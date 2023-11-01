Newsnews
New Initiative Launched To Collaborate On AI Safety

Written by: Correna Irizarry | Published: 2 November 2023
Political leaders from around the world have come together at the AI Safety Summit in Bletchley Park, England to address the risks associated with artificial intelligence (AI) and commit to collaborate on finding solutions. The U.K. minister of technology, Michelle Donelan, unveiled the Bletchley Declaration, a policy paper aimed at achieving a global consensus on how to tackle the risks posed by AI. The summit will become a recurring event, with future gatherings scheduled in Korea and France.

Key Takeaway

Political leaders from around the world have pledged to collaborate on addressing the risks associated with AI. The launch of the Bletchley Declaration and the announcement of an AI safety institute in the U.S. demonstrate a commitment to ensuring the safe and responsible development and use of AI technology.

Commitment to Safe and Responsible AI

The Bletchley Declaration emphasizes the need for AI to be designed, developed, deployed, and used in a safe, human-centric, trustworthy, and responsible manner. The document specifically highlights the potential risks associated with large language models being developed by companies like OpenAI, Meta, and Google. It recognizes that highly capable AI models that could perform a wide range of tasks and exhibit capabilities exceeding those of current models pose particular safety risks.

In addition to the policy developments, concrete steps were taken to address AI safety concerns. Gina Raimondo, the U.S. secretary of commerce, announced the launch of an AI safety institute within the Department of Commerce. This institute, housed under the National Institute of Standards and Technology, aims to collaborate with other AI safety groups established by governments worldwide, including the Safety Institute planned by the U.K.

A Global Effort

The opening plenary of the summit featured political leaders from both developed and developing countries, reinforcing the inclusive and responsible approach to AI safety. Representatives from China, the European Commission, India, the UAE, and Nigeria all emphasized the importance of collaboration and ensuring the responsible development and use of AI.

While the commitment by political leaders is a step in the right direction, the practical implementation of these measures remains to be seen. Concerns remain about the potential risks of rapidly advancing AI technology and the need to strike a balance between progress and safeguarding society.

