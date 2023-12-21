how-to-connect-an-onn-soundbar-to-a-subwoofer

Introduction

Are you looking to enhance your audio experience with the powerful bass of a subwoofer? If you own an Onn soundbar, you’re in luck! Connecting a subwoofer to your Onn soundbar can take your home theater setup to the next level, immersing you in rich, deep sound that will bring movies, music, and gaming to life.

In this guide, we will walk you through the step-by-step process of connecting an Onn soundbar to a subwoofer. Whether you’re a tech-savvy enthusiast or a beginner, we’ve got you covered. This seamless integration will allow you to enjoy a more dynamic audio experience, with the soundbar handling the mid and high-range frequencies, while the subwoofer adds that extra oomph to the low frequencies.

Before we dive into the instructions, it’s important to note that the specific steps may vary slightly depending on the model of your Onn soundbar and subwoofer. We recommend referring to the user manuals of both devices for any additional information or specific settings.

Step 1: Gather the necessary equipment

Before you begin the process of connecting your Onn soundbar to a subwoofer, it’s essential to ensure that you have all the required equipment handy. Here’s a checklist of items you’ll need:

Onn soundbar: This will serve as the primary audio source, handling the mid and high-range frequencies. Subwoofer: The subwoofer is responsible for delivering deep, powerful bass frequencies, adding depth and richness to your audio experience. Audio cables: Depending on the supported audio connection options of your soundbar and subwoofer, you may need HDMI, optical, or RCA cables. Ensure that you have the necessary cables that are compatible with both devices. Power cables: Subwoofers usually require a power source, so make sure you have the appropriate power cables to connect the subwoofer to an electrical outlet. User manuals: Keep the user manuals of both the soundbar and subwoofer handy in case you need to refer to them for specific instructions or troubleshooting.

Double-check that you have everything you need before proceeding to the next steps. This will ensure a smooth and hassle-free process while setting up your Onn soundbar with a subwoofer.

Step 2: Identify the audio outputs on the Onn soundbar

Once you have gathered all the necessary equipment, it’s time to identify the audio outputs on your Onn soundbar. The audio outputs are the ports through which you will connect the soundbar to the subwoofer.

Depending on the model of your Onn soundbar, you may find different types of audio outputs. The most common types include:

HDMI ARC (Audio Return Channel): This is a popular audio connection option that allows the soundbar to receive audio signals from the TV through an HDMI cable. Look for an HDMI ARC port on your soundbar labeled as “ARC.

Optical (TOSLINK): The optical audio port uses a fiber optic cable to transmit digital audio signals between devices. It typically has a square shape with a small rubber flap covering the port.

RCA (Analog): RCA connections use red and white connectors to transmit analog audio signals. Your Onn soundbar may have RCA outputs labeled as "Audio Out" or "Line Out".

Refer to the user manual of your Onn soundbar to locate the specific audio outputs. If you’re having trouble finding them, check for any labeled ports on the back or sides of the soundbar.

Once you have identified the audio outputs on the soundbar, you’re ready to move on to the next step of connecting the soundbar to the subwoofer.

Step 3: Locate the audio inputs on the subwoofer

After identifying the audio outputs on your Onn soundbar, the next step is to locate the audio inputs on your subwoofer. These inputs are where you will connect the cables from the soundbar to establish the audio connection.

The audio inputs on the subwoofer may vary depending on the model and manufacturer. Here are a few common types of audio inputs you might encounter:

Subwoofer Line In: This input is dedicated specifically for connecting the soundbar to the subwoofer. It is usually labeled as “Line In” or “Sub In”. Check for a corresponding port on the back or side of the subwoofer.

Speaker wire terminals: Some subwoofers provide speaker wire terminals for connecting the soundbar. In this case, you would need to use speaker wire to establish the connection. Look for terminals labeled as "Speaker In" or "Speaker Input".

Wireless connectivity: If your subwoofer supports wireless connectivity, you may be able to connect the soundbar wirelessly. Refer to the user manual of your subwoofer for instructions on how to enable and connect via wireless technology, such as Bluetooth or Wi-Fi.

Consult the user manual of your subwoofer to locate the specific audio inputs and ensure compatibility with the audio outputs of your Onn soundbar. If you’re unsure or have difficulty finding the audio inputs, check for any labeled ports or refer to the manufacturer’s website for additional instructions or diagrams.

Once you have identified the audio inputs on your subwoofer, you’re ready to proceed with connecting the soundbar to the subwoofer in the upcoming steps.

Step 4: Use the provided cables to connect the soundbar to the subwoofer

Now that you’ve identified the audio outputs on your Onn soundbar and the audio inputs on your subwoofer, it’s time to connect the two devices using the provided cables. The type of cables you use will depend on the available audio output and input options.

Follow these general steps to connect the soundbar to the subwoofer:

Take the appropriate cable for your audio connection (HDMI, optical, or RCA) and plug one end into the corresponding audio output port on the soundbar. Connect the other end of the cable to the corresponding audio input port on the subwoofer. Ensure that the cable is securely plugged in on both ends to establish a reliable connection.

