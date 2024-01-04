What Are The Differences Between Vigor GK80 And GK70 Gaming Keyboard?

Introduction

When it comes to gaming peripherals, the keyboard is a crucial component that can significantly impact a gamer's performance. Corsair, a renowned name in the gaming industry, offers a range of high-performance keyboards tailored to meet the diverse needs of gamers. Two popular models, the Corsair K70 and K80, stand out as top contenders in the gaming keyboard market. Understanding the differences between these two models is essential for gamers seeking the perfect fit for their gaming setup.

The Corsair K70 and K80 gaming keyboards are designed to cater to the specific demands of gamers, offering distinct features and capabilities that set them apart from each other. From their design and build quality to the intricate details of their switches, keycaps, RGB lighting, and additional features, these keyboards have unique characteristics that appeal to different gaming preferences.

In this comprehensive comparison, we will delve into the nuances of the Corsair K70 and K80 gaming keyboards, providing an in-depth analysis of their design, features, and performance. By exploring the differences between these two models, gamers can make an informed decision based on their individual gaming needs and preferences, ensuring that they invest in a keyboard that enhances their gaming experience to the fullest. Let's embark on a detailed exploration of the features and functionalities that distinguish the Corsair K70 and K80 gaming keyboards from each other.

Design and Build Quality

The design and build quality of a gaming keyboard are pivotal factors that contribute to its overall performance and user experience. The Corsair K70 and K80 gaming keyboards exhibit distinct design elements and construction, catering to different aesthetic preferences and durability requirements.

Corsair K70:

The K70 boasts a sleek and minimalist design, featuring an aircraft-grade anodized brushed aluminum frame that not only exudes durability but also adds a touch of sophistication to the keyboard’s overall aesthetic.

With its exposed LED lighting on the top plate, the K70 showcases a visually striking and vibrant appearance, drawing the attention of gamers who appreciate a more illuminated and dynamic keyboard design.

The K70’s compact and frameless design not only saves space on the gaming desk but also allows for easy cleaning and maintenance, making it a practical choice for gamers seeking a hassle-free keyboard setup.

Corsair K80:

Contrasting the K70, the K80 features a more robust and substantial design, characterized by a solid brushed aluminum top plate that emanates a premium and resilient feel, ideal for gamers who prioritize sturdiness and heft in their gaming peripherals.

The K80’s integrated wrist rest offers enhanced comfort during prolonged gaming sessions, providing ergonomic support and reducing wrist fatigue, a feature that distinguishes it as a gamer-friendly keyboard.

Additionally, the K80’s dedicated media control buttons and volume roller contribute to its user-friendly design, allowing gamers to conveniently adjust audio settings without interrupting their gaming experience.

Both the K70 and K80 keyboards are built to withstand the rigors of intense gaming, ensuring longevity and reliability. While the K70 emphasizes a more streamlined and illuminated design, the K80 prioritizes robustness and ergonomic support, catering to different gamer preferences and play styles.

Switches and Keycaps

The switches and keycaps of a gaming keyboard play a pivotal role in determining the tactile feedback, responsiveness, and overall typing experience. The Corsair K70 and K80 gaming keyboards are equipped with distinct switches and keycap designs, each offering unique advantages tailored to different gaming preferences and typing styles.

Corsair K70:

The K70 is available with a range of Cherry MX switches, including the Cherry MX Red, Blue, and Brown, allowing gamers to select their preferred switch type based on their desired actuation force and tactile feedback.

Featuring 100% anti-ghosting with full key rollover, the K70 ensures that every keystroke is registered accurately, catering to the demands of fast-paced and competitive gaming scenarios.

The K70’s keycaps are designed with a standard bottom row layout, facilitating compatibility with custom keycap sets and allowing gamers to personalize their keyboard’s appearance according to their preferences.

Corsair K80:

Similar to the K70, the K80 offers a selection of Cherry MX switches, providing gamers with options to customize their typing experience based on their preferred actuation and tactile characteristics.

Equipped with per-key RGB backlighting, the K80 enables gamers to customize the lighting of individual keys, creating visually stunning effects and enhancing the overall aesthetic appeal of the keyboard.

The K80’s double-shot PBT keycaps are designed to withstand intense usage and maintain their legends over time, ensuring long-term durability and visual clarity, a feature that resonates with gamers seeking a resilient and visually appealing keycap solution.

While the K70 emphasizes a versatile selection of Cherry MX switches and customizable keycap compatibility, the K80 prioritizes individual key RGB backlighting and durable double-shot PBT keycaps, catering to different gaming preferences and visual customization needs.

RGB Lighting

RGB lighting has become an integral aspect of gaming peripherals, allowing gamers to personalize their setups with vibrant and dynamic lighting effects. The Corsair K70 and K80 gaming keyboards feature distinct RGB lighting implementations, each offering unique visual customization options to enhance the gaming experience.

