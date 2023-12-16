what-is-the-difference-between-ring-video-doorbell-2-and-ring-video-doorbell-pro

Introduction

Welcome to our comprehensive comparison of the Ring Video Doorbell 2 and the Ring Video Doorbell Pro! As one of the most popular smart doorbell brands on the market, Ring offers a range of options to suit different needs and budgets. In this article, we will examine the key differences between these two models, helping you make an informed decision when selecting the right video doorbell for your home.

Both the Ring Video Doorbell 2 and the Ring Video Doorbell Pro offer advanced features that enhance home security and convenience. With motion detection, two-way audio, and live video streaming, they allow you to monitor and interact with visitors from anywhere using your smartphone or tablet.

Before we dive into the specifics, it’s worth noting that both models require a stable Wi-Fi connection and access to power. They are designed to replace your existing doorbell, making installation seamless for most homes.

Now, let’s compare the design, video quality, power options, field of view, motion detection capabilities, audio quality, installation process, and price to determine which model best suits your needs.

Design and Dimensions

The design and dimensions of a video doorbell are important considerations, as they directly impact the installation process and the aesthetics of your home. Both the Ring Video Doorbell 2 and the Ring Video Doorbell Pro feature sleek and modern designs that complement various architectural styles.

The Ring Video Doorbell 2 measures 5.05 inches in height, 2.50 inches in width, and 1.08 inches in depth, while the Ring Video Doorbell Pro is slightly smaller, measuring 4.50 inches in height, 1.85 inches in width, and 0.80 inches in depth. The slimmer profile of the Pro model allows for a more discreet and flush installation, making it an ideal choice for those who prefer a sleeker look.

Both models are available in a range of finishes, including satin nickel and venetian bronze, allowing you to choose the one that matches your home’s exterior. Additionally, they are equipped with weather-resistant features, ensuring durability and longevity even in harsh weather conditions.

While the Ring Video Doorbell 2 comes with interchangeable faceplates, allowing you to change the look of the device easily, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro boasts a customizable illuminated ring around the button. This subtle but stylish feature not only enhances visibility in low-light conditions but also adds a touch of elegance to your front door.

When it comes to the installation process, the Ring Video Doorbell 2 can be either hardwired or powered by a removable battery pack, providing flexibility for homes without existing doorbell wiring. On the other hand, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro requires a hardwired power source, which may require professional installation if you don’t have an existing doorbell wiring in place.

In terms of design and dimensions, both the Ring Video Doorbell 2 and the Ring Video Doorbell Pro offer attractive options that can seamlessly blend into your home’s exterior. Whether you prefer the versatility of the Ring Video Doorbell 2 or the sleekness of the Ring Video Doorbell Pro, you can choose the model that best suits your personal style and installation requirements.

Video Quality

The video quality of a video doorbell is a crucial factor in determining its effectiveness as a security device. Both the Ring Video Doorbell 2 and the Ring Video Doorbell Pro offer high-definition video capabilities, ensuring you can clearly see and identify visitors at your doorstep.

The Ring Video Doorbell 2 boasts a 1080p HD camera, providing crisp and detailed video footage. With its wide-angle lens, you get a 160-degree field of view, allowing you to capture a substantial area in front of your door. The video quality remains consistent, even in low-light conditions, thanks to the infrared night vision technology.

On the other hand, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro takes video quality to the next level. Equipped with an even higher resolution of 1080p HD, it offers enhanced clarity and sharpness. The advanced image sensor and customizable motion zones provide more precise video capture, ensuring you receive accurate alerts and can easily distinguish between people and other motion triggers.

Both models support live video streaming, enabling you to monitor your doorstep in real-time through the Ring app on your smartphone or tablet. This feature is particularly useful when you are away from home and want to keep an eye on any activity or deliveries.

Additionally, both the Ring Video Doorbell 2 and the Ring Video Doorbell Pro offer the option to record and save video footage. The Ring Video Doorbell 2 comes with a removable battery pack that can be easily replaced, while the Pro model requires hardwiring and does not offer a removable battery pack. Both options allow you to review the captured video either through the Ring app or by integrating with a Ring Protect Plan.

Ultimately, when it comes to video quality, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro takes the lead with its higher resolution and more advanced image sensor. However, if you prioritize a wide field of view and versatility in power options, the Ring Video Doorbell 2 is still an excellent choice.

Power Options

The power options available for a video doorbell are essential considerations, as they determine the installation process and the convenience of use. The Ring Video Doorbell 2 and the Ring Video Doorbell Pro offer different power options to accommodate various home setups.

The Ring Video Doorbell 2 provides two power options: hardwiring and battery power. If you have existing doorbell wiring, you can connect the Video Doorbell 2 to it, ensuring a constant power supply. This option eliminates the need to recharge or replace batteries, providing a hassle-free experience. Alternatively, if you don’t have doorbell wiring or prefer a portable option, the Video Doorbell 2 can be powered by a removable battery pack. With the battery power option, you have flexibility in choosing the installation location without being restricted by wiring limitations.

