Augmental Unveils Groundbreaking Head Tracking And ‘Silent Speech’ Technology

Imagine a world where you can control your smartphone or laptop just by moving your head or subtly shifting your tongue – a future where voiceless communication becomes a reality. That’s exactly what Augmental has been working on, and it’s nothing short of awe-inspiring.

Key Takeaway Augmental is revolutionizing accessibility with its innovative head tracking and silent speech technology, offering new possibilities for individuals with disabilities and the potential for broader applications in the future.

Head Tracking Innovation

According to Oscar Rosello, Head of Design at Augmental, the company has added a groundbreaking feature to its mouthpad technology – head dragging and head control. This innovation allows users to move their heads to control the cursor, in addition to the previously announced tongue gestures. The technology utilizes a gyroscope embedded in the smart dental retainer, enabling users to manipulate the cursor on their phone, laptop, or any other Bluetooth-enabled device.

Silent Speech Capabilities

Another remarkable feature Augmental has been developing is silent speech, which empowers users to form words without vocalizing them. By capturing the subtle movements of the tongue, the device can interpret the intended words. This breakthrough has the potential to facilitate writing or be transmitted through an audio generator, giving a voice to individuals who may not be able to speak.

Furthermore, the dental device is set to incorporate bone conduction, providing users with immediate feedback on their interactions.

Impact and Future Availability

Rosello revealed that approximately 20 users are currently utilizing the device, with one user, Keeley, using it daily for schoolwork and experiencing life-changing benefits. The device is currently priced at around $1,000 for beta users, with details regarding pricing and availability expected to be announced soon. Augmental aims to make the device available in the US this year, with plans for global availability in the near future.

Beyond assisting people with disabilities, Augmental envisions potential applications for the general population, particularly as voice interfaces become more prevalent. The team anticipates applications in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), offering a hands-free interaction solution while maintaining eye contact.