Newsnews
News

Briq Raises $8M Extension At $150M Valuation To Automate Finances In Construction

Written by: Jo Ann Keegan | Published: 19 January 2024
briq-raises-8m-extension-at-150m-valuation-to-automate-finances-in-construction
News

At a time where many startups are struggling to raise funding, or are raising – but at lower valuations, it’s notable when companies raise at flat or higher valuations. Especially when their last raise took place in 2021 – a time when capital was much easier to come by and valuations were climbing at crazy rates.

Key Takeaway

Briq, a startup specializing in AI-powered automation of financial workflows in the construction industry, has raised $8 million in an extension round at a

50 million valuation. The company has shown significant growth in annual recurring revenue and aims to expand into new geographies.

Briq’s Funding and Valuation

Briq, a platform designed to automate financial workflows in the construction industry, has raised $8 million in an extension round at a $150 million valuation. This comes after the company’s $30 million Series B financing in June 2021 led by Tiger Global Management.

Investors and Financial Performance

Tiger Global, MetaProp, Blackhorn, Eniac, and Nemetschek have contributed to this extension round. Briq has reported a 40% growth in annual recurring revenue in 2023 compared to 2022, with a 45% decrease in employees to 138 by the end of 2023.

AI-Powered Automation

Founded in 2018, Briq uses AI to automate financial workflows specific to the construction space. The company’s offerings include Briq AutoPilot and Briq CoPilot, which use generative automation bots to automate business processes and financial forecasting.

Expansion Plans

While currently focused on North America, Briq has plans to expand into new geographies, particularly in the Middle East, Asia, and non-English emerging markets in Europe. The company is also looking forward to introducing conversational AI for financial transactions in 2024.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Why Choose Technology Investment Banking
FINTECH

Why Choose Technology Investment Banking

by Rochella Severance | 18 November 2023
How Does Investment Banking Work
FINTECH

How Does Investment Banking Work

by Lyssa Schlosser | 17 November 2023
What Is Corporate Banking Vs. Investment Banking?
FINTECH

What Is Corporate Banking Vs. Investment Banking?

by Kassi Little | 17 November 2023
Faire, Wholesale Marketplace, Implements Restructuring And Lays Off 20% Of Staff
News

Faire, Wholesale Marketplace, Implements Restructuring And Lays Off 20% Of Staff

by Dorelia Bertram | 4 November 2023
What Is M&A In Investment Banking
FINTECH

What Is M&A In Investment Banking

by Abigael Parent | 17 November 2023
What Is TMT Investment Banking?
FINTECH

What Is TMT Investment Banking?

by Shawn Denney | 18 November 2023
New Funding Boosts InsuranceDekho As It Expands Insurance Offerings
News

New Funding Boosts InsuranceDekho As It Expands Insurance Offerings

by Revkah Belton | 11 October 2023
How Do You Get Into Investment Banking
FINTECH

How Do You Get Into Investment Banking

by Sara-Ann Ponder | 17 November 2023

Recent Stories

How To Disassemble Items Dota 2
GAMING

How To Disassemble Items Dota 2

by Jo Ann Keegan | 19 January 2024
Where To Watch Dota 2 Tournament
GAMING

Where To Watch Dota 2 Tournament

by Jo Ann Keegan | 19 January 2024
Factory Refresh: Resetting Fitbit Charge HR To Factory Settings
Wearables

Factory Refresh: Resetting Fitbit Charge HR To Factory Settings

by Jo Ann Keegan | 19 January 2024
Seamless Connection: Connecting Your Phone To Fitbit
Wearables

Seamless Connection: Connecting Your Phone To Fitbit

by Jo Ann Keegan | 19 January 2024
Fitbit Stride Setup: A Guide To Measuring Your Stride Length On Fitbit
Wearables

Fitbit Stride Setup: A Guide To Measuring Your Stride Length On Fitbit

by Jo Ann Keegan | 19 January 2024
Band Sizing Wisdom: A Guide To Choosing The Right Size For Your Fitbit Band
Wearables

Band Sizing Wisdom: A Guide To Choosing The Right Size For Your Fitbit Band

by Jo Ann Keegan | 19 January 2024
Hygiene Tips: Cleaning Your Fitbit Charge HR
Wearables

Hygiene Tips: Cleaning Your Fitbit Charge HR

by Jo Ann Keegan | 19 January 2024
Walgreens Sync: A Guide To Syncing Your Fitbit With Walgreens
Wearables

Walgreens Sync: A Guide To Syncing Your Fitbit With Walgreens

by Jo Ann Keegan | 19 January 2024