

The New Microsoft Surface Earbuds: Everything You Need to Know

by Abigail | 3 September 2020
Which Wireless Earbuds Have The Best Microphone
TECHNOLOGY

Which Wireless Earbuds Have The Best Microphone

by Adrianne Tyson | 4 October 2023

Recent Stories

Improving Patient Experience With Wearable Medical Devices: Insights From Professor Esther Rodriguez-Villegas
News

Improving Patient Experience With Wearable Medical Devices: Insights From Professor Esther Rodriguez-Villegas

by Sula Alcantara | 5 October 2023
Pow.bio Revolutionizes Biomanufacturing With Continuous Fermentation Technology
News

Pow.bio Revolutionizes Biomanufacturing With Continuous Fermentation Technology

by Sula Alcantara | 5 October 2023
Meta Launches Generative AI Features For Advertisers To Enhance Creativity And Efficiency
News

Meta Launches Generative AI Features For Advertisers To Enhance Creativity And Efficiency

by Sula Alcantara | 5 October 2023
Google Pixel Fold’s Dual-Screen Interpreter Mode Brings Subtitles To Real Life
News

Google Pixel Fold’s Dual-Screen Interpreter Mode Brings Subtitles To Real Life

by Sula Alcantara | 5 October 2023
Google Assistant Gets AI Upgrade With Bard Integration
News

Google Assistant Gets AI Upgrade With Bard Integration

by Sula Alcantara | 5 October 2023
Google’s New Update For Pixel Buds Pro Introduces Advanced Features
News

Google’s New Update For Pixel Buds Pro Introduces Advanced Features

by Sula Alcantara | 5 October 2023
Google Assistant Unveils Upgrades On Pixel 8 And Pixel 8 Pro
News

Google Assistant Unveils Upgrades On Pixel 8 And Pixel 8 Pro

by Sula Alcantara | 5 October 2023
14 Amazing 3Ds Video Capture Card for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

14 Amazing 3Ds Video Capture Card for 2023

by Sula Alcantara | 5 October 2023