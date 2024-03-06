GAMINGgaming
Written by: Corine Whitten | Published: 6 March 2024
How Long Is A Game Of FIFA 22?

Gaming enthusiasts and soccer fans alike eagerly anticipate the release of each new installment in the FIFA series. The latest addition, FIFA 22, promises to deliver an immersive and thrilling gaming experience. As you dive into this virtual soccer world, you may find yourself wondering, “How long is a game of FIFA 22?” Today, we’ll explore the duration of a typical match and unveil some exciting details about this highly anticipated game.

Key Takeaways:

  • A standard game of FIFA 22 consists of two halves, with each half lasting 6 minutes.
  • However, the overall duration can vary depending on factors such as opponent behavior, stoppages, and extra time.

When you take to the virtual pitch in FIFA 22, you can expect a fast-paced and action-packed experience. A standard game is divided into two halves, each lasting a total of 6 minutes. In these brief, yet intense, periods, you’ll have the opportunity to showcase your skills, score goals, and lead your team to victory. However, it’s worth noting that the overall duration of a game can vary due to several factors.

Opponent behavior: The duration of a FIFA 22 game can be influenced by your opponent’s strategy and playstyle. If they play defensively and opt for a slower tempo, it might take longer to break through their defenses and find the back of the net. On the other hand, if both players adopt an aggressive approach, the game could feature numerous goals and a quicker pace.

Stoppages: Just like in real-life soccer, FIFA 22 allows for stoppages in play. These can occur due to fouls, injuries, substitutions, or players taking time to regroup and plan their next move. While the duration of these stoppages is relatively short, they can contribute to the overall length of a game.

Extra time: In some instances, a FIFA 22 match may go into extra time, particularly in tournament modes. Extra time adds an additional period to the game, giving both teams more time to secure a victory. The duration of extra time is typically determined by the game mode and competition rules.

Now that you have an idea of how long a game of FIFA 22 generally lasts, you can plan your gaming sessions accordingly. Whether you’re squeezing in a quick match during a break or embarking on an extended gaming marathon, make sure to enjoy every moment of this thrilling soccer simulation. So, gather your skills and get ready to immerse yourself in the world of FIFA 22!