Corsair K70:

The K70 boasts per-key RGB backlighting, providing gamers with granular control over individual key illumination, enabling them to create intricate and personalized lighting effects that align with their gaming preferences and aesthetic sensibilities.

With Corsair’s powerful iCUE software, the K70 offers extensive customization options, allowing gamers to synchronize lighting effects across compatible Corsair devices, immersing themselves in a cohesive and visually captivating gaming environment.

Dynamic lighting profiles and presets further augment the K70’s RGB lighting capabilities, enabling gamers to effortlessly switch between different lighting effects and color schemes, adding a layer of personalization to their gaming setup.

Corsair K80:

Equipped with dynamic per-key RGB backlighting, the K80 enables gamers to create visually stunning lighting effects, leveraging the individual illumination of each key to craft mesmerizing and personalized lighting configurations.

Integrating with Corsair’s iCUE software, the K80 offers seamless synchronization with other compatible Corsair peripherals, amplifying the immersive gaming experience through synchronized lighting effects that extend across the entire gaming ecosystem.

The K80’s RGB lighting customization extends to the durable double-shot PBT keycaps, allowing gamers to showcase vibrant and long-lasting keycap illumination, adding an extra layer of visual appeal to the keyboard’s lighting repertoire.

While the K70 emphasizes granular per-key RGB backlighting and dynamic lighting profiles, the K80 prioritizes synchronized RGB lighting integration across compatible Corsair devices and durable keycap illumination, catering to different gamer preferences and visual customization needs.

Additional Features

Aside from the core functionalities, gaming keyboards often incorporate additional features that contribute to the overall user experience and convenience. The Corsair K70 and K80 gaming keyboards offer distinct supplementary features, catering to diverse gamer requirements and enhancing the versatility of these peripherals.

Corsair K70:

The K70 integrates dedicated media control buttons, allowing gamers to adjust audio settings on-the-fly without disrupting their gaming sessions, providing seamless access to volume control and media playback functions.

Featuring a detachable soft-touch wrist rest, the K70 prioritizes ergonomic support, reducing wrist fatigue during extended gaming sessions and promoting comfortable hand positioning for enhanced gaming performance.

USB pass-through functionality on the K70 enables convenient connectivity for additional peripherals or mobile devices, streamlining the gaming setup and facilitating easy access to USB ports for various accessories.

Corsair K80:

The K80 incorporates dedicated macro keys, empowering gamers with customizable shortcuts and commands to optimize their gaming efficiency and execute complex actions with precision, catering to the demands of competitive and strategy-based gaming genres.

Equipped with an integrated volume roller, the K80 offers intuitive and tactile volume control, allowing gamers to adjust audio levels seamlessly, enhancing the immersive gaming experience without interrupting gameplay.

Advanced customization options for the K80’s durable double-shot PBT keycaps enable gamers to personalize the keyboard’s appearance while ensuring long-lasting visual clarity and resistance to wear and tear.

While the K70 emphasizes media control buttons, a detachable wrist rest, and USB pass-through functionality, the K80 prioritizes dedicated macro keys, an integrated volume roller, and advanced customization options for durable keycaps, catering to different gamer preferences and gaming requirements.

Conclusion

After a detailed exploration of the Corsair K70 and K80 gaming keyboards, it becomes evident that both models offer distinct features and functionalities tailored to diverse gaming preferences and requirements. The decision between the K70 and K80 ultimately hinges on the specific needs and priorities of individual gamers, as each keyboard excels in different aspects, catering to varied gaming styles and aesthetic preferences.

The Corsair K70 stands out with its sleek and minimalist design, per-key RGB backlighting, and compatibility with custom keycap sets, appealing to gamers who prioritize visual customization and a streamlined aesthetic. Additionally, the K70’s dedicated media control buttons, detachable wrist rest, and USB pass-through functionality enhance its user-friendly design, offering convenience and comfort during gaming sessions.

On the other hand, the Corsair K80 distinguishes itself with a robust and substantial build quality, dynamic per-key RGB backlighting, and durable double-shot PBT keycaps, catering to gamers seeking resilience and long-lasting visual appeal. The integration of dedicated macro keys and an intuitive volume roller further positions the K80 as a versatile and efficient gaming keyboard, empowering gamers with customizable shortcuts and seamless audio control.

Ultimately, the choice between the Corsair K70 and K80 hinges on the individual gamer’s priorities, whether it be visual customization, ergonomic support, additional macro keys, or resilient keycap materials. By carefully considering the unique features and capabilities of each keyboard, gamers can make an informed decision that aligns with their gaming preferences, ensuring an immersive and tailored gaming experience that complements their play style and aesthetic inclinations.