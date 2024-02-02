A16z’s Chris Dixon Emphasizes Blockchain Use Cases Over Speculation

The crypto industry is often overshadowed by noise and distractions such as memecoins, speculation, scams, and hype. Amidst this, Chris Dixon, a partner at Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), believes that the focus should shift towards the practical applications of blockchain technology and the innovative solutions being developed within the industry.

Embracing the Productive Side of Blockchains

According to Dixon, the prevalent news coverage of crypto and blockchains tends to revolve around speculation and prices, overshadowing the productive aspects of the technology. He emphasizes the need to shift the narrative towards the entrepreneurial endeavors and real-world use cases within the blockchain space.

Dixon, who has been a part of a16z since 2012 and leads the firm’s crypto division, recently released his book “Read Write Own.” In this publication, he draws a compelling analogy, comparing blockchains to steel and the Web 2.0 internet to wood. He highlights the transformative impact that widespread adoption of blockchains can have, akin to the shift from wood to steel in history.