Newsnews
News

China’s Tech Titans Invest $340M In Zhipu AI, A Challenger To OpenAI

Written by: Ruperta Whalen | Published: 21 October 2023
chinas-tech-titans-invest-340m-in-zhipu-ai-a-challenger-to-openai
News

China’s AI industry is gaining momentum as local companies race to develop advanced technology and secure funding. Zhipu AI, an emerging player in the field, has recently announced that it has raised a total of 2.5 billion yuan ($340 million) in financing this year. This significant investment will allow Zhipu AI to further develop its foundation models and compete with established players like OpenAI.

Key Takeaway

Zhipu AI, a promising challenger to OpenAI, has attracted significant funding from Chinese tech giants, venture capital firms, and state funds. The company’s ability to bring together rivals and secure local financing demonstrates the growing strength of China’s AI industry. With its open-source initiatives and cutting-edge research, Zhipu AI is poised to make a significant impact in the world of artificial intelligence.

The Rise of Zhipu AI

Zhipu AI was founded in 2019 as a spin-off from Tsinghua University, one of China’s most prestigious institutions. Led by Tang Jie, a professor in the Department of Computer Science and Technology, the company has quickly gained recognition for its cutting-edge research and development in the field of artificial intelligence.

A Delicate Time for AI Development in China

The announcement of Zhipu AI’s significant financing comes at a delicate time for the Chinese AI industry. The Biden administration in the United States recently imposed additional restrictions on the export of AI chips to China, making it more challenging for Chinese companies to train large language models. To overcome this obstacle, Chinese AI companies have been stockpiling semiconductors, investing millions of dollars in securing these crucial components.

Local Financing as a Strategy

In order to sustain its participation in the highly competitive AI race, Zhipu AI has turned to local investors for financing. The recent $340 million investment came from yuan-denominated funds, marking a shift from the previous trend of relying on USD funds. This change can be attributed to the geopolitical tensions between China and the United States, which have created a divide in the tech industry.

Collaboration Amongst Rivals

What sets Zhipu AI apart is its ability to bring together major Chinese tech companies, even those that are often considered as archrivals. Companies like Alibaba, Tencent, Xiaomi, and Meituan, along with other prominent venture capital firms, have joined forces to invest in Zhipu AI. This collaboration showcases the importance of the AI industry in China and the willingness of key players to support emerging talent.

Open-Source Initiatives

Zhipu AI recently made headlines by open-sourcing its bilingual conversational AI model, ChatGLM-6B. This model, trained on six billion parameters, is capable of carrying out inferences on a single consumer-grade graphics card. Furthermore, Zhipu AI has also released an open-sourced foundation model, the GLM-130B, which boasts an impressive 130 billion parameters.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

New AI-Powered Chatbot ChatGPT: Latest Updates And Controversies
News

New AI-Powered Chatbot ChatGPT: Latest Updates And Controversies

by Tarra Escalante | 30 August 2023
New Developments In AI: The Rising Demand For Custom Chips In The Generative AI Field
News

New Developments In AI: The Rising Demand For Custom Chips In The Generative AI Field

by Pauletta Whisenant | 12 September 2023
Tech News Recap: SBF Trial, Atlassian Acquires Loom, And OpenAI Explores Chip Development
News

Tech News Recap: SBF Trial, Atlassian Acquires Loom, And OpenAI Explores Chip Development

by Nikkie Lacy | 15 October 2023
Amazon Launches Bedrock: A Breakthrough In Generative AI
News

Amazon Launches Bedrock: A Breakthrough In Generative AI

by Marijo Bedwell | 28 September 2023
DeepMind Collaborates With Google Cloud To Introduce AI Watermarking For Images
News

DeepMind Collaborates With Google Cloud To Introduce AI Watermarking For Images

by Sosanna Salter | 30 August 2023
15 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy in 2022
FINTECH

15 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy in 2022

by Kenneth | 6 November 2019
OpenAI To Host First Developer Conference On November 6
News

OpenAI To Host First Developer Conference On November 6

by Julina Ashby | 7 September 2023
Secoda Raises $16M To Expand Its Data Cataloging Platform
News

Secoda Raises $16M To Expand Its Data Cataloging Platform

by Becky Upchurch | 22 September 2023

Recent Stories

12 Best Energy Pro eReaders For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

12 Best Energy Pro eReaders For 2023

by Ruperta Whalen | 21 October 2023
10 Best Kindle 5th Generation eReaders For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

10 Best Kindle 5th Generation eReaders For 2023

by Ruperta Whalen | 21 October 2023
10 Best Refurbished Kindle eReaders For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

10 Best Refurbished Kindle eReaders For 2023

by Ruperta Whalen | 21 October 2023
13 Best Black Kindle eReaders For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

13 Best Black Kindle eReaders For 2023

by Ruperta Whalen | 21 October 2023
14 Amazing Portable Projectors For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

14 Amazing Portable Projectors For 2023

by Ruperta Whalen | 21 October 2023
9 Best Handheld Voice Recorders For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

9 Best Handheld Voice Recorders For 2023

by Ruperta Whalen | 21 October 2023
8 Best Ledger Nano S Hardware Wallets For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

8 Best Ledger Nano S Hardware Wallets For 2023

by Ruperta Whalen | 21 October 2023
8 Amazing Digital SLR Cameras For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

8 Amazing Digital SLR Cameras For 2023

by Ruperta Whalen | 21 October 2023