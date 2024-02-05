AnyDesk Cyberattack: Passwords Reset And Certificates Revoked After Hack

Remote desktop software provider AnyDesk has confirmed a recent cyberattack that compromised the company’s production systems, leading to a temporary lockdown of its operations. The attack has raised concerns about the security of the software, which is widely used by IT professionals for remote access to clients’ devices.

Key Takeaway AnyDesk has taken swift action to address the cyberattack, including resetting passwords and revoking certificates, to safeguard its customers’ security.

Details of the Cyberattack

AnyDesk, a popular tool for remote device connectivity, was targeted by hackers who gained unauthorized access to the company’s production systems. This incident has prompted AnyDesk to take immediate action to mitigate the impact of the breach.

Impact on Customers and Security Measures

The cyberattack has prompted AnyDesk to reset all passwords to its customer web portal and revoke all security-related certificates. Additionally, the company has initiated the replacement of compromised systems and code-signing certificates to ensure the integrity of its software.

Response and Reassurance from AnyDesk

AnyDesk has assured its customers that the incident is not related to ransomware and that there is no evidence of end-user systems being affected. The company has advised users to update to the latest version of the software, which includes a new code signing certificate, to ensure continued security.