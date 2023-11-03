Newsnews
News

Ford Shuts Down Company Building App For Tradespeople

Written by: Carlyn Long | Published: 3 November 2023
ford-shuts-down-company-building-app-for-tradespeople
News

Ford has made the decision to shut down VIIZR, a software-as-a-service company that was building an app to assist tradespeople in managing their businesses. The app, developed in partnership with Salesforce, aimed to help plumbers, locksmiths, and electricians schedule field appointments, send invoices, and manage customers. However, the project has been discontinued due to lack of customer demand.

Key Takeaway

Ford has shut down VIIZR, a company building an app for tradespeople, citing lack of customer demand and a focus on other software products.

The Closure of VIIZR

VIIZR was a separate company majority owned by Ford, with Salesforce as a minority investor. The joint venture aimed to develop digital tools to support Ford’s commercial vehicle and service business, Ford Pro, with a revenue target of $45 billion by 2025. However, Ford has ended its investment in VIIZR and discontinued the product due to limited demand and a strategic focus on telematics, fleet management, and charging productivity software.

Ford Pro’s Continued Success

Despite the closure of VIIZR, Ford Pro continues to thrive. The division generated $42.7 billion in revenue in the first nine months of 2023, a significant increase of 22% compared to the same period last year. Ford Pro’s software subscriptions, which encompass fleet management, electric vehicle charging, data analytics, and telematics services, reached 476,000 in the third quarter, representing a nearly 50% year-over-year growth.

Competition and Limited Demand

While Ford Pro’s business remains strong, the development of the software-as-a-service app faced fierce competition and limited demand. Despite the initial optimism surrounding the app’s potential, changes to consumer behavior brought on by COVID-19 and the evolving marketplace for field service management apps contributed to its decline. The focus of the app was on job scheduling and automating back-office administrative tasks, rather than directly managing vehicles or addressing Ford Pro’s core business objectives.

Even though VIIZR has been discontinued, Salesforce, Ford’s partner in the joint venture, continues to provide enterprise software solutions to Ford Pro.

It is evident that Ford’s decision to shut down VIIZR was driven by market dynamics and the need to prioritize its core software offerings. While the app for tradespeople did not gain sufficient traction, Ford Pro’s success in other areas demonstrates the company’s ability to adapt to changing market conditions and deliver results.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

What Is One Way A Virtual Reality Work Meeting
TECHNOLOGY

What Is One Way A Virtual Reality Work Meeting

by Xena Bullington | 2 August 2023
US Lawmakers Intensify Pressure On Ford Over Battery Deal With CATL
News

US Lawmakers Intensify Pressure On Ford Over Battery Deal With CATL

by Desiree Mumford | 28 September 2023
Ford Reveals The Future Of Self-Driving Delivery Vehicle
TECH REVIEWS

Ford Reveals The Future Of Self-Driving Delivery Vehicle

by Angelina | 12 September 2019
Ford Delays $12B In EV Investments Amid Softening Demand
News

Ford Delays $12B In EV Investments Amid Softening Demand

by Daniela Kennedy | 27 October 2023
Ford And UAW Reach Tentative Agreement To End Strike
News

Ford And UAW Reach Tentative Agreement To End Strike

by Sammy Engstrom | 26 October 2023
Ford Halts Work On $3.5B EV Battery Factory With China’s CATL
News

Ford Halts Work On $3.5B EV Battery Factory With China’s CATL

by Bab Jablonski | 26 September 2023
10 Self Driving Car Companies You Should Keep An Eye On
TECH REVIEWS

10 Self Driving Car Companies You Should Keep An Eye On

by Joseph | 13 September 2019
Bird Acquires Spin Scooters From Tier In $19M Deal
News

Bird Acquires Spin Scooters From Tier In $19M Deal

by Concordia Hann | 20 September 2023

Recent Stories

Coinbase Sees Q3 Revenue Beat Expectations, But Shares Drop On Underwhelming Growth Prospects
News

Coinbase Sees Q3 Revenue Beat Expectations, But Shares Drop On Underwhelming Growth Prospects

by Carlyn Long | 3 November 2023
New York Ride-Hail Giants Settle $328 Million Wage Theft Complaints
News

New York Ride-Hail Giants Settle $328 Million Wage Theft Complaints

by Carlyn Long | 3 November 2023
Ford Shuts Down Company Building App For Tradespeople
News

Ford Shuts Down Company Building App For Tradespeople

by Carlyn Long | 3 November 2023
Rishi Sunak Announces AI Safety Institute And Delays AI Regulations
News

Rishi Sunak Announces AI Safety Institute And Delays AI Regulations

by Carlyn Long | 3 November 2023
Monarch Sees Surge In Users Following Intuit’s Decision To Close Mint
News

Monarch Sees Surge In Users Following Intuit’s Decision To Close Mint

by Carlyn Long | 3 November 2023
Los Angeles Pushes For Robotaxi Rulemaking Powers
News

Los Angeles Pushes For Robotaxi Rulemaking Powers

by Carlyn Long | 3 November 2023
SBF Trial Update: Former FTX CEO Testifies With Few Answers
News

SBF Trial Update: Former FTX CEO Testifies With Few Answers

by Carlyn Long | 3 November 2023
Don’t Be Afraid Of The ‘AI-assisted’ Beatles Song, ‘Now And Then’
News

Don’t Be Afraid Of The ‘AI-assisted’ Beatles Song, ‘Now And Then’

by Carlyn Long | 3 November 2023