what-is-the-best-gaming-keyboard-in-2018

Introduction

Welcome to the exciting world of gaming keyboards! Whether you're a seasoned gamer or just starting out, having the right keyboard can make a significant difference in your gaming experience. In the fast-paced and competitive realm of gaming, every keystroke matters, and a high-quality gaming keyboard can provide the responsiveness, precision, and durability necessary to gain a competitive edge.

In the world of gaming peripherals, the keyboard is a crucial tool that directly impacts gameplay. Unlike standard keyboards, gaming keyboards are designed with advanced features tailored to the specific needs of gamers. These keyboards are engineered to deliver swift and accurate inputs, customizable functions, and ergonomic designs that cater to long gaming sessions.

As technology continues to advance, gaming keyboards have evolved to offer a myriad of features, including customizable RGB lighting, programmable macro keys, anti-ghosting capabilities, and responsive mechanical switches. These features not only enhance the gaming experience but also cater to individual preferences and playstyles, allowing gamers to fine-tune their setups for optimal performance.

In this guide, we will explore the two primary types of gaming keyboards: mechanical keyboards and membrane keyboards. We will delve into the distinct characteristics of each type, highlighting their advantages and drawbacks to help you make an informed decision based on your gaming needs and preferences.

Furthermore, we will showcase some of the top gaming keyboards of 2018, providing insights into their key features, performance, and overall value. Additionally, we will discuss essential factors to consider when selecting a gaming keyboard, such as switch type, key rollover, build quality, and additional features.

Whether you're seeking a keyboard with tactile feedback and audible clicks or a quieter, more low-profile option, this guide will equip you with the knowledge to navigate the diverse landscape of gaming keyboards and make a confident choice that aligns with your gaming endeavors. So, let's embark on this journey to discover the best gaming keyboards of 2018 and unlock the potential for enhanced gaming experiences.

Mechanical Keyboards

Mechanical keyboards have garnered immense popularity among gamers and typists alike due to their exceptional tactile feedback, durability, and overall performance. Unlike traditional membrane keyboards, mechanical keyboards utilize individual mechanical switches for each key, resulting in a more tactile and responsive typing experience.

One of the key advantages of mechanical keyboards is the diversity of switch options available, each offering distinct characteristics that cater to different preferences. For instance, Cherry MX switches, renowned for their quality and reliability, come in various types, including the tactile and audible Cherry MX Blue switches, the linear and quiet Cherry MX Red switches, and the tactile and quiet Cherry MX Brown switches. These options allow users to select a switch type that aligns with their preferred actuation force, tactile feedback, and noise level.

Furthermore, the robust construction of mechanical keyboards contributes to their longevity, making them a worthwhile investment for avid gamers. The use of individual switches ensures that a malfunctioning key does not render the entire keyboard inoperable, as is the case with membrane keyboards. Additionally, the keycaps on mechanical keyboards are often replaceable, offering customization options and the potential for increased durability.

Another standout feature of mechanical keyboards is their anti-ghosting and key rollover capabilities, which enable multiple key presses to be registered simultaneously, a crucial factor in fast-paced gaming scenarios. This ensures that every keystroke is accurately captured, preventing input lag and ensuring seamless gameplay.

While mechanical keyboards offer a plethora of benefits, they are typically more expensive than membrane keyboards and produce audible keystroke sounds, which may not be suitable for all environments. However, for gamers who prioritize performance, tactile feedback, and customization options, mechanical keyboards stand as a compelling choice that can elevate the gaming experience to new heights.

Membrane Keyboards

Membrane keyboards have long been a staple in the realm of computing and gaming, offering a more affordable and quieter alternative to mechanical keyboards. These keyboards utilize a series of pressure pads and conductive traces to register key presses, resulting in a softer and quieter typing experience compared to their mechanical counterparts.

One of the primary advantages of membrane keyboards is their cost-effectiveness. They are generally more budget-friendly than mechanical keyboards, making them an attractive option for gamers seeking a functional input device without breaking the bank. Additionally, the quieter operation of membrane keyboards can be advantageous in shared living spaces or environments where minimal noise is preferred.

Furthermore, membrane keyboards often feature a slimmer and more lightweight design, making them highly portable and well-suited for gamers who frequently attend LAN parties or gaming events. Their streamlined construction and quieter keystrokes contribute to a more discreet and unobtrusive gaming setup.

While membrane keyboards may not offer the same level of tactile feedback and durability as mechanical keyboards, they do have their own strengths. Many membrane keyboards are equipped with multimedia keys, dedicated macro keys, and customizable shortcut keys, providing additional functionality that caters to gaming and productivity needs. Moreover, the soft and cushioned feel of membrane keys can be preferred by individuals who engage in extended typing or gaming sessions, as it reduces the strain on fingers and wrists.

However, it is essential to consider the potential drawbacks of membrane keyboards, such as the lack of individual key switches, which can lead to a higher risk of key failure if one area of the keyboard becomes compromised. Additionally, the absence of distinct tactile feedback may not appeal to gamers who prioritize precise and responsive keystrokes.

Ultimately, while membrane keyboards may not offer the same level of customization, tactile satisfaction, and longevity as mechanical keyboards, they present a practical and cost-efficient option for gamers seeking a reliable input device with a quieter keystroke experience.

Top Gaming Keyboards of 2018

In 2018, the gaming keyboard market witnessed the release of several standout products, each offering unique features and performance capabilities tailored to the diverse needs of gamers. These top gaming keyboards excelled in areas such as key switch technology, customizable RGB lighting, macro functionality, and build quality, setting new standards for immersive and responsive gaming experiences.

