Newsnews
News

Figure Secures $675 Million In Series B Funding, Valued At $2.6 Billion

Written by: Tamiko Lattimore | Published: 29 February 2024
figure-secures-675-million-in-series-b-funding-valued-at-2-6-billion
News

Today, Figure has confirmed the rumors of its substantial fundraising efforts, announcing a $675 million Series B funding round. This has resulted in the company being valued at an impressive $2.6 billion post-money. The investment comes from a notable lineup of investors, including Microsoft, OpenAI Startup Fund, Nvidia, Amazon Industrial Innovation Fund, Jeff Bezos (through Bezos Expeditions), Parkway Venture Capital, Intel Capital, Align Ventures, and ARK Invest.

Key Takeaway

Figure secures a substantial $675 million in Series B funding, propelling its valuation to $2.6 billion. The company’s strategic partnerships and focus on humanoid robot development position it as a key player in the evolving robotics industry.

Impressive Backing

The significant investment from a range of influential entities underscores the confidence in Figure’s potential. The company, led by founder Brett Adcock, has already demonstrated its capabilities by setting ambitious goals and achieving them. The funding will undoubtedly fuel further growth and development, potentially expanding its current 80-person team.

Robotic Advancements

Figure’s focus on creating a walking bipedal robot within a short timeframe aligns with the current surge of interest in humanoid robots. With examples showcased by prominent companies such as Tesla, Apptronik, and Amazon, the industry is witnessing a pivotal moment. The emphasis on building robots for industrial applications reflects the practical approach adopted by many firms, prioritizing workplace functionality over home deployment.

Partnership with OpenAI

Figure’s recent partnership with OpenAI signifies a strategic move to enhance the capabilities of humanoid robots through advanced AI models. The collaboration aims to develop more natural methods of communication between robots and humans, a crucial aspect for autonomous operation in dynamic environments such as warehouses and factories.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Ascend Elements Secures $542M Series D Funding For Battery Recycling Expansion
News

Ascend Elements Secures $542M Series D Funding For Battery Recycling Expansion

by Aprilette Mortenson | 12 September 2023
Alpaca Raises $15 Million Convertible Note From SBI Group To Accelerate Expansion In Asia
News

Alpaca Raises $15 Million Convertible Note From SBI Group To Accelerate Expansion In Asia

by Casey Tankersley | 13 October 2023
PayPal Ventures’ First AI Investment, A Credit-Based Dating App, And Robinhood’s Good Week
News

PayPal Ventures’ First AI Investment, A Credit-Based Dating App, And Robinhood’s Good Week

by Malanie Hopson | 19 February 2024
Databricks Secures $500M In Series I Funding, Valuation Reaches $43B Amid Late-Stage Market Turmoil
News

Databricks Secures $500M In Series I Funding, Valuation Reaches $43B Amid Late-Stage Market Turmoil

by Rubie Mayhew | 15 September 2023
Last Week’s Fintech News: Mega-rounds And Intuit’s Decision To Close Mint
News

Last Week’s Fintech News: Mega-rounds And Intuit’s Decision To Close Mint

by Shannon Magdaleno | 6 November 2023
Apollo.io Secures $100M Funding At A Valuation Of $1.6B, Accelerating The Growth Of Its Sales Tech Platform
News

Apollo.io Secures $100M Funding At A Valuation Of $1.6B, Accelerating The Growth Of Its Sales Tech Platform

by Joya Hardaway | 30 August 2023
Mistral AI Raises $415 Million In Funding Round, Valuing The Company At $2 Billion
News

Mistral AI Raises $415 Million In Funding Round, Valuing The Company At $2 Billion

by La Verne Haun | 12 December 2023
Qogita Raises $86M Series B To Compete With Ankorstore In Europe
News

Qogita Raises $86M Series B To Compete With Ankorstore In Europe

by Willyt Eley | 14 December 2023

Recent Stories

India Approves $15.2 Billion Investment For Semiconductor Plants
News

India Approves $15.2 Billion Investment For Semiconductor Plants

by Tamiko Lattimore | 29 February 2024
Ford’s Partnership With Tesla Superchargers Marks A New Era For EV Owners
News

Ford’s Partnership With Tesla Superchargers Marks A New Era For EV Owners

by Tamiko Lattimore | 29 February 2024
Figure Secures $675 Million In Series B Funding, Valued At $2.6 Billion
News

Figure Secures $675 Million In Series B Funding, Valued At $2.6 Billion

by Tamiko Lattimore | 29 February 2024
Venus Williams Launches Palazzo: A New Generative AI-Powered Interior Design Platform
News

Venus Williams Launches Palazzo: A New Generative AI-Powered Interior Design Platform

by Tamiko Lattimore | 29 February 2024
Google And Stack Overflow Partner To Bring Knowledge Base To Gemini For Google Cloud
News

Google And Stack Overflow Partner To Bring Knowledge Base To Gemini For Google Cloud

by Tamiko Lattimore | 29 February 2024
How To Make Packed Ice In Minecraft
GAMING

How To Make Packed Ice In Minecraft

by Tamiko Lattimore | 29 February 2024
What Is The Default Tick Speed In Minecraft
GAMING

What Is The Default Tick Speed In Minecraft

by Tamiko Lattimore | 29 February 2024
How To Stop Minecraft Lag
GAMING

How To Stop Minecraft Lag

by Tamiko Lattimore | 29 February 2024