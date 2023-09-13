Newsnews
News

Apple Adds Support For India’s GPS Alternative NavIC To IPhone 15 Pro

Written by: Tyne Mcdougal | Published: 13 September 2023
apple-adds-support-for-indias-gps-alternative-navic-to-iphone-15-pro
News

Apple has recently announced that it will be adding support for India’s GPS alternative, NavIC, to its new iPhone 15 Pro models. This move comes as Apple appears to be complying with New Delhi’s push to adopt the home-grown navigation system. NavIC, which stands for Navigation with Indian Constellation, was developed by India’s space research organization ISRO and became operational in 2018. It aims to provide accurate positioning and timing information over India and the surrounding region.

Key Takeaway

Apple has added support for India’s GPS alternative, NavIC, to its iPhone 15 Pro models, marking the first time that Apple has included NavIC support in its devices. NavIC aims to provide accurate positioning and timing information across India and the surrounding region. The push for NavIC support comes as part of India’s efforts to establish an independent navigation satellite system. While the standard iPhone 15 models do not support NavIC, several other smartphone manufacturers already offer support for the Indian navigation system.

Support for NavIC in iPhone 15 Pro

Apple has listed support for NavIC on the tech specs page of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. This marks the first time that Apple has included support for NavIC in any of its iPhone models. However, Apple has not yet specified which features of NavIC will be included in the deployment. An Apple spokesperson has not yet commented on the matter.

The standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus variants do not support NavIC, as stated in their official tech specs.

NavIC and its Applications

NavIC is India’s attempt to build an independent standalone navigation satellite system. It relies on over half a dozen satellites to provide coverage across the entire landmass of India. The system has various applications, including transportation (terrestrial, aerial, and marine), location-based services, personal mobility, resource monitoring, surveying and geodesy, scientific research, time dissemination and synchronization, as well as safety-of-life alert dissemination.

Push for NavIC Support

Last year, the Indian government pushed smartphone manufacturers to add support for NavIC within a few quarters. However, many manufacturers were concerned that the necessary hardware changes would increase the cost of the phones. Despite this, several smartphones, including Xiaomi’s Mi 11X, 11T Pro, OnePlus Nord 2T, and Realme 9 Pro, already offer support for NavIC.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Bluesky Reaches 1 Million Users Milestone
News

Bluesky Reaches 1 Million Users Milestone

by Suzie Shin | 13 September 2023
Apple Adds Support For India’s GPS Alternative NavIC To IPhone 15 Pro
News

Apple Adds Support For India’s GPS Alternative NavIC To IPhone 15 Pro

by Tyne Mcdougal | 13 September 2023
Tesla Unveils Two-Seater Cybertruck-Inspired Robotaxi Concept
News

Tesla Unveils Two-Seater Cybertruck-Inspired Robotaxi Concept

by Arlie Urbina | 13 September 2023
Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Music Video “get Him Back!” Filmed On IPhone 15 Pro
News

Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Music Video “get Him Back!” Filmed On IPhone 15 Pro

by Gus Laughlin | 13 September 2023
Google’s Antitrust Trial: Potential Implications For The Tech World
News

Google’s Antitrust Trial: Potential Implications For The Tech World

by Mag Burns | 13 September 2023
IPhone 15 Pro Max Unveiled: A Treat For Photo Lovers
News

IPhone 15 Pro Max Unveiled: A Treat For Photo Lovers

by Janey Ashford | 13 September 2023
New ICloud+ Storage Plans Offer Unprecedented Capacity For Apple Users
News

New ICloud+ Storage Plans Offer Unprecedented Capacity For Apple Users

by Holly-Anne Hess | 13 September 2023
Apple Adds USB 3 Speeds To IPhone 15 Pro, But There’s A Catch
News

Apple Adds USB 3 Speeds To IPhone 15 Pro, But There’s A Catch

by Devin Hay | 13 September 2023

Recent Stories

Apple Adds Support For India’s GPS Alternative NavIC To IPhone 15 Pro
News

Apple Adds Support For India’s GPS Alternative NavIC To IPhone 15 Pro

by Tyne Mcdougal | 13 September 2023
Bluesky Reaches 1 Million Users Milestone
News

Bluesky Reaches 1 Million Users Milestone

by Tyne Mcdougal | 13 September 2023
11 Amazing Headphones For Android for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

11 Amazing Headphones For Android for 2023

by Tyne Mcdougal | 13 September 2023
9 Best Android Tablet For Kids for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

9 Best Android Tablet For Kids for 2023

by Tyne Mcdougal | 13 September 2023
11 Best Phone Car Charger Android for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

11 Best Phone Car Charger Android for 2023

by Tyne Mcdougal | 13 September 2023
11 Amazing Android 7.1 Tv Box for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

11 Amazing Android 7.1 Tv Box for 2023

by Tyne Mcdougal | 13 September 2023
10 Amazing Android 8.0 Tablet for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

10 Amazing Android 8.0 Tablet for 2023

by Tyne Mcdougal | 13 September 2023
13 Amazing Cheap Android Tablet for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

13 Amazing Cheap Android Tablet for 2023

by Tyne Mcdougal | 13 September 2023