One notable entry in the gaming keyboard arena is the Corsair K95 RGB Platinum. Renowned for its robust aluminum frame, Cherry MX key switches, and dynamic multicolor per-key backlighting, the K95 RGB Platinum delivers exceptional tactile feedback and customizable lighting effects. Its dedicated macro keys and durable construction make it a compelling choice for gamers seeking a premium and feature-rich keyboard.

Another standout in the gaming keyboard landscape is the Razer BlackWidow Chroma V2. Boasting Razer’s proprietary mechanical switches, customizable Chroma RGB lighting, and a comfortable wrist rest, the BlackWidow Chroma V2 offers a blend of performance and ergonomics. Its programmable macro keys and dedicated media controls enhance the gaming and multimedia experience, making it a versatile option for enthusiasts.

Additionally, the Logitech G Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard garnered attention for its compact tenkeyless design, Romer-G mechanical switches, and customizable RGB lighting. Engineered in collaboration with professional esports players, the G Pro emphasizes portability, responsiveness, and durability, catering to competitive gamers who prioritize swift keystrokes and minimalistic design.

For those seeking a balance of performance and affordability, the HyperX Alloy FPS Pro emerged as a compelling choice. Featuring Cherry MX mechanical key switches, a solid steel frame, and a detachable cable, the Alloy FPS Pro prioritizes portability and durability without compromising on key responsiveness and build quality. Its minimalist design and red backlighting appeal to gamers who favor simplicity and precision.

Furthermore, the SteelSeries Apex M750 made waves in the gaming community with its QX2 mechanical switches, sleek aluminum frame, and customizable Prism RGB illumination. The M750’s low-profile design, programmable macro keys, and durable construction position it as a premium option for gamers seeking precise and visually stunning keyboard customization.

These top gaming keyboards of 2018 represent a diverse array of offerings, catering to different preferences and playstyles. Whether prioritizing tactile feedback, customizable lighting, portability, or competitive performance, these keyboards have left a lasting impression on the gaming industry, setting new benchmarks for innovation and user experience.

Factors to Consider When Choosing a Gaming Keyboard

When selecting a gaming keyboard, several crucial factors should be taken into account to ensure that the chosen device aligns with your gaming preferences and requirements. By evaluating these key considerations, you can make an informed decision and invest in a gaming keyboard that enhances your gaming experience and productivity.

Switch Type: The type of key switch employed in a gaming keyboard significantly influences the overall typing experience. Mechanical switches, such as Cherry MX, offer distinct tactile feedback and actuation forces, catering to gamers who prioritize responsiveness and key feel. On the other hand, membrane switches provide a softer and quieter keystroke experience, ideal for those seeking a more subdued typing sensation.

Key Rollover and Anti-Ghosting: Gaming keyboards equipped with N-key rollover and anti-ghosting capabilities ensure that simultaneous key presses are accurately registered, preventing input conflicts and ensuring seamless gameplay. This feature is especially crucial for fast-paced gaming scenarios that demand swift and precise inputs.

Build Quality and Durability: The construction and durability of a gaming keyboard play a pivotal role in its longevity and performance. Keyboards with robust frames, durable keycaps, and detachable cables are well-suited for gamers who prioritize longevity and portability, while also considering the wear and tear of intensive gaming sessions.

Customization and Macros: Customizable RGB lighting, programmable macro keys, and dedicated media controls offer additional functionality and personalization options, allowing gamers to tailor their keyboard setups to their preferences and gaming environments. These features can enhance immersion, streamline in-game actions, and reflect individual style.

Ergonomics and Comfort: For gamers who engage in extended gaming sessions, ergonomic design elements such as wrist rests, adjustable tilt angles, and keycap shapes can contribute to comfort and reduce strain on the wrists and fingers. A comfortable and supportive keyboard layout can enhance endurance and overall gaming performance.

Price and Value: While high-end gaming keyboards may offer an array of advanced features, it is essential to consider the overall value proposition in relation to the budget. Finding a balance between performance, build quality, and affordability ensures that the chosen gaming keyboard meets your specific needs without overspending.

By carefully evaluating these factors and considering your individual gaming requirements, you can make an informed decision when choosing a gaming keyboard that complements your playstyle, enhances your gaming setup, and delivers a satisfying and immersive gaming experience.

Conclusion

As the gaming industry continues to evolve, the significance of a high-quality gaming keyboard cannot be overstated. Whether you prefer the tactile feedback of mechanical switches or the softer keystrokes of membrane keyboards, the ideal gaming keyboard serves as a vital tool for enhancing your gaming performance and overall experience.

By exploring the distinct characteristics of mechanical and membrane keyboards, gamers can weigh the advantages and drawbacks of each type to make an informed decision based on their preferences and gaming needs. While mechanical keyboards offer unparalleled tactile feedback, durability, and customization options, membrane keyboards provide a cost-effective and quieter alternative with additional functionality and portability.

Furthermore, the top gaming keyboards of 2018 have set new standards for performance, customization, and build quality, offering a diverse array of options tailored to different playstyles and preferences. From robust aluminum frames and customizable RGB lighting to compact designs and responsive mechanical switches, these keyboards have redefined the gaming experience and catered to the evolving demands of gamers worldwide.

When considering a gaming keyboard, it is essential to evaluate key factors such as switch type, key rollover, build quality, customization options, ergonomics, and overall value. By carefully assessing these elements, gamers can select a keyboard that aligns with their specific gaming requirements, enhances comfort and performance, and reflects their personal style and preferences.

Ultimately, the journey to finding the best gaming keyboard of 2018 is an exploration of individual preferences, gaming aspirations, and the desire for a seamless and immersive gaming experience. With the right gaming keyboard at your fingertips, you can unlock new levels of precision, comfort, and personalization, setting the stage for unforgettable gaming adventures and competitive triumphs.