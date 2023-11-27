Newsnews
Cyberattack On Legal Tech Provider Causes Disruption To UK Law Firms

Written by: Dede Stockwell | Published: 28 November 2023
A cyberattack on CTS, a leading provider of managed IT services for law firms and the professional services industry in the UK, has led to significant disruption across the legal sector. With close to 80 law firms believed to be affected so far, the incident has resulted in the inability to access case files, disrupted house sales and purchases, and unexpected costs for customers. The details of the cyber incident have not been disclosed by CTS, but security experts suspect that the CitrixBleed vulnerability may have been exploited. While CTS is working towards restoring services, the precise timeline for full restoration remains uncertain.

Widespread Disruption in the Legal Sector

The cyber incident at CTS, a UK-based provider of managed IT services for law firms, has caused significant disruption for the entire legal sector, affecting numerous organizations. Since last Wednesday, close to 80 law firms have reported being unable to access their case files, leading to operational challenges and delays in providing services to clients. The incident has also had a broader impact on house sales and purchases, leaving customers dealing with unexpected accommodation and storage costs, as well as the risk of expiring mortgage offers.

CTS Refuses to Share Details

Despite the widespread disruption, CTS has not provided any specific details about the cyber incident. The company confirmed a “service outage” resulting from the incident but did not disclose the number of affected customers or whether any sensitive data had been accessed. CTS has not posted any updates since Friday, leaving law firms and their clients in a state of uncertainty.

CitrixBleed Vulnerability Suspected

Security experts suggest that the cyber incident may be linked to the exploitation of the CitrixBleed vulnerability. U.S. government officials recently issued warnings about this vulnerability, stating that it has been actively exploited by both nation-state hackers and cybercriminal gangs. While CTS has not confirmed the nature of the breach, some experts have connected it to an exposed NetScaler appliance belonging to Sprout Technologies, a company that merged with CTS in 2020.

Efforts to Restore Services

CTS has assured its customers that it is working towards restoring services. However, the company has been unable to provide a precise timeline for full restoration. Several law firms heavily reliant on CTS have reported ongoing disruption caused by the cyber incident. These firms are actively seeking alternative solutions to deal with urgent client matters and mitigate the impact of the incident on their operations.

