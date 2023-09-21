new-program-aims-to-address-labor-shortfall-in-climate-tech

In an effort to address the growing demand for skilled workers in the climate tech industry, the White House has unveiled the American Climate Corps program. With a goal of training 20,000 individuals, this initiative aims to prepare participants for a diverse set of jobs in climate tech and ecosystem restoration.

Key Takeaway The launch of the American Climate Corps program aims to address the shortage of skilled labor in the climate tech industry. By training 20,000 individuals in various areas of expertise, the program offers a solution to the growing demand for skilled workers and provides climate tech startups with a pool of qualified talent.

Bridging the Gap with Training and Job Opportunities

The American Climate Corps program will provide training in various skills, including heat pump and solar panel installation, building insulation, and forest and coastline restoration. By equipping participants with these in-demand skills, the program aims to fast-track their entry into the job market and address the shortage of qualified labor in the industry.

This program draws inspiration from the Civilian Conservation Corps, which was launched during the Great Depression by President Franklin Roosevelt. While the original program focused on activities such as tree planting and infrastructure construction, the American Climate Corps has adapted its goals to align with the pressing needs of the present, particularly in energy efficiency and electrification.

“The American Climate Corps will mobilize a new, diverse generation of more than 20,000 Americans – putting them to work conserving and restoring our lands and waters, bolstering community resilience, deploying clean energy, implementing energy-efficient technologies, and advancing environmental justice,” stated the White House.

A Solution for Climate Tech Startups

Climate tech startups have long struggled with a shortage of skilled labor, and the American Climate Corps initiative offers a potential solution to this challenge. The program’s focus on training individuals in technical skills such as electrician work directly addresses the needs of startups in the industry.

Recognizing the scarcity of certified and union electricians, startups like BoxPower have had to find innovative ways to overcome this hurdle. By prefabricating microgrids and reducing the need for electricians to be present in the field, these companies have adapted to the shortage of skilled workers.