Newsnews
News

Chronosphere Expands Its Observability Platform With Acquisition Of Calyptia

Written by: Becca Jarrell | Published: 22 January 2024
chronosphere-expands-its-observability-platform-with-acquisition-of-calyptia
News

Chronosphere, a startup specializing in cloud native observability, has recently announced its acquisition of Calyptia. This move is set to extend Chronosphere’s capabilities and further solidify its position in the observability market.

Key Takeaway

Chronosphere’s acquisition of Calyptia signifies a strategic expansion of its observability platform, offering users enhanced capabilities and reinforcing its commitment to open source cloud native technology.

Acquisition of Calyptia

Chronosphere’s acquisition of Calyptia, a company founded by the creators of the Fluent Ecosystem, marks a significant development in the realm of observability platforms. Calyptia, known for its open-source observability projects such as Fluentd and Fluent Bit, had garnered attention for its aim to transform these projects into paid SaaS products.

Strategic Investment and Future Prospects

Chronosphere’s strategic investment from CrowdStrike, along with the recent acquisition of Calyptia, underscores the company’s commitment to providing comprehensive observability solutions. With the addition of Calyptia’s observability pipeline solution, Chronosphere aims to empower developers with enhanced control over their observability data, including log files, to optimize costs and improve productivity.

Benefits for Users

Through the acquisition, Chronosphere’s users will gain access to an observability pipeline system that enables them to collect, transform, and route metric, log, and trace data. This integration will allow users to seamlessly route data to their preferred data back end, leveraging the capabilities of the recently announced log storage and visualization solution powered by CrowdStrike.

Commitment to Open Source

Chronosphere has expressed its commitment to continuing Calyptia’s engagement with the open source Fluent Ecosystem. This move is expected to further drive the growth and evolution of the Fluentd and Fluent Bit projects, aligning with the increasing adoption of cloud native observability.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Cisco Announces $28B Acquisition Of Splunk, Expanding Its Security And Observability Capabilities
News

Cisco Announces $28B Acquisition Of Splunk, Expanding Its Security And Observability Capabilities

by Karmen Hylton | 21 September 2023
CrowdStrike Acquires Bionic.ai For $350M To Strengthen Its Cybersecurity Offerings
News

CrowdStrike Acquires Bionic.ai For $350M To Strengthen Its Cybersecurity Offerings

by Roda Dortch | 19 September 2023
Acceldata Raises $10M To Accelerate Growth In The Data Observability Space
News

Acceldata Raises $10M To Accelerate Growth In The Data Observability Space

by Madelon Lafave | 11 October 2023
Seven Companies Secure $476M Contract To Provide Commercial Satellite Imagery To NASA
News

Seven Companies Secure $476M Contract To Provide Commercial Satellite Imagery To NASA

by Gray Curl | 4 October 2023
How Much Did Facebook Pay For Meta.Com
AI

How Much Did Facebook Pay For Meta.Com

by Allyce Massaro | 19 September 2023
Who Owns Slack?
TECHNOLOGY

Who Owns Slack?

by Ellen Mullinax | 18 September 2023
When Did Salesforce Buy Slack
TECHNOLOGY

When Did Salesforce Buy Slack

by Aileen Hallett | 18 September 2023
Prophecy Secures $35 Million Funding To Revolutionize Data Transformation
News

Prophecy Secures $35 Million Funding To Revolutionize Data Transformation

by Mary Valdovinos | 12 October 2023

Recent Stories

Chronosphere Expands Its Observability Platform With Acquisition Of Calyptia
News

Chronosphere Expands Its Observability Platform With Acquisition Of Calyptia

by Becca Jarrell | 22 January 2024
How To Buy Pets In Among Us
GAMING

How To Buy Pets In Among Us

by Becca Jarrell | 22 January 2024
How To Draw Among Us Imposter Step By Step
GAMING

How To Draw Among Us Imposter Step By Step

by Becca Jarrell | 22 January 2024
Why Cant I Sign In On Among Us Iphone
GAMING

Why Cant I Sign In On Among Us Iphone

by Becca Jarrell | 22 January 2024
What Can I Play Among Us On
GAMING

What Can I Play Among Us On

by Becca Jarrell | 22 January 2024
Among Us How To Get Stars For Free
GAMING

Among Us How To Get Stars For Free

by Becca Jarrell | 22 January 2024
How Many Players Play Among Us 2022
GAMING

How Many Players Play Among Us 2022

by Becca Jarrell | 22 January 2024
India’s Captain Fresh In Advanced Talks To Raise $50 Million In New Funding
News

India’s Captain Fresh In Advanced Talks To Raise $50 Million In New Funding

by Becca Jarrell | 22 January 2024