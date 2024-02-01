Newsnews
News

Autonomous Vehicle Company Motional Faces Capital Support Loss

Written by: Cherin Willett | Published: 1 February 2024
autonomous-vehicle-company-motional-faces-capital-support-loss
News

Autonomous vehicle company Motional is facing a setback as one of its primary backers, automotive supplier Aptiv, announced that it will no longer allocate capital towards the commercialization of a robotaxi service in 2024. This decision comes as a surprise and raises questions about the future of Motional’s ambitious plans.

Key Takeaway

Motional faces a significant setback as Aptiv, one of its primary backers, withdraws capital support for the commercialization of a robotaxi service. Despite this challenge, Motional remains determined to pursue its funding roadmap and advance its efforts towards scaling driverless services.

Aptiv’s Decision

Aptiv Chairman and CEO Kevin Clark stated during the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call that they have decided to pursue alternatives to reduce their ownership interest in Motional. The high costs associated with delivering the necessary technology for a robotaxi service have led Aptiv to reconsider its capital allocation. The company is exploring steps to reduce a significant portion of its common equity while working within the construct of the joint venture agreement.

Motional’s Response

Despite Aptiv’s decision, Motional remains confident in its funding roadmap and is determined to proceed with the next phase of commercialization. The company emphasized its strategic partnerships with shareholders, including Aptiv and the Hyundai Motor Group, and expressed its commitment to scaling driverless services and expanding commercial partnerships.

Motional’s Journey

Motional’s roots can be traced back to nuTonomy, a Boston-based autonomous vehicle startup founded in 2013. Following its acquisition by Delphi in 2017, nuTonomy became part of Aptiv, which later formed the joint venture with Hyundai to create Motional. The joint venture aimed to leverage combined investments to develop and commercialize self-driving cars, with ambitious targets that have since been adjusted in response to industry developments.

Commercialization Efforts

Despite the challenges, Motional has made progress towards its goal of launching a robotaxi service using driverless vehicles. Collaborative efforts with Hyundai Motor Group and plans to co-develop production-ready autonomous vehicles demonstrate the company’s commitment to advancing its technology. Motional is actively testing its autonomous vehicles in multiple cities and has announced plans to work with Kia on a next-generation vehicle for future commercial operations.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

New Funding Boosts Didi’s Autonomous Vehicle Arm, Aims For Accelerated Growth
News

New Funding Boosts Didi’s Autonomous Vehicle Arm, Aims For Accelerated Growth

by Inessa Chaidez | 13 October 2023
New Self-Driving Trucks Startup, Stack AV, Backed By Softbank Group
News

New Self-Driving Trucks Startup, Stack AV, Backed By Softbank Group

by Gabriellia Taliaferro | 8 September 2023
Kneron Secures $49M Funding To Accelerate Commercial Expansion
News

Kneron Secures $49M Funding To Accelerate Commercial Expansion

by Brietta Broom | 26 September 2023
New Electric Airship Unveiled In Silicon Valley: A Game-Changer In Drone Technology
News

New Electric Airship Unveiled In Silicon Valley: A Game-Changer In Drone Technology

by Ola Gorman | 13 November 2023
A New Era Dawns At Cruise As Co-Founder Resigns
News

A New Era Dawns At Cruise As Co-Founder Resigns

by Pennie Mendenhall | 27 November 2023
Why Robotics Veteran Zhang Li Joined A Legged Robotics Startup
News

Why Robotics Veteran Zhang Li Joined A Legged Robotics Startup

by Shandee Sargent | 7 November 2023
A Conversation With Cruise’s Kyle Vogt, Bird Scoops Up Spin, And Self-Driving Trucks Live To See Another Day In Cali
News

A Conversation With Cruise’s Kyle Vogt, Bird Scoops Up Spin, And Self-Driving Trucks Live To See Another Day In Cali

by Raychel Lawlor | 25 September 2023
May Mobility Gains Momentum In Autonomous Vehicle Market
News

May Mobility Gains Momentum In Autonomous Vehicle Market

by Mariquilla Cavallaro | 8 November 2023

Recent Stories

Halo Cl300 How To Use
GAMING

Halo Cl300 How To Use

by Cherin Willett | 1 February 2024
How To Replay Missions In Halo Infinite
GAMING

How To Replay Missions In Halo Infinite

by Cherin Willett | 1 February 2024
Europcar Denies Alleged Data Breach After Suspected ChatGPT Use
News

Europcar Denies Alleged Data Breach After Suspected ChatGPT Use

by Cherin Willett | 1 February 2024
Unusual Mechanical Keyboards To Spice Up Your Desktop
News

Unusual Mechanical Keyboards To Spice Up Your Desktop

by Cherin Willett | 1 February 2024
Missed Opportunity: Senate Hearing With Five Social Media CEOs
News

Missed Opportunity: Senate Hearing With Five Social Media CEOs

by Cherin Willett | 1 February 2024
Introducing Apple Vision Pro: A First Look At The Future Of Computing
News

Introducing Apple Vision Pro: A First Look At The Future Of Computing

by Cherin Willett | 1 February 2024
Autonomous Vehicle Company Motional Faces Capital Support Loss
News

Autonomous Vehicle Company Motional Faces Capital Support Loss

by Cherin Willett | 1 February 2024
The Messenger Media Startup Shuts Down, Leaving Staff Without Severance Or Healthcare
News

The Messenger Media Startup Shuts Down, Leaving Staff Without Severance Or Healthcare

by Cherin Willett | 1 February 2024