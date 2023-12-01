Ethereum Scaling Battle: Optimism Execs Optimistic About The Future

Optimism, a layer-2 blockchain platform, is working towards addressing Ethereum’s ongoing challenges with scaling, speed, and costs. Despite the years-long struggle, the team remains optimistic about the future of Ethereum and its potential for growth.

The Pursuit of Scalability

Jing Wang, CEO and co-founder of Optimism, highlighted the team’s dedication to solving Ethereum’s scaling problem since 2017. This persistent pursuit of scalability has been a shared goal among various players in the Ethereum ecosystem.

Layer-2 Solutions to the Rescue

Currently, interacting with Ethereum can be cumbersome, slow, and expensive. That’s where layer-2 (L2) blockchains like Optimism step in. These platforms prioritize scaling and speed while reducing costs for users. Optimism’s network allows users to engage with Ethereum’s chain at around one-tenth of the cost. Moreover, developers benefit from a faster and more scalable environment for building decentralized applications (dApps).

“Just as Amazon serves as a serverless back end for web2 applications, Optimism serves as a decentralized serverless back end for web3 applications,” explained Wang. The team’s goal is to scale Ethereum while maintaining the essence of its original decentralization values.