Discord Revamps Mobile App To Enhance Social Features And User Experience

Written by: Michel Samuel | Published: 6 December 2023
Discord, the popular communication platform, has announced a major refresh of its mobile app aimed at highlighting its best social features while addressing user feedback. The redesigned app has undergone significant changes to streamline the mobile experience and organize Discord’s diverse suite of social tools.

Key Takeaway

Discord has launched a mobile app redesign that prioritizes social features and enhances user experience. The update includes a new tab system, consolidated messages section, improved search functionality, and revamped visuals. These changes reflect Discord’s commitment to meeting user expectations and ensuring seamless communication on the go.

A User-Centric Redesign

In a recent blog post, Francesco Polizzi, Discord Group Product Manager, stated that the revamp was driven by the need to adapt to the evolving needs and expectations of users. Previously, Discord served as a companion app for gamers on PC while they were away from their computers. However, over time, Discord’s capabilities have expanded exponentially, necessitating a more user-friendly and efficient mobile app.

As part of the update, Discord has introduced a new set of tabs, replacing the old navigation buttons, which lead users to Servers, Messages, Notifications, and their own profile. Although the company experimented with a horizontal dock-like design, they ultimately decided to retain the previous vertical layout for organizing servers, ensuring easy navigation for users who belong to numerous communities.

A more significant change is the dedicated messages section, which now consolidates direct messages (DMs) and group DMs in one place, significantly enhancing the user experience. The new layout also includes a status area at the top of the messages section, providing real-time updates on friends’ activities, allowing users to join them effortlessly. Additionally, Discord has incorporated an option to prioritize favorite DM or group DM threads, mimicking the functionality of the iPhone’s Messages app and enhancing ease of use.

Enhanced Functionality and Visual Appeal

Discord’s mobile app redesign introduces several improvements aimed at optimizing functionality and visual appeal. When entering a channel or a message thread, users will find a cleaner and more spacious design that consolidates media, links, files, and member information in a clear format. The search feature has also undergone a major overhaul, enabling users to search for messages, attachments, pinned messages, and files through a universal search bar. These enhancements align the Discord app more closely with other message-centric applications and cater to users’ on-the-go needs.

Visually, the profile page has undergone a revamp that showcases Discord’s recent focus on customizable profiles. Additionally, sharing pictures and videos now supports larger file sizes and boasts improved visual fidelity. Discord has also introduced a brand new mobile-friendly UI for video and voice calls. Finally, users can opt for the long-awaited night mode, known as the “Midnight” theme, and experience faster load times with reduced data usage.

