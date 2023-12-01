Newsnews
Ethereum Scaling Battle: Optimism Execs Optimistic About The Future

Written by: Hillary Broadbent | Published: 1 December 2023
Optimism, a layer-2 blockchain platform, is working towards addressing Ethereum’s ongoing challenges with scaling, speed, and costs. Despite the years-long struggle, the team remains optimistic about the future of Ethereum and its potential for growth.

Key Takeaway

Optimism, a layer-2 blockchain platform, aims to address Ethereum’s scaling challenges by providing a faster, more cost-effective, and scalable solution. By staying true to the decentralization principles of Ethereum, Optimism offers users and developers an improved experience while upholding the core values of the blockchain.

The Pursuit of Scalability

Jing Wang, CEO and co-founder of Optimism, highlighted the team’s dedication to solving Ethereum’s scaling problem since 2017. This persistent pursuit of scalability has been a shared goal among various players in the Ethereum ecosystem.

Layer-2 Solutions to the Rescue

Currently, interacting with Ethereum can be cumbersome, slow, and expensive. That’s where layer-2 (L2) blockchains like Optimism step in. These platforms prioritize scaling and speed while reducing costs for users. Optimism’s network allows users to engage with Ethereum’s chain at around one-tenth of the cost. Moreover, developers benefit from a faster and more scalable environment for building decentralized applications (dApps).

“Just as Amazon serves as a serverless back end for web2 applications, Optimism serves as a decentralized serverless back end for web3 applications,” explained Wang. The team’s goal is to scale Ethereum while maintaining the essence of its original decentralization values.

