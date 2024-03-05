Step-by-Step Guide: Flashing MIUI 9 On Redmi 4X

Introduction

Flashing MIUI 9 on your Redmi 4X can breathe new life into your device, offering enhanced features, improved performance, and a fresh user interface. Whether you're a tech enthusiast or simply seeking to optimize your smartphone experience, this step-by-step guide will walk you through the process with clarity and precision.

By following this comprehensive tutorial, you'll gain a deeper understanding of the flashing process and the benefits it can bring to your Redmi 4X. From downloading the MIUI 9 ROM to rebooting your device, each step is carefully outlined to ensure a seamless and successful transition to the new operating system.

As you embark on this journey, it's important to approach the flashing process with patience and attention to detail. While the prospect of a revamped device is exciting, it's crucial to adhere to each step in the guide to avoid any potential pitfalls and ensure a smooth transition to MIUI 9.

So, without further ado, let's dive into the step-by-step process of flashing MIUI 9 on your Redmi 4X and unlock the full potential of your device.

Step 1: Downloading MIUI 9 ROM for Redmi 4X

Before embarking on the flashing process, the first crucial step is to download the MIUI 9 ROM tailored for the Redmi 4X. This ROM serves as the foundation for the new operating system that will breathe fresh life into your device. Here's a detailed guide on how to obtain the MIUI 9 ROM for your Redmi 4X:

Visit the Official MIUI Website: Head over to the official MIUI website to access the latest ROM for the Redmi 4X. The website provides a comprehensive repository of ROMs for various Xiaomi devices, ensuring that you can find the specific ROM tailored for your device model. Select the Redmi 4X Model: Navigate through the website to locate the section dedicated to the Redmi 4X. Here, you'll find the MIUI 9 ROM designed specifically for your device. It's essential to ensure that you download the correct ROM to guarantee compatibility and a seamless flashing process. Check for Compatibility and Stability: Before initiating the download, take a moment to review user feedback and comments regarding the stability and performance of the MIUI 9 ROM for the Redmi 4X. This step can provide valuable insights into the ROM's reliability and any potential issues that users may have encountered. Download the ROM: Once you've verified the compatibility and stability of the MIUI 9 ROM, proceed to download the file to your computer or directly to your Redmi 4X. Ensure that you have a stable internet connection to prevent any interruptions during the download process. Verify the Integrity of the ROM: After the download is complete, it's essential to verify the integrity of the ROM file to ensure that it hasn't been corrupted during the download process. This can be achieved by comparing the file's checksum with the official checksum provided on the MIUI website.

By meticulously following these steps, you'll successfully obtain the MIUI 9 ROM for your Redmi 4X, laying the groundwork for the subsequent stages of the flashing process. With the ROM securely in your possession, you're one step closer to unlocking the full potential of your device and embracing the enhanced features and performance offered by MIUI 9.

Step 2: Backing Up Your Data

Before delving into the intricacies of flashing MIUI 9 on your Redmi 4X, it's imperative to safeguard your valuable data through a comprehensive backup. This crucial step ensures that your personal information, applications, and settings are securely preserved, mitigating the risk of data loss during the flashing process. Here's a detailed guide on how to effectively back up your data:

Utilize Built-in Backup Features: The Redmi 4X offers built-in backup functionality, allowing you to seamlessly create a comprehensive backup of your data. Navigate to the "Settings" menu and locate the "Additional Settings" section. Here, you'll find the "Backup & reset" option, which enables you to initiate a full backup of your device. Select Backup Options: Upon accessing the backup settings, you'll be presented with a range of options to tailor your backup according to your preferences. You can choose to include app data, system settings, call history, contacts, messages, and more in your backup. It's advisable to select all available options to ensure a thorough backup of your data. Utilize Cloud Services: Xiaomi devices offer seamless integration with cloud services, allowing you to store your backup securely in the cloud. By leveraging Xiaomi's cloud storage or other reputable cloud platforms, you can ensure that your data is accessible from anywhere and remains protected in the event of unforeseen circumstances. External Storage Backup: If you prefer to have a physical copy of your backup, consider utilizing external storage options such as a microSD card or a USB drive. This approach provides an additional layer of security for your data, allowing you to retain full control over your backup. Verify Backup Completeness: Once the backup process is initiated, it's essential to verify the completeness and integrity of the backup file. Take a moment to review the backup summary to ensure that all essential data and settings have been successfully included in the backup.

