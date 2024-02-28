GAMINGgaming
How To Get Multiplayer In Minecraft

Written by: Ramonda Wertz | Published: 28 February 2024
How To Get Multiplayer In Minecraft
How to Get Multiplayer in Minecraft: Everything You Need to Know

Are you a fan of Minecraft who is looking to enhance your gaming experience by playing with friends? Look no further! In this blog post, we will walk you through the steps on how to get multiplayer in Minecraft and enjoy the limitless possibilities of playing together with your friends in the beloved block-based world. So, grab your pickaxe and let’s get started!

Key Takeaways:

  • Multiplayer in Minecraft allows you to play the game with friends and other players from around the world.
  • There are two primary ways to enjoy multiplayer in Minecraft: through LAN (Local Area Network) or by connecting to online servers.

1. Playing Multiplayer Through LAN

If you and your friends are in the same location and connected to the same network, setting up a LAN game in Minecraft is a fantastic option. Follow these simple steps:

  1. Ensure all players are connected to the same network.
  2. Launch Minecraft on the computer that will be the host.
  3. Click on “Singleplayer”, select the world you want to play in, and click on “Edit”.
  4. Enable the “Allow Cheats” option if you want to have additional gameplay features.
  5. Click on “Open to LAN” and choose your preferred game settings.
  6. Minecraft will generate an IP address and port number. Share these details with your friends, and they can connect by clicking on “Multiplayer”, followed by “Direct Connect” and entering the IP address and port number in the relevant fields.

2. Connecting to Online Servers

If you want to experience multiplayer in Minecraft with players from around the world, connecting to online servers is the way to go. Here’s how you do it:

  1. Register a Minecraft account if you don’t have one already.
  2. Launch Minecraft and click on “Multiplayer” from the main menu.
  3. Click on “Add Server” and enter the server details, including the address and port number.
  4. Once you’ve entered the details, click on “Done”.
  5. Locate the server you just added and click on it to connect.
  6. You are now ready to explore the server and interact with other players.

It’s important to note that when joining online servers, each server may have different rules, gameplay styles, and mods installed. So, be sure to read the server’s description and guidelines to ensure you have the best multiplayer experience possible.

Now that you know how to get multiplayer in Minecraft, you can start collaborating, competing, or simply having fun with your friends and other players. So, gather your buddies, connect online, or create your own LAN party, and let the adventures in Minecraft unfold!

