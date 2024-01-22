chronosphere-expands-its-observability-platform-with-acquisition-of-calyptia

Chronosphere, a startup specializing in cloud native observability, has recently announced its acquisition of Calyptia. This move is set to extend Chronosphere’s capabilities and further solidify its position in the observability market.

Key Takeaway Chronosphere’s acquisition of Calyptia signifies a strategic expansion of its observability platform, offering users enhanced capabilities and reinforcing its commitment to open source cloud native technology.

Acquisition of Calyptia

Chronosphere’s acquisition of Calyptia, a company founded by the creators of the Fluent Ecosystem, marks a significant development in the realm of observability platforms. Calyptia, known for its open-source observability projects such as Fluentd and Fluent Bit, had garnered attention for its aim to transform these projects into paid SaaS products.

Strategic Investment and Future Prospects

Chronosphere’s strategic investment from CrowdStrike, along with the recent acquisition of Calyptia, underscores the company’s commitment to providing comprehensive observability solutions. With the addition of Calyptia’s observability pipeline solution, Chronosphere aims to empower developers with enhanced control over their observability data, including log files, to optimize costs and improve productivity.

Benefits for Users

Through the acquisition, Chronosphere’s users will gain access to an observability pipeline system that enables them to collect, transform, and route metric, log, and trace data. This integration will allow users to seamlessly route data to their preferred data back end, leveraging the capabilities of the recently announced log storage and visualization solution powered by CrowdStrike.

Commitment to Open Source

Chronosphere has expressed its commitment to continuing Calyptia’s engagement with the open source Fluent Ecosystem. This move is expected to further drive the growth and evolution of the Fluentd and Fluent Bit projects, aligning with the increasing adoption of cloud native observability.