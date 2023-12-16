Newsnews
Addressing The Workforce Shortage In The Clean Energy Industry

Written by: Lavinie Mccray | Published: 17 December 2023
In recent years, the clean tech and renewable energy sector has been experiencing rapid growth and innovation. However, this progress has brought about a new challenge: a shortage of skilled workers to install and maintain the technology. According to a report by the International Energy Agency, the clean tech industry is projected to generate 8 million jobs by 2030. Despite this promising outlook, there is a pressing need for individuals with the necessary training to fill these positions.

Key Takeaway

The rapid growth of the clean tech industry has led to a shortage of skilled workers to install and maintain clean energy technology. Montamo, a Berlin-based startup, is addressing this challenge by providing training and employment opportunities, with a focus on inclusivity and social impact.

Montamo’s Solution

One company that aims to tackle this issue is Montamo, a Berlin-based startup that focuses on hiring and training individuals for the installation and maintenance of sustainable heat pumps. The company offers training for newcomers to the industry as well as upskilling programs for those with existing experience. Additionally, Montamo’s employees are involved in the installation and maintenance of equipment for other companies, with plans to expand into other areas such as solar power in the future.

Social Impact and Inclusivity

Montamo is not only dedicated to addressing the workforce shortage in the clean energy sector but also aims to have a positive social impact. Co-founder Alexander Boehm emphasized the company’s commitment to intentionally hiring and training migrant workers. Recognizing the challenges that migrants face in securing employment opportunities in Germany, regardless of their skills and background, Montamo seeks to provide a pathway for these individuals to contribute their expertise to the industry.