If you’re using an HDMI cable, make sure to connect it to the HDMI ARC (Audio Return Channel) port on the soundbar for the best audio quality and convenience. This allows you to control the soundbar volume with your TV remote.

If you’re using an optical cable, align the square-shaped connector with the port on both the soundbar and the subwoofer. Secure it by tightening the screws on the connectors if applicable.

If you’re using RCA cables, match the red and white connectors with the respective audio output and input ports on both devices. Make sure to connect the left and right channels correctly.

Ensure that all connections are snug and secure, as loose cables may result in audio issues or intermittent connections.

Refer to the user manuals of your soundbar and subwoofer for any specific instructions or additional settings related to audio connections. These manuals may provide diagrams or illustrations for better clarity.

Once the soundbar and subwoofer are connected, proceed to the next step to adjust the settings for optimal sound performance.

Step 5: Adjust the settings on the soundbar and subwoofer

With the soundbar and subwoofer successfully connected, it’s time to fine-tune the settings to ensure optimal sound performance. Adjusting the settings will allow you to balance the audio output, control the volume levels, and customize the sound according to your preferences.

Follow these steps to adjust the settings on your Onn soundbar and subwoofer:

Switch on both the soundbar and subwoofer, ensuring they are powered up and ready to use. On your Onn soundbar, locate the control panel or check the remote control for buttons or a display screen for adjusting the sound settings. Explore the soundbar settings to adjust features such as bass, treble, equalizer settings, and sound modes (e.g., movie, music, gaming). Experiment with different combinations until you achieve the desired audio quality. On the subwoofer, if applicable, look for any dedicated controls or settings that allow you to adjust the subwoofer’s volume or bass level. This will enable you to fine-tune the deep bass output to your liking. If your soundbar supports additional features, such as wireless connectivity or surround sound processing, consult the user manual for instructions on how to enable and configure these options. Test the soundbar and subwoofer connection by playing various audio content, such as music or a movie, and listen for a balanced audio output with clear dialogue and immersive bass.

Remember to refer to the user manuals of both the soundbar and subwoofer for specific instructions and details on adjusting the settings. These manuals may provide additional information on advanced features or troubleshooting tips.

Take your time to find the perfect settings that suit your audio preferences. Don’t hesitate to experiment and make adjustments as needed until you’re satisfied with the sound quality.

Once you have adjusted the settings to your liking, you’re all set to enjoy an enhanced audio experience with your Onn soundbar and subwoofer!

Step 6: Test the sound system for proper connection and audio quality

After connecting the soundbar to the subwoofer and adjusting the settings, it’s crucial to test the sound system to ensure a proper connection and optimal audio quality. This step will help you identify any potential issues and make any necessary adjustments or troubleshooting.

Follow these steps to test your Onn soundbar and subwoofer:

Play various audio content, such as music, movies, or games, that showcase a wide range of frequencies. Check if the sound is being produced from both the soundbar and the subwoofer. The soundbar should handle the mid and high-range frequencies, while the subwoofer should deliver deep bass notes. Listen carefully to ensure that the audio is balanced, with no distortion or overpowering bass. Adjust the soundbar and subwoofer settings if needed to achieve a harmonious sound output. Pay attention to the dialogue clarity. Make sure that the sound from the soundbar is clear and articulate, without any muffled or distorted speech. Test the volume control on both the soundbar and the subwoofer. Ensure that you can adjust the volume levels independently and that they are synchronized for a seamless audio experience. If you encounter any issues, such as no sound or poor audio quality, double-check the connections and settings. Consult the user manuals for troubleshooting tips or visit the manufacturer’s website for support.

Remember that the sound system’s performance can vary based on the audio content and the acoustics of your room. Take the time to fine-tune the settings and experiment with different audio sources to find the best sound quality for your setup.

By conducting a thorough test, you can ensure that your Onn soundbar and subwoofer are functioning correctly and providing an immersive audio experience.

Conclusion

Congratulations! You have successfully connected your Onn soundbar to a subwoofer, taking your audio experience to new heights. By following the steps outlined in this guide, you have established a seamless integration between the two devices, allowing for a balanced audio output with enhanced bass performance.

Remember that the specific steps may vary slightly depending on the model of your Onn soundbar and subwoofer. Always refer to the user manuals for any additional instructions or specific settings related to your devices.

With the soundbar and subwoofer connected, it’s important to adjust the settings to suit your audio preferences. Take the time to explore the different sound options available, such as bass, treble, and sound modes, to customize and optimize your audio experience.

Lastly, don’t forget to test your sound system to ensure proper connection and audio quality. Play various types of audio content and listen for balanced sound output, clarity of dialogue, and an immersive bass experience. If you encounter any issues, consult the user manuals or seek assistance from the manufacturer or support team.

Now, sit back, relax, and enjoy an enhanced home theater experience with your Onn soundbar and subwoofer. Immerse yourself in rich, deep sound, whether you’re watching your favorite movies, listening to music, or engaging in gaming sessions. Get ready to be amazed by the immersive audio experience that your new sound system provides!