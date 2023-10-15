Founders’ Guide: How To Find Events That Are Actually Worth It

Attending events can be crucial for founders looking to grow their companies, but not all events are created equal. With so many options available, it’s important for founders to cut through the noise and find events that are actually worth their time. Fortunately, there are strategies that can help founders identify valuable events in advance.

Key Takeaway Founders can maximize the value of events by adopting a strategic approach. Instead of attending multiple events with limited impact, focusing on a small number of well-planned events can yield greater benefits. By becoming actively involved as sponsors, setting up booths, and participating in various activities, founders can engage more meaningfully and make the most out of their limited event attendance.

Evaluating Event Worthiness: Insights from Founders

In a recent survey, more than 50 founders were asked if they would change the amount of time they spent at founder-focused events. While there was no consensus on the ideal number of events to attend, it became evident that many founders have discovered tactics to avoid wasting their time.

Mohammed AlKaff AlHashmi, the co-founder of Islamic Coin, suggests that founders should establish a strategy for the number of events they plan to attend within a specific time period. This approach compels them to assess each event’s potential value. AlHashmi personally attends only one event per quarter.

“Attending four well-planned events each year, one per quarter, is far more beneficial than going to many events with low impact,” he explained. “During these four carefully chosen events, we take a more active role as sponsors, setting up booths, participating in talks, panels, and speeches. This focused approach provides greater value compared to spreading ourselves too thin across numerous events.”