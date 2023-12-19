Google To Pay $700M In Play Store Dispute Settlement

Google announced today that it will pay $700 million as part of a settlement over the Play Store dispute. This includes $630 million to U.S. consumers and $70 million to a fund used by U.S. states. The settlement was reached in September, following a class action lawsuit filed by U.S. states and consumers in 2021.

Key Takeaway Google will pay $700 million in a settlement over the Play Store dispute, with $630 million going to U.S. consumers and $70 million to a fund used by U.S. states. The company plans to expand its user choice billing program and streamline the sideloading process as part of the settlement.

Settlement Details

In November 2022, Google initiated a pilot of its user choice billing program in the U.S., allowing developers to use alternative payment methods for in-app purchases. As part of the settlement, the company will expand this program in the country. This means developers will be able to display different costs for a purchase in the app based on the billing method chosen by the customer.

Additionally, Google will streamline the sideloading process and update the language that informs users about the potential risks of downloading apps directly from the web. Wilson White, VP of Government Affairs & Public Policy at Google, emphasized the company’s commitment to simplifying the sideloading process while maintaining the importance of informing users about associated risks.

Android 14 Upgrade

Google also highlighted that Android 14 has made the app upgrade process easier, providing more controls for third-party app stores via an API.

Antitrust Battle and Future Plans

This development comes as Google lost its antitrust battle with Epic. Despite plans to appeal the verdict, Google reiterated in today’s blog post that it “didn’t recognize the choice and competition that our platforms enable” but the case is “far from over.” The trial revealed details of Google’s deals with companies like Spotify, which paid no commission on Play Store for in-app purchases.