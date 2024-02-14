Newsnews
Andrej Karpathy Leaves OpenAI Without Drama

Written by: Seka Nation | Published: 14 February 2024
Andrej Karpathy, a respected research scientist, has announced his departure from OpenAI for the second time. His exit is not due to any specific event, issue, or drama, as clarified by Karpathy himself. This news comes after a year of significant developments at OpenAI, including the reinstatement of CEO Sam Altman after a brief ousting.

Key Takeaway

Andrej Karpathy has left OpenAI for personal projects, emphasizing that his departure is not linked to any dramatic events or issues within the company.

Karpathy’s Departure and Statement

Karpathy, a founding member of OpenAI, initially left the company to join Tesla in 2017. After leading Tesla’s autopilot team, he returned to OpenAI almost a year ago. In a recent statement, Karpathy emphasized that his decision to leave was not influenced by any particular incident and expressed his appreciation for the team at OpenAI.

OpenAI’s Response and Transition of Responsibilities

OpenAI confirmed Karpathy’s departure and expressed gratitude for his contributions while wishing him the best. The company also revealed that his responsibilities have been transitioned to another senior researcher, whose identity was not disclosed.

Karpathy’s Work and Future Plans

During his time at OpenAI, Karpathy was known for his work on AI assistants, as indicated by his bio mentioning the development of a J.A.R.V.I.S. project. He had previously explained that the term “J.A.R.V.I.S.” represented a helpful and conversational AI, aligning with his vision for AI technology.

