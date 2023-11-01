Newsnews
AI Safety Summit At Bletchley Park: Who’s Going And Who’s Not?

Written by: Leisha Kean | Published: 1 November 2023
Ahead of the highly anticipated AI Safety Summit set to take place at Bletchley Park near London, the U.K. government has unveiled the list of attendees. The publication of this list follows weeks of speculation and critique surrounding the event’s lineup, with concerns that it may not accurately represent the diverse stakeholders and pertinent issues in the field.

Key Takeaway

The AI Safety Summit at Bletchley Park will address critical topics such as catastrophic AI risks and the establishment of “frontier AI.” The U.K. government aims to bolster its position as an AI leader. While the attendee list showcases influential organizations and countries, some notable exclusions raise questions about the event’s overall representation and inclusivity.

Focusing on Key Conversation Topics

The organizers have highlighted some key themes that will be discussed during the summit. Topics such as the concept of catastrophic risks associated with AI and how to identify and respond to them will be at the forefront. Additionally, participants will explore the notion of “frontier AI” and work towards establishing a common understanding of this innovative field.

These topics, although crucial, may appear somewhat abstract to those who seek immediate solutions to the pressing concerns surrounding AI. From misinformation propagation to the potential for cyberattacks, many have voiced worries about the present impact of AI.

U.K.’s Strategic Objectives

As we reported earlier, the U.K. government aims to position itself as a leading player in the AI landscape. This inaugural AI Safety Summit serves as a platform for showcasing the country’s capabilities for nurturing AI businesses while asserting its authority in the field as a whole.

Due to the concentration on potential risks and challenges, the event may be perceived as a grand photo opportunity or a PR exercise, enabling the government to present a positive image while it faces criticism for its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and experiences a decline in popularity.

Nevertheless, the U.K. possesses the necessary credentials to warrant a seat at the table, allowing the government to confidently partake in shaping the AI landscape.

Guest List Highlights

The list of attendees provides insight into the organizations and countries participating in the summit, as well as notable omissions.

Among the 46 academic and civil society institutions present are prominent universities like Oxford and Birmingham, whereas Cambridge does not appear. While Stanford and various U.S. universities will be represented, notable exclusions include MIT.

China’s Academy of Sciences will participate, reinforcing the global nature of the event. Additional attendees comprise institutions such as the Alan Turing Institute, the Ada Lovelace Institute, the Mozilla Foundation, and the Rand Corporation.

Although various European countries will participate, no Nordic nations are included, which is an intriguing absence. Ukraine will attend, whereas Russia will not be present, likely due to sanctions. It is worth noting that athletes from sanctioned countries can still compete in sporting events, and similarly, AI academics should not be excluded from these crucial discussions.

Among the 40 businesses attending, notable heavyweights include Google, Meta, Microsoft, and Salesforce. However, Apple and Amazon will not participate, though Amazon Web Services (AWS) will be represented. OpenAI and X AI, led by Elon Musk, will also be present. Key players in the processor industry, including ARM, Nvidia, and Graphcore, will contribute their expertise. Several startups will also join, along with multilateral organizations like the United Nations and its agencies.

