Newsnews
News

Facebook Pulls The Plug On PGP-Encrypted Emails: A Dying Feature Bids Farewell

Written by: Hannah Bishop | Published: 5 December 2023
facebook-pulls-the-plug-on-pgp-encrypted-emails-a-dying-feature-bids-farewell
News

Facebook recently announced its decision to discontinue the PGP-encrypted email feature, citing low usage as the primary reason. Introduced in 2015, this feature allowed users to receive encrypted emails from Facebook, enhancing privacy and security for those who wanted an extra layer of protection.

Key Takeaway

Facebook’s decision to retire its PGP-encrypted email feature highlights the declining demand for outdated encryption methods and the shift towards more user-friendly secure communication platforms. With low usage and the availability of alternate options, the discontinuation comes as a logical step forward for the social media giant.

The Decline of PGP-Encrypted Emails

The move to deprecate this feature comes as no surprise, considering the dwindling number of users who actively utilized it. Although the exact user count remains unspecified, it is not difficult to imagine that the feature had become obsolete due to lack of adoption.

Moreover, from a functionality standpoint, the necessity of encrypted email notifications is questionable. Users can easily disable email notifications and access relevant information through the Facebook app or web browser, eliminating the need for duplicate alerts.

Outdated Technology

Another noteworthy factor contributing to the feature’s demise is the use of Pretty Good Privacy (PGP) as the underlying encryption technology. PGP, dating back several decades, has long been surpassed by more modern and robust encryption methods. Even Phil Zimmermann, the renowned cryptographer and PGP inventor, admitted to not using PGP himself in 2015 but rather opting for alternative secure communication platforms.

Zimmermann explained that his decision stemmed from the absence of compatible encryption software for his MacBook and the lack of iOS support. While GPG Tools emerged as a viable replacement following Symantec’s acquisition of PGP, the cumbersome nature of PGP and its limited compatibility deterred widespread adoption.

The Future of Secure Communication

As Facebook discontinues its PGP-encrypted email feature, the focus undoubtedly shifts to other widely utilized and more user-friendly secure communication platforms. Signal and WhatsApp, for instance, offer end-to-end encryption and a more streamlined user experience. These platforms have gained popularity, providing users with secure messaging and file-sharing capabilities while ensuring privacy and ease of use.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

How To Encrypt Email Gmail
TECHNOLOGY

How To Encrypt Email Gmail

by Darcee Martindale | 13 September 2023
8 Best Secure Email Providers in 2022
TECH REVIEWS

8 Best Secure Email Providers in 2022

by Abigail | 30 June 2021
What Is An Encrypted Email
TECHNOLOGY

What Is An Encrypted Email

by Eda Dreyer | 13 September 2023
How Do I Encrypt An Email
TECHNOLOGY

How Do I Encrypt An Email

by Alysa Bronson | 13 September 2023
When Does Breaking Bad Leave Netflix
TECHNOLOGY

When Does Breaking Bad Leave Netflix

by Isahella Jessen | 6 August 2023
What Do You Say In A Goodbye Email To Coworkers?
TECHNOLOGY

What Do You Say In A Goodbye Email To Coworkers?

by Idette Stutts | 23 November 2023
Apple Event 2023: Exciting Updates For IPhone 15, USB-C Support, And New Apple Watches
News

Apple Event 2023: Exciting Updates For IPhone 15, USB-C Support, And New Apple Watches

by Verine Boyett | 12 September 2023
How To Use Escrow On Dark Web
TECHNOLOGY

How To Use Escrow On Dark Web

by Brynne Johansen | 12 September 2023

Recent Stories

Farmless Secures New Capital Infusion To Develop Alternative Protein Products
News

Farmless Secures New Capital Infusion To Develop Alternative Protein Products

by Hannah Bishop | 5 December 2023
Meta Discontinues Cross-Messaging Between Instagram And Facebook
News

Meta Discontinues Cross-Messaging Between Instagram And Facebook

by Hannah Bishop | 5 December 2023
Facebook Pulls The Plug On PGP-Encrypted Emails: A Dying Feature Bids Farewell
News

Facebook Pulls The Plug On PGP-Encrypted Emails: A Dying Feature Bids Farewell

by Hannah Bishop | 5 December 2023
Egypt’s Mtor Raises $2.8M Pre-Seed Investment For Online Auto Parts Marketplace
News

Egypt’s Mtor Raises $2.8M Pre-Seed Investment For Online Auto Parts Marketplace

by Hannah Bishop | 5 December 2023
SoftBank Corp Takes 51% Stake In Cubic Telecom For $513 Million To Drive Into The Connected Car World
News

SoftBank Corp Takes 51% Stake In Cubic Telecom For $513 Million To Drive Into The Connected Car World

by Hannah Bishop | 5 December 2023
New Backers For Carbon Maps: Boosting Carbon Accounting For The Food Industry
News

New Backers For Carbon Maps: Boosting Carbon Accounting For The Food Industry

by Hannah Bishop | 5 December 2023
Omniful, A Supply Chain And E-Commerce Enablement Startup, Secures $5.85M In Funding
News

Omniful, A Supply Chain And E-Commerce Enablement Startup, Secures $5.85M In Funding

by Hannah Bishop | 5 December 2023
Epic Games And Lego Bring A New Adventure To Fortnite
News

Epic Games And Lego Bring A New Adventure To Fortnite

by Hannah Bishop | 5 December 2023