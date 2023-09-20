Newsnews
News

AppFactor Revolutionizes Enterprise Application Modernization Through Automation

Written by: Lari Hutchinson | Published: 21 September 2023
appfactor-revolutionizes-enterprise-application-modernization-through-automation
News

Technical debt is an ongoing challenge for enterprises, hindering their ability to modernize and adapt to changing business needs. AppFactor, a U.K.-based startup, is on a mission to solve this problem by offering a platform that automates the re-architecture of legacy applications for seamless deployment in the cloud. CEO and founder, Keith Neilson, recently closed a pre-seed funding round of over £1 million ($1.3 million), underscoring the potential value of AppFactor’s technology.

Key Takeaway

AppFactor offers a platform that automates the re-architecture of legacy applications for seamless deployment in the cloud.

The Problem of Technical Debt

Technical debt often remains hidden until companies experience issues such as system bugs, slow performance, or excessive time spent on maintenance rather than innovation. McKinsey estimates that technical debt can account for up to 40% of a company’s total IT budget. Developers, on average, spend a third of their working week addressing existing technology issues instead of writing new code. Uncovering the true level of technical debt within an organization can be challenging due to its complexity and the various areas and domains it may span.

AppFactor’s Solution

AppFactor aims to simplify the modernization process for enterprises by automating the identification and transformation of legacy applications. The platform scans an organization’s IT environment to accurately assess their app landscape and dependencies. It then isolates and rebuilds each component and app layer into separate containers suitable for deployment in modern cloud architectures, such as Kubernetes or managed database services. This automated approach significantly reduces the time and effort required to migrate applications to the cloud.

The Core Components of AppFactor

AppFactor comprises three core components: a scanner/analyzer deployed on servers to collect data on applications and dependencies, an orchestrator that controls the scanner/analyzer’s behavior, and the AppFactor SaaS platform, which handles data analysis, machine learning processes, and containerization tasks. While the “discover and assess” facet of the platform is already commercially available, the upcoming “app modernization” module, set to launch in November, will enable customers to identify suitable candidates for modernization and facilitate the transformation process.

Innovative Features and Future Possibilities

AppFactor stands out with its innovative features, such as a 3D visualization engine that allows users to visualize app dependencies. The company is also exploring the use of virtual reality headsets to provide an immersive experience in understanding application estates. AppFactor aims to develop machine learning classifications to transform complex multi-host apps efficiently. Additionally, the company is experimenting with AI use cases, including generating YAML files for Kubernetes deployments.

The Wider Landscape

While other tools exist to aid app modernization, most of them rely on manual processes and command-line tools, making them time-consuming and resource-intensive. AppFactor’s automated approach and focus on addressing infrastructure, architecture, code, and dependencies sets it apart from other services. By leveraging machine learning and AI capabilities, AppFactor aims to revolutionize enterprise application modernization and help companies reduce their technical debt.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Capsule Launches AI-Powered Video Editor For Enterprise Teams
News

Capsule Launches AI-Powered Video Editor For Enterprise Teams

by Filippa Ringer | 21 September 2023
OpenAI Unveils DALL-E 3: Empowering Artists With Improved Image Generation
News

OpenAI Unveils DALL-E 3: Empowering Artists With Improved Image Generation

by Colline Mckown | 21 September 2023
Parallel Health Revolutionizes Skincare With Custom Phage Therapy
News

Parallel Health Revolutionizes Skincare With Custom Phage Therapy

by Monica Schuman | 21 September 2023
5 Key Considerations Before Submitting An RFP To A Digital Marketing Agency
News

5 Key Considerations Before Submitting An RFP To A Digital Marketing Agency

by Lynnell Coomer | 21 September 2023
Front Launches Integrated Knowledge Base And Enhances Customer Support Platform
News

Front Launches Integrated Knowledge Base And Enhances Customer Support Platform

by Moreen Salomon | 21 September 2023
Sizzle: The AI-Powered Learning App And Chatbot Revolutionizing Education
News

Sizzle: The AI-Powered Learning App And Chatbot Revolutionizing Education

by Cornie Coffey | 21 September 2023
New Alexa Features, Echo Devices, And Fire TV Updates Unveiled At Amazon Devices Event 2023
News

New Alexa Features, Echo Devices, And Fire TV Updates Unveiled At Amazon Devices Event 2023

by Inessa Chaidez | 21 September 2023
AppFactor Revolutionizes Enterprise Application Modernization Through Automation
News

AppFactor Revolutionizes Enterprise Application Modernization Through Automation

by Lari Hutchinson | 21 September 2023

Recent Stories

How To Change Windows Background
TECHNOLOGY

How To Change Windows Background

by Lari Hutchinson | 21 September 2023
How To Remove Pin From Windows 11
TECHNOLOGY

How To Remove Pin From Windows 11

by Lari Hutchinson | 21 September 2023
How To Remove Chat From Windows 11
TECHNOLOGY

How To Remove Chat From Windows 11

by Lari Hutchinson | 21 September 2023
How To Lock Windows Computer
TECHNOLOGY

How To Lock Windows Computer

by Lari Hutchinson | 21 September 2023
How To Show Hidden Files Windows 10
TECHNOLOGY

How To Show Hidden Files Windows 10

by Lari Hutchinson | 21 September 2023
How To Defrag Windows 10
TECHNOLOGY

How To Defrag Windows 10

by Lari Hutchinson | 21 September 2023
How To Uninstall Windows
TECHNOLOGY

How To Uninstall Windows

by Lari Hutchinson | 21 September 2023
How To Repair Windows 10
TECHNOLOGY

How To Repair Windows 10

by Lari Hutchinson | 21 September 2023