ai-startup-advocate-aims-to-simplify-government-benefits-application-process

AI startup Advocate, founded by Emilie Poteat, is looking to revolutionize the process of applying for federal government benefits using artificial intelligence. Poteat was inspired to create the startup after witnessing her stepfather struggle to navigate the complex and time-consuming process of applying for social security benefits, despite being eligible. She recognized the potential for AI to streamline and improve this bureaucratic procedure.

AI’s Potential in Government Benefits

Poteat believes that AI has the potential to significantly enhance the accessibility of government benefits by automating the application process. The abundance of documentation, policies, and data in the government benefits system provides a rich foundation for AI to learn from and create a more efficient and user-friendly experience for applicants.

Collaboration with the Government

Advocate has been in discussions with the government about integrating its AI technology into the existing infrastructure for processing benefit applications. Poteat highlighted the government’s openness to working with external organizations to enhance the application process, signaling a potential collaboration between Advocate and government agencies.

Challenges and Future Plans

Despite being in the early stages of development, Advocate is already navigating the complexities of building a startup. Poteat discussed the fundraising efforts, noting that the startup has found greater support from firms interested in ambitious projects rather than those specifically focused on supporting women and LGBTQ+ founders like herself. Looking ahead, Advocate aims to expand its AI-driven solutions to various government benefit verticals, with the ultimate goal of simplifying the application process for all eligible individuals.