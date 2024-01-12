Newsnews
News

Dextrous Robotics Shuts Down: CEO Confirms Closure

Written by: Cassandry Roller | Published: 12 January 2024
dextrous-robotics-shuts-down-ceo-confirms-closure
News

Memphis-based Dextrous Robotics is closing its doors, CEO Evan Drumwright confirmed the news on LinkedIn. The company faced insolvency after an aggressive trajectory 18 months ago that the recent investment market didn’t support.

Key Takeaway

Dextrous Robotics, a Memphis-based warehouse robotics firm, is shutting down due to insolvency. The company’s innovative approach to truck unloading may have future potential despite the closure.

The Challenges of Robotics Startups

Launching a startup, especially in the hardware and robotics industry, is a challenging endeavor. It requires extensive runways and room to make pivots, and even the most promising companies rarely make it off the ground.

A Novel Approach to Truck Unloading

Last year, Dextrous made headlines for its unique approach to truck unloading using a “chopstick” method. The system’s dexterity allows it to approach boxes from various angles, aiming to automate one of the most dangerous tasks in the industrialized world.

Unfulfilled Potential

The company’s DX-1 robot was “on track” to deploy with large logistics companies, indicating a demand for the technology. However, despite the closure, the innovative ideas pioneered by Dextrous Robotics may resurface in the future.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Discord Shuts Down Gas, The Anonymous Compliments App, Nine Months After Acquisition
News

Discord Shuts Down Gas, The Anonymous Compliments App, Nine Months After Acquisition

by Ambur Omara | 20 October 2023
MarketForce Exits Three Markets, Prepares To Launch Social Commerce Spinout
News

MarketForce Exits Three Markets, Prepares To Launch Social Commerce Spinout

by Odilia Winston | 29 October 2023
WeWork Clashes With Codi Over “WeWont” Campaign; Sends Cease And Desist Letter
News

WeWork Clashes With Codi Over “WeWont” Campaign; Sends Cease And Desist Letter

by Janey Bibbs | 19 October 2023
15 Best KissAnime Alternatives to Watch Anime for Free
ENTERTAINMENT

15 Best KissAnime Alternatives to Watch Anime for Free

by Samantha | 3 October 2020
Safeguarding Investments: Insights From Investors On Due Diligence In African Tech
News

Safeguarding Investments: Insights From Investors On Due Diligence In African Tech

by Dyanna Fuqua | 24 October 2023
Snap Closes Down AR Enterprise Division After Less Than A Year
News

Snap Closes Down AR Enterprise Division After Less Than A Year

by Elinor Ingham | 28 September 2023
TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 Unveils Complete Hardware Stage Agenda
News

TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 Unveils Complete Hardware Stage Agenda

by Marris Domingue | 31 August 2023
Ascento Revolutionizes Security Patrols With Autonomous Robots
News

Ascento Revolutionizes Security Patrols With Autonomous Robots

by Elberta Lyon | 12 September 2023

Recent Stories

1X Secures $100M Funding For Advancing Humanoid Robots
News

1X Secures $100M Funding For Advancing Humanoid Robots

by Cassandry Roller | 12 January 2024
Dextrous Robotics Shuts Down: CEO Confirms Closure
News

Dextrous Robotics Shuts Down: CEO Confirms Closure

by Cassandry Roller | 12 January 2024
Where Is Shangra In Lost Ark
GAMING

Where Is Shangra In Lost Ark

by Cassandry Roller | 12 January 2024
How To Unlock Hope Island Lost Ark
GAMING

How To Unlock Hope Island Lost Ark

by Cassandry Roller | 12 January 2024
How To Find Tooki Island In Lost Ark
GAMING

How To Find Tooki Island In Lost Ark

by Cassandry Roller | 12 January 2024
Where To Get Serenade Of Love Lost Ark
GAMING

Where To Get Serenade Of Love Lost Ark

by Cassandry Roller | 12 January 2024
How To Get Requiem Of Twilight In Lost Ark
GAMING

How To Get Requiem Of Twilight In Lost Ark

by Cassandry Roller | 12 January 2024
Where Is Harmony Island In Lost Ark
GAMING

Where Is Harmony Island In Lost Ark

by Cassandry Roller | 12 January 2024