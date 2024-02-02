Newsnews
A16z’s Chris Dixon Emphasizes Blockchain Use Cases Over Speculation

Written by: Sasha Sohn | Published: 3 February 2024
The crypto industry is often overshadowed by noise and distractions such as memecoins, speculation, scams, and hype. Amidst this, Chris Dixon, a partner at Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), believes that the focus should shift towards the practical applications of blockchain technology and the innovative solutions being developed within the industry.

Key Takeaway

Chris Dixon, a partner at a16z, advocates for a shift in focus from the speculative aspects of blockchain to the practical and productive use cases of the technology.

Embracing the Productive Side of Blockchains

According to Dixon, the prevalent news coverage of crypto and blockchains tends to revolve around speculation and prices, overshadowing the productive aspects of the technology. He emphasizes the need to shift the narrative towards the entrepreneurial endeavors and real-world use cases within the blockchain space.

Dixon, who has been a part of a16z since 2012 and leads the firm’s crypto division, recently released his book “Read Write Own.” In this publication, he draws a compelling analogy, comparing blockchains to steel and the Web 2.0 internet to wood. He highlights the transformative impact that widespread adoption of blockchains can have, akin to the shift from wood to steel in history.

