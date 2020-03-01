How to Download Skidrow Games: All You Need to Know

There are currently more than 1.1 million games available in the world. That’s a lot. A good majority of them are available online in places like Steam games and similar sites. You can find any game on these sites, but you’ll most likely have to pay for them. But there are other sites you can get them for free, like Skidrow games.

Sites like Skidrow can give you games you’ll normally pay for without giving up a buck. And although some functions are unusable (Multiplayer for instance), the game WILL run. And you can play the single-player experience of the game you downloaded.

What is Skidrow?

The first thing you need to know is that Skidrow is one of many warez groups throughout the internet. Warez groups are people who take software and create copies of them. Disseminating them for free on the world wide web.

For many people, especially video game enthusiasts, they’re heroes. As they freely and indiscriminately share the bounty of great games for all to enjoy.

And for others? They’re pirates. But in the legal sense, it’s kinda murky.

How legal is Skidrow?

Disseminating copyrighted data is very, very illegal in many countries. The US and most countries in Europe are the biggest detractors of the practice. Usually, sites like Skidrow get taken down and their owners prosecuted. But here’s the thing: the most they’re doing is sharing links to the download file. Thus, they’re not actually violating copyright. They also claim that since they’re not profiting from the material itself, they’re free and clear. (The usual elements of Criminal CI include getting monetary gain from said copyright. Which they claim is not the case.)

There are also countries that don’t have an airtight Copyright Infringement. Which adds to the conundrum. So those warez groups would usually domain their websites in those countries to evade prosecution.

Is Skidrow safe?

One thing to note is the fact that there are many websites to claim that they’re Skidrow. And there’s no telling which of these sites are real. It’s recommended to check the file size and comments before downloading any file on the internet. So you can find out a file’s authenticity. Another recommendation is using antivirus to scan the file. Some recommended ones are Norton, Bitdefender, and McAfree.

Besides this, you can also use gaming VPNs to download. VPN’s are software that helps in protecting your PC by hiding personal information. Various methods working in concert are responsible for this. These methods are tunneling and packet encryption. Plus, several other methods might be too technical for beginners. Basically, tunneling is the process of sending data over the internet. While Internet Protocol Security (IPsec) processes Packet Encryption. This is to protect data packets through – in layman’s terms – “scrambling” the data. Trusted VPNs include ExpressVPN, CyberGhost, and NordVPN.

Other sites like Skidrow

There are other companies that ply their warez throughout the internet. For example, Reloaded, FitGirl Repacks, and RG Mechanics. All three offer cracks of various PC Games. Do note though that you need to find out the validity of the links before downloading the files. They may contain various viruses and other malware. Additionally, some sites also offer torrents or .rar parts of games. Usually, .rar parts are easier to download as they have a smaller size. Also, you can use WinRAR or other applications like it to fuse the files together.

Skidrow Mirror Sites

For those who don’t know this, Mirror Sites are replicas of existing websites on the internet. This is because most servers can’t handle the loads of visits that usually happen every day. SO most website owners allow the creation of mirror sites to offset the burden.

Skidrow is no exception. There are websites that show Skidrow links throughout the internet. Amongst those sites include IGG Games, skidrowreloaded, skidrow-games, and skidrowcodex. Some of these sites also allow you to download games not cracked by Skidrow. Like Reloaded and RG Mechanics.

How to download and Install Skidrow Games

Usually, there are several methods of downloading Skidrow games or games in general. But we’re only going to cover using torrents. Torrenting grants you the ability to check your download before downloading.

Go to Skidrow or any Skidrow mirror site

Go to any site with Skidrow downloads or any warez site of your choice.

Pick the game you wish to download and choose where to get your torrent

You’ll see some download links after a brief description of the game. Choose the torrents at the bottom.

Download the torrent link and use it on your torrent downloading app.

Download the torrent link provided and use it. Or, some sites also give magnet links. You can click those directly and the torrented file will immediately download.

Wait for the download to finish

Downloading the game will take time. For faster downloading, ensure that you don’t have any other downloads. You can also increase the bandwidth allocation of the downloaded file. To do this, right-click the downloaded torrent. Then look for Bandwidth Allocation or something similar. Choose high as the allocation and the download will go faster as a result.

Extract the downloaded file and begin with the installation

Once downloaded, extract the file and start the installation. Remember to check the “apply crack” so that you can immediately play the game.