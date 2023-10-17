Newsnews
Figure’s Humanoid Robot Takes Its First Steps: Walking Into The Future

Written by: Revkah Eagle | Published: 17 October 2023
A recent video released by Figure, a robotics startup, showcases their humanoid robot taking its first steps. The company had previously announced their plan to achieve this milestone within their first year of existence, and it seems they have succeeded. The footage reveals the robot moving with bent knees, a common feature among robots for better balance and control. While the gait may not be completely human-like at this stage, it is a significant achievement for the company.

Key Takeaway

Figure, a robotics startup, has released a video showcasing their humanoid robot taking its first steps. While the robot’s gait may not be fully human-like yet, the achievement is a significant milestone in the company’s development. Bent knees, commonly seen in advanced robots, provide better control and balance. Figure’s focus on mobile manipulation is evident through their dedication to developing human-style hands with articulated graspers. With a growing team of 60 employees, Figure demonstrates promising growth and commitment to advancing the field of humanoid robotics.

The video provides a rare glimpse into Figure’s progress, as their previous art had only consisted of mockups of the robot’s potential appearance. It is a reminder that developing a fully functional humanoid robot involves numerous steps and iterations. The company’s focus on bipedal locomotion indicates their commitment to creating robots that can navigate and interact in human-like ways.

The Importance of Bent Knees in Robotics

Bent knees are a common characteristic among robots, as seen in other advanced robotics systems such as Boston Dynamics’ Atlas and Agility’s Digit. This bending motion allows for better control of balance and other crucial factors. While there is ongoing debate about the necessity of a human-like gait in robots, the initial walking capabilities demonstrated by Figure’s robot mark a significant milestone in its development.

It is worth noting the significance of the robot’s hands in mobile manipulation. Many current humanoid systems, including Digit and Apptronik’s Apollo, have not yet incorporated articulated graspers. Although the video does not explicitly show functional grippers, during a previous visit to Figure’s headquarters, the company displayed a dedicated area for the development of a human-style hand with five digits. This indicates the company’s focus on addressing the challenge of mobile manipulation.

Figure has experienced rapid growth since its inception, with a headcount of 60 at the time of the video’s release. This expansion highlights the promising trajectory of the company and its dedication to advancing humanoid robotics. As they continue to refine their robot and overcome various challenges, Figure is undoubtedly on the path to further innovation in the field of robotics.

