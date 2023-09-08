fcc-welcomes-anna-gomez-as-its-fifth-commissioner

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is celebrating its completion with the confirmation of Anna Gomez as the agency’s fifth commissioner. This appointment empowers the FCC to take swift action on various regulatory matters in the communication and space sectors.

Key Takeaway The FCC has gained its fifth commissioner, Anna Gomez, paving the way for quicker decision-making and action in communication and space-related regulations.

Long-awaited Confirmation

Anna Gomez was nominated to the FCC in June after facing Republican resistance to the previous candidate, Gigi Sohn. However, after months of delay, Gomez’s nomination was finally approved by the Senate. Once she is sworn in, Gomez will join the agency as its third Democratic commissioner, aligning with the current 3:2 majority in favor of the administration’s party.

Revitalizing the FCC

Following the tenure of Ajit Pai during the Trump administration, FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel has been leading the agency’s efforts to improve broadband access and update space-related rules. However, due to the lack of a full panel of commissioners, the FCC has faced limitations in its ability to address politically charged issues, such as net neutrality.

With the addition of Anna Gomez, the FCC can now operate as an independent expert agency, with the freedom to collaborate with the rest of the executive branch while maintaining its autonomy.

Potential Changes Ahead

While Gomez’s confirmation is significant, it remains to be seen what impact her appointment will have on the FCC’s agenda. In recent years, the rollback of net neutrality rules and the easing of regulations within the communications sector have been contentious topics. With a fuller panel, Chairwoman Rosenworcel’s FCC may seek to reinstate some of those rules with stronger legal support or introduce new regulations related to broadband privacy.

The upcoming FCC meeting, scheduled for September 21st, may shed light on the future direction of the agency. While the agenda is already extensive, it is anticipated that announcements or hints of the FCC’s next steps will be made.

Welcome from Fellow Commissioners

Commenting on Anna Gomez’s confirmation, fellow commissioners expressed their warm welcome and anticipation for her contributions:

Commissioner Geoffrey Starks emphasized Gomez’s expertise and acknowledged the value she brings to the agency and the public it represents.

Commissioner Brendan Carr highlighted Gomez’s dedication to public service and expressed optimism about their collaboration to protect consumers and advance American interests.

Commissioner Nathan Simington commended Gomez’s commitment to public service and expressed eagerness to work together.

Chairwoman Rosenworcel, too, hailed Gomez’s telecommunications experience, her history of public service, and her international expertise. She expressed enthusiasm for collaborating with Gomez to ensure that modern communications benefit all Americans and to secure the United States’ position as a leader in the digital age.

The confirmation of Anna Gomez as the fifth commissioner of the FCC marks a significant milestone in the agency’s operations. With a complete panel, the FCC can now tackle regulatory challenges more effectively and advance its mission of fostering connectivity and communication innovation across the nation.