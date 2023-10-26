abl-space-systems-announces-progress-towards-second-rs1-launch

ABL Space Systems, a leading aerospace company, has provided an update on its road to the second launch of the RS1 rocket. After a recent setback during its initial launch attempt, the company has been diligently working to address the issues and make significant upgrades to both the RS1 rocket and the GS0 ground system.

An Investigation and Upgrades

Following the first launch failure, ABL Space Systems conducted an extensive investigation to determine the cause and implemented necessary improvements for future launches. CEO Harry O’Hanley outlined the findings in a detailed blog post and highlighted the upgrades made to both the RS1 rocket and the GS0 ground system.

One of the key upgrades involved redesigning the launch mount of the GS0 ground system to address the proximity issue that led to the launch failure. The compactness of the launch mount had restricted the flow of engine exhaust gas, resulting in increased temperatures and pressures beyond the capabilities of the RS1 heat shield. ABL Space Systems rectified this by redesigning the launch mount to be taller, wider, and with a larger exhaust area, preventing the recirculation of engine exhaust gas.

On the rocket side, the company decided to skip a second launch of the Block 1 vehicle and instead focus on the upgraded version, Block 2. The Block 2 version features upgraded engines and other modifications to improve thrust and manufacturability, ultimately ensuring a more reliable and efficient launch vehicle.

Looking towards the Future

ABL Space Systems recently completed the “Dock Dress” operation, one of the final activities before the system is transported to Kodiak, Alaska, for the upcoming launch. The company has a series of milestone tests planned in Alaska before the second launch attempt, although the exact timeline has not been disclosed.

CEO Harry O’Hanley acknowledged the challenges faced by new companies in the aerospace industry, emphasizing that the failure of the first launch has only strengthened their determination. He stated, “Failure forces everyone to reaffirm their conviction. It filters out those that don’t and drives hunger into those that do.”