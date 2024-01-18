Newsnews
News

Can Recraft’s AI Graphic Design Model Swerve The AI Controversy?

Written by: Thalia Hutcherson | Published: 18 January 2024
can-recrafts-ai-graphic-design-model-swerve-the-ai-controversy
News

Controversy continues to surround the world of AI-generated imagery, and even as AI-generated images used in elections became a source of concern this week at the World Economic Forum, startups continue to plow the new furrow of AI tools for creators.

Key Takeaway

Recraft’s foundational model for graphic design aims to provide professionals with control over image outputs and style, potentially avoiding the controversy surrounding AI-generated imagery.

Recraft’s Latest Venture

Recraft, an AI graphic design generator aimed at professionals, has raised a $12 million Series A round led by Khosla Ventures in Silicon Valley, together with former GitHub CEO, Nat Friedman. Also participating were RTP Global, Abstract VC, Basis Set Ventures, Elad Gil, and various other angel investors.

Foundational Model Approach

Recraft claims to be among the first to be a ‘foundational’ tool, in the sense that it is building its own Foundation Model — a pre-trained, deep learning algorithm — to generate consistent design elements, such as icons and images, that can be tweaked and used within a brand’s particular style controls. It also claims to have amassed over 300,000 since its launch eight months ago.

Professional Focus

Recraft is designed as a tool for professionals, providing both raster and vector images, the latter being infinitely scalable and used in professional graphic design spheres. Founder Anna Veronika Dorogush, a former head of machine learning systems with the search engine Yandex in Moscow, leads a 13-strong team based in London.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

WWE 2K22 Preview: Is It A Return To Form?
GAMING

WWE 2K22 Preview: Is It A Return To Form?

by James | 26 February 2022
What Is New Technology That Has Impacted Online Gaming
TECHNOLOGY

What Is New Technology That Has Impacted Online Gaming

by Mirilla Maloney | 11 August 2023
New AI-Powered Chatbot ChatGPT: Latest Updates And Controversies
News

New AI-Powered Chatbot ChatGPT: Latest Updates And Controversies

by Tarra Escalante | 30 August 2023
The Impact Of Fear On Business Success
News

The Impact Of Fear On Business Success

by Ag Jenson | 9 September 2023
Telegram CEO Refuses To Remove War-Related Content Despite Criticism
News

Telegram CEO Refuses To Remove War-Related Content Despite Criticism

by Cecile Blunt | 14 October 2023
Emmett Shear Takes The Reins As Interim CEO Of OpenAI Amidst Company Turmoil
News

Emmett Shear Takes The Reins As Interim CEO Of OpenAI Amidst Company Turmoil

by Nickie Springfield | 21 November 2023
Will OpenAI Chaos Boost Open-Source Models?
News

Will OpenAI Chaos Boost Open-Source Models?

by Grethel Campagna | 22 November 2023
How The OpenAI Shake-up Highlights The Importance Of Open AI Development
News

How The OpenAI Shake-up Highlights The Importance Of Open AI Development

by Shannen Sanabria | 22 November 2023

Recent Stories

Apple Vision Pro: A New Era Of Immersive Computing
News

Apple Vision Pro: A New Era Of Immersive Computing

by Thalia Hutcherson | 18 January 2024
Can Recraft’s AI Graphic Design Model Swerve The AI Controversy?
News

Can Recraft’s AI Graphic Design Model Swerve The AI Controversy?

by Thalia Hutcherson | 18 January 2024
How Much Is Dota Plus
GAMING

How Much Is Dota Plus

by Thalia Hutcherson | 18 January 2024
Why Is Dota 2 Prize Pool So High
GAMING

Why Is Dota 2 Prize Pool So High

by Thalia Hutcherson | 18 January 2024
Versa Release Date: Exploring When Fitbit Versa Came Out
Wearables

Versa Release Date: Exploring When Fitbit Versa Came Out

by Thalia Hutcherson | 18 January 2024
Keeping Schedule: Setting Time On Fitbit Versa 3
Wearables

Keeping Schedule: Setting Time On Fitbit Versa 3

by Thalia Hutcherson | 18 January 2024
Power On: A Step-by-Step Guide To Turning On Your Fitbit
Wearables

Power On: A Step-by-Step Guide To Turning On Your Fitbit

by Thalia Hutcherson | 18 January 2024
Scale Insights: Understanding The Functions Of The Fitbit Scale
Wearables

Scale Insights: Understanding The Functions Of The Fitbit Scale

by Thalia Hutcherson | 18 January 2024