On the other hand, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro requires a hardwired power source. It does not offer a battery power option. This means that if you don’t have existing doorbell wiring, you will need to hire a professional electrician to install the necessary wiring. While this may add to the initial installation cost, the advantage is that you won’t have to worry about recharging batteries or running out of power.

Both models come with power-saving features to optimize efficiency. They are designed to go into a sleep mode when there is no activity, conserving power and extending battery life (in the case of the Ring Video Doorbell 2). When motion is detected or the doorbell button is pressed, the devices quickly wake up and begin recording, ensuring you don’t miss any important events.

When considering power options, it’s important to evaluate your specific needs and home setup. If you already have doorbell wiring in place, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro offers a reliable and continuous power supply. However, if you prefer flexibility in installation or don’t want to deal with wiring, the Ring Video Doorbell 2’s battery power option may be more suitable.

Field of View

The field of view (FOV) of a video doorbell determines the area that can be captured and monitored. A wider field of view allows for better coverage and ensures that no activity goes unnoticed. Both the Ring Video Doorbell 2 and the Ring Video Doorbell Pro offer substantial FOV, but there are differences to consider.

The Ring Video Doorbell 2 features a 160-degree horizontal FOV, providing a wide-angle view of your doorstep and surrounding areas. This wide coverage ensures that you can see more of what’s happening outside your door, giving you a comprehensive view of visitors, deliveries, and potential threats. The vertical FOV is slightly narrower, but it still provides sufficient visibility for most scenarios.

On the other hand, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro offers a slightly smaller FOV. It has a 160-degree horizontal FOV, similar to the Ring Video Doorbell 2, but its vertical FOV is more limited at 90 degrees. While this may seem like a disadvantage, it is important to note that the Pro model compensates for this with its advanced motion detection capabilities, which we will discuss in more detail in the next section.

The FOV of both models allows you to monitor a considerable area in front of your door, giving you a clear view of any activity or visitors. Whether you opt for the wider coverage of the Ring Video Doorbell 2 or the more focused view of the Ring Video Doorbell Pro, both options offer sufficient visibility to ensure the security and convenience of your home.

Motion Detection

Motion detection is a critical feature of a video doorbell that allows you to receive alerts and be notified of any activity at your doorstep. Both the Ring Video Doorbell 2 and the Ring Video Doorbell Pro offer motion detection capabilities, but with some differences in their functionality and customization options.

The Ring Video Doorbell 2 features adjustable motion zones, allowing you to customize which areas you want to monitor for motion. You can create specific zones in the Ring app, specifying the areas you want to focus on and ignore. This customization is beneficial for reducing false alarms triggered by unrelated movement, such as passing cars or trees blowing in the wind. Additionally, the Video Doorbell 2 offers adjustable motion sensitivity settings, enabling you to fine-tune the device’s response to motion triggers.

On the other hand, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro takes motion detection a step further with its advanced motion detection technology. In addition to customizable motion zones and sensitivity settings, it offers a feature called “Advanced Motion Detection,” which uses a combination of passive infrared sensors and computer vision algorithms to detect and analyze motion. This allows the Pro model to provide more precise and accurate motion alerts, reducing false alarms and ensuring that you receive notifications only when it truly matters.

Both models send instant motion alerts to your smartphone or tablet through the Ring app, allowing you to quickly view the live video feed and assess the situation. You can also adjust the motion settings and notifications preferences in the app to suit your specific needs and preferences.

When it comes to motion detection, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro offers a more advanced and refined experience with its enhanced technology and customizable options. However, if you prefer simplicity and basic motion detection capabilities, the Ring Video Doorbell 2 still delivers reliable motion alerts and lets you customize the monitoring zones to a certain extent.

Audio Quality

Audio quality is a crucial aspect of a video doorbell, as it allows you to communicate with visitors or intruders and have clear conversations. Both the Ring Video Doorbell 2 and the Ring Video Doorbell Pro are equipped with two-way audio capabilities, but there are differences to consider in terms of audio quality.

The Ring Video Doorbell 2 offers full-duplex audio, allowing for simultaneous two-way communication without any interruptions or delays. This ensures that conversations with visitors are clear and natural, providing a seamless experience. The device includes a built-in speaker and microphone that deliver reliable audio performance, allowing you to speak and listen to visitors with ease.

On the other hand, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro takes audio quality to the next level with its noise-canceling technology. This advanced feature filters out background noise, such as traffic or wind, to ensure that the audio remains crisp and clear. This is particularly beneficial in busy or noisy environments, allowing for better communication and understanding between you and the person at your door.

Both models support audio recording, which means you can review conversations and interactions through the Ring app at any time. This can be helpful for keeping a record of important discussions or capturing any necessary evidence.

It’s important to note that the audio quality also depends on the network connection and the mobile device you use. A stable Wi-Fi connection and a smartphone with good microphone and speaker performance will enhance the overall audio experience.

Overall, both the Ring Video Doorbell 2 and the Ring Video Doorbell Pro offer reliable and clear audio quality, allowing you to communicate effectively with visitors. However, if you are in a noisy environment or prioritize the best possible audio clarity, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro’s noise-canceling feature may be a worthwhile advantage for you.

