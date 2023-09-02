Apple Reduces Cost Of MLS Season Pass To $29 For The Rest Of The Season

In a bid to attract more soccer enthusiasts, Apple has announced a significant price reduction for its MLS Season Pass subscription. Now priced at $29 for the remainder of the 2023 season, down from the original $99 price tag, the subscription offers viewers access to every Major League Soccer game.

New Discount Offers Affordable Soccer Viewing

Previously available at $14.99 per month, the discounted price of $29 for the rest of the season presents an attractive offer for soccer fans. Moreover, Apple TV+ subscribers can enjoy an even lower price of $25 for the remainder of the season or just $12.99 per month.

With the 2023 regular season already underway since February 25 and set to continue until October 21, this discount allows fans to catch up on the action at an affordable cost. Additionally, for those interested in the playoffs scheduled to take place from October 25 to December 9, signing up now means they won’t miss a single game.

Apple Aims to Attract Subscribers with Lionel Messi’s American Debut

Apple’s decision to offer a reduced price for the MLS Season Pass is likely motivated by the recent debut of Lionel Messi, widely regarded as the world’s greatest soccer player. During his debut, which took place in July, Messi drew an average of 1.75 million viewers on Univision, according to Nielsen.

Sports Business Journal reports that MLS Season Pass already boasts nearly one million subscribers, a significant increase from the 700,000 subscribers recorded in June. As the playoffs draw closer and more fans tune in to watch the league’s biggest stars, it is anticipated that the subscription service will experience further growth in its user base.

Apple TV users can now enjoy the thrill of Major League Soccer matches through the MLS Season Pass, providing an immersive viewing experience for soccer fans.