Akamai Unveils Gecko Platform To Expand Cloud Computing Network

Written by: Harmonie Blood | Published: 14 February 2024
Akamai has recently introduced its new Gecko “Generalized Edge Compute” platform, which aims to bolster the company’s cloud-computing network. This initiative will see the addition of 10 regions globally in the first quarter of this year, followed by another 75 regions throughout the rest of the year.

Key Takeaway

Akamai’s Gecko platform aims to combine the computing power of its cloud platform with the proximity and efficiency of the edge, positioning workloads closer to users than other cloud providers.

Enhancing Cloud Computing Capabilities

Following its acquisition of Linode in 2022, Akamai has been steadfast in its commitment to developing a more comprehensive cloud computing service. The company’s primary focus is on bringing compute capacity closer to its users, thereby reducing latency for traditional use cases and enabling new ones such as immersive retail, spatial computing, and consumer and industrial IoT. Additionally, Akamai sees an opportunity in the realm of AI, as it anticipates a growing demand for running machine learning workloads and models in close proximity to users.

Setting It Apart from Competitors

Akamai’s Gecko platform sets itself apart from competitors by offering a single, highly distributed cloud platform, as opposed to treating cloud and edge networks separately. The company believes that this approach will revolutionize the cloud computing landscape, marking a significant advancement in the industry.

CEO’s Vision for the Future

Tom Leighton, co-founder and CEO of Akamai, expressed his enthusiasm for the Gecko platform, stating, “Gecko is the most exciting thing to happen to the cloud in a decade.” He emphasized that this initiative is a pivotal step towards realizing the company’s vision of a more connected cloud, combining the computing power of the cloud platform with the efficiency of the edge.

Expanding Network Strength

With over 4,100 points of presence, Akamai aims to leverage its extensive network to differentiate its services. The company also recognizes the growing demand for a more agile alternative to large centralized clouds, a gap it seeks to address through its innovative approach.

Future Plans

Akamai plans to establish hundreds of small regions in the coming years, with the immediate launch of locations in cities such as Hong Kong SAR, Kuala Lumpur, Querétaro, Johannesburg, Bogotá, Denver, Houston, Hamburg, Marseille, and Santiago. These additions will complement the 25 core compute regions already in operation. Looking ahead, the company intends to introduce its container service and automated workload platform to these regions, providing developers with the capability to seamlessly distribute their applications across numerous locations.

