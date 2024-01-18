Can Recraft’s AI Graphic Design Model Swerve The AI Controversy?

Controversy continues to surround the world of AI-generated imagery, and even as AI-generated images used in elections became a source of concern this week at the World Economic Forum, startups continue to plow the new furrow of AI tools for creators.

Recraft’s Latest Venture

Recraft, an AI graphic design generator aimed at professionals, has raised a $12 million Series A round led by Khosla Ventures in Silicon Valley, together with former GitHub CEO, Nat Friedman. Also participating were RTP Global, Abstract VC, Basis Set Ventures, Elad Gil, and various other angel investors.

Foundational Model Approach

Recraft claims to be among the first to be a ‘foundational’ tool, in the sense that it is building its own Foundation Model — a pre-trained, deep learning algorithm — to generate consistent design elements, such as icons and images, that can be tweaked and used within a brand’s particular style controls. It also claims to have amassed over 300,000 since its launch eight months ago.

Professional Focus

Recraft is designed as a tool for professionals, providing both raster and vector images, the latter being infinitely scalable and used in professional graphic design spheres. Founder Anna Veronika Dorogush, a former head of machine learning systems with the search engine Yandex in Moscow, leads a 13-strong team based in London.