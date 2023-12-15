Newsnews
Apple To Pay $25 Million To Settle Family Sharing Lawsuit

Written by: Ethelin Broyles | Published: 16 December 2023
Apple has agreed to pay $25 million to settle a class action lawsuit over its Family Sharing feature, which allows users to share access to apps, music, movies, TV shows, and books with up to five family members. The lawsuit, filed in 2019, alleged that Apple misrepresented the ability to use the Family Sharing feature to share app subscriptions.

Key Takeaway

Apple has agreed to pay $25 million to settle a class action lawsuit over its Family Sharing feature, addressing allegations of misleading representations regarding app subscriptions.

Details of the Lawsuit

The lawsuit accused Apple of falsely advertising Family Sharing as an option for apps that did not actually support the feature. Court documents stated that while the majority of subscription-based apps could not be shared with family members, they were still advertised as compatible with Family Sharing. As a result, millions of consumers may have purchased subscriptions under false pretenses.

Apple’s Response and Settlement

Apple denies any wrongdoing and has stated that it does not acknowledge any fault, liability, or wrongdoing. However, the tech giant has agreed to the settlement, citing the burden and expense of continuing to defend the lawsuit. As part of the settlement, U.S. residents who were part of a Family Sharing group between June 21, 2015, and January 30, 2019, and purchased an app subscription during that time may be eligible for a payment.

Settlement Details

Eligible class members may receive an email this week informing them of their eligibility to claim a payment. Each class member can receive up to $30, with a total cap of $50 per member. The settlement includes $10 million allocated for attorney fees, and eligible class members have until March 1, 2024, to file a claim. A final approval hearing for the settlement is scheduled for April 2, 2024.