Installation Process

The installation process of a video doorbell is an important consideration, as it determines how quickly and easily you can start using the device. Both the Ring Video Doorbell 2 and the Ring Video Doorbell Pro offer straightforward installation options, but there are some differences to be aware of.

The Ring Video Doorbell 2 provides versatile installation options. It can be hardwired to your existing doorbell wiring, which connects it to a constant power supply. This option is ideal if you have doorbell wiring in place and want a continuous power source, without the need to recharge or replace batteries. However, if you don’t have existing doorbell wiring or prefer a portable option, the Video Doorbell 2 can be powered by a removable battery pack. This allows you to install the device wherever you like, without being restricted by wiring limitations.

In terms of physical installation, the Ring Video Doorbell 2 comes with everything you need, including mounting brackets, screws, and a drill bit. The process involves attaching the mounting bracket to your wall or door frame, positioning the doorbell in place, and securing it with screws. The included step-by-step instructions and helpful videos provided by Ring make the installation process relatively simple and user-friendly, even for those who are not experienced with DIY projects.

On the other hand, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro requires a hardwired power source. This means that if you don’t have existing doorbell wiring, you may need to hire a professional electrician to install the necessary wiring. The Pro model comes with a more compact design, allowing for a flush mount installation, which gives a sleek and seamless appearance. The installation process may require more expertise and time compared to the Video Doorbell 2, but once properly installed, it offers a more streamlined and polished look.

Regardless of the model you choose, both the Ring Video Doorbell 2 and the Ring Video Doorbell Pro integrate seamlessly with the Ring app, which guides you through the setup process, connects the device to your Wi-Fi network, and allows for personalized settings and customization.

Ultimately, the installation process depends on your specific needs and circumstances. If you have existing doorbell wiring and prefer a simpler DIY installation, the Ring Video Doorbell 2 provides a convenient option. But if you are willing to hire a professional or already have doorbell wiring in place, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro offers a more polished and integrated installation experience.

Price and Value for Money

When considering any purchase, the price and value for money are important factors to evaluate. The Ring Video Doorbell 2 and the Ring Video Doorbell Pro come at different price points, but they both offer impressive features and capabilities that make them worthwhile investments.

The Ring Video Doorbell 2 is the more affordable option, making it a popular choice for those on a budget. It provides a wide range of features, including 1080p HD video quality, two-way audio, motion detection, and live video streaming. The versatility of power options, with the ability to be either hardwired or powered by a removable battery pack, adds to its appeal. The Video Doorbell 2 offers excellent value for its price, delivering reliable performance and security functionalities at a more accessible cost.

On the other hand, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro is the higher-end model with a price tag to match. While it is pricier than the Video Doorbell 2, it offers several advantages that may justify the additional investment. The Pro model provides superior video quality with its 1080p HD resolution and advanced motion detection technology. The customizable motion zones and the noise-canceling feature enhance overall performance and accuracy. Additionally, the slimmer design and flush mount installation give a more polished and elegant look. If you are willing to spend a bit more, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro offers a higher level of sophistication and convenience.

Considering the value for money, it ultimately depends on your specific needs and budget. If price is a crucial factor and you want a reliable and feature-rich video doorbell, the Ring Video Doorbell 2 provides an excellent balance of functionality and affordability. However, if you are willing to invest in more advanced technology and a sleeker design, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro offers a premium experience that may be worth the higher price.

Both models come with the option to subscribe to a Ring Protect Plan, which offers additional features such as cloud video storage and extended warranty. This subscription service enhances the functionality of the video doorbells and adds extra value for those seeking enhanced security and convenience.

Ultimately, it’s important to assess your specific requirements, budget, and desired features to determine which model offers the best value for your individual needs.

Conclusion

After comparing the Ring Video Doorbell 2 and the Ring Video Doorbell Pro, it is clear that both models offer a range of impressive features and functionalities to enhance your home security. Understanding the key differences between these two options can help you make an informed decision based on your specific needs and preferences.

The Ring Video Doorbell 2 is an excellent choice for those looking for an affordable option without compromising on essential features. It offers reliable video quality, customizable motion detection, versatile power options, and easy installation. With its wide field of view and excellent value for money, the Video Doorbell 2 provides a practical and accessible solution for enhancing your home’s security.

On the other hand, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro offers advanced features and a sleek design for those willing to invest a bit more. With its superior video quality, advanced motion detection capabilities, and noise-canceling technology, the Pro model provides a higher level of performance and refinement. If you value enhanced customization options, a more discreet installation, and a premium audio experience, the Video Doorbell Pro may be the ideal choice for you.

Both models integrate seamlessly with the Ring app, allowing you to access live video feeds, receive motion alerts, and communicate with visitors remotely. By considering factors such as design, video quality, power options, field of view, motion detection, audio quality, installation process, and budget, you can select the video doorbell that best suits your specific requirements.

Ultimately, whether you choose the Ring Video Doorbell 2 or the Ring Video Doorbell Pro, you can trust that you are investing in a reliable and innovative home security solution from a trusted brand. Rest assured, either option will provide you with added peace of mind and convenience by allowing you to monitor and interact with visitors at your doorstep, even when you’re not at home.