By diligently following these steps, you'll effectively safeguard your data and ensure that your valuable information remains intact throughout the flashing process. This proactive approach not only provides peace of mind but also streamlines the transition to MIUI 9, allowing you to embrace the new operating system with confidence and assurance.

Step 3: Unlocking Bootloader

Unlocking the bootloader is a pivotal step in the process of flashing MIUI 9 on your Redmi 4X. The bootloader serves as a security feature that restricts the device from booting into unauthorized software. By unlocking the bootloader, you gain the freedom to install custom ROMs and unleash the full potential of your device. Here's a detailed guide on how to unlock the bootloader of your Redmi 4X:

Enable Developer Options: Begin by enabling the Developer Options on your Redmi 4X. This can be achieved by navigating to the "Settings" menu, selecting "About phone," and tapping the "MIUI version" multiple times until the message "You are now a developer" appears. Access Mi Unlock Status: Once the Developer Options are enabled, navigate to "Settings," followed by "Additional Settings," and select "Developer options." Here, you'll find the "Mi Unlock status" option, which allows you to check the current status of the bootloader. Request Bootloader Unlock Permission: To proceed with unlocking the bootloader, you'll need to request permission from Xiaomi. Visit the official Mi Unlock website and log in with your Mi account. Follow the on-screen instructions to submit a bootloader unlock request, providing necessary details and justifications for the request. Wait for Approval: After submitting the request, patiently await approval from Xiaomi. The approval process may take several days, during which Xiaomi will review your request and grant permission to unlock the bootloader if the criteria are met. Download Mi Unlock Tool: Upon receiving approval, download the Mi Unlock Tool to your computer. This tool is essential for unlocking the bootloader and should be used with caution to avoid any potential risks to your device. Enter Fastboot Mode: Power off your Redmi 4X and reboot it into Fastboot mode by simultaneously pressing the Power button and the Volume Down button. Once in Fastboot mode, connect your device to the computer using a USB cable. Unlock the Bootloader: Launch the Mi Unlock Tool on your computer and follow the on-screen instructions to initiate the bootloader unlocking process. This involves signing in with your Mi account, connecting your device, and executing the unlock command through the tool. Complete the Process: Upon successful execution of the unlock command, the bootloader unlocking process will commence. It's crucial to refrain from interrupting the process and allow it to complete uninterrupted.

By meticulously following these steps, you'll successfully unlock the bootloader of your Redmi 4X, paving the way for the subsequent stages of flashing MIUI 9. This pivotal step grants you the freedom to customize and optimize your device, setting the stage for a seamless transition to the new operating system. Unlocking the bootloader is a significant milestone in the journey toward enhancing the capabilities of your Redmi 4X and embracing the myriad benefits offered by MIUI 9.

Step 4: Installing TWRP Recovery

Installing TWRP (Team Win Recovery Project) Recovery on your Redmi 4X is a crucial step in the process of flashing MIUI 9. TWRP Recovery serves as a custom recovery environment that offers advanced functionality and flexibility, allowing you to perform essential tasks such as flashing custom ROMs, creating and restoring backups, and managing system-level operations. Here's a detailed guide on how to install TWRP Recovery on your Redmi 4X:

Download TWRP Image: Begin by downloading the TWRP image file specifically designed for the Redmi 4X from the official TWRP website or a trusted source. It's essential to ensure that you obtain the correct TWRP image to guarantee compatibility and a seamless installation process. Enable Developer Options: If you haven't already done so, enable the Developer Options on your Redmi 4X by navigating to the "Settings" menu, selecting "About phone," and tapping the "MIUI version" multiple times until the message "You are now a developer" appears. Enable USB Debugging: Within the Developer Options, locate and enable the "USB debugging" option. This setting allows your device to communicate with the computer during the TWRP installation process. Connect Your Device: Using a USB cable, connect your Redmi 4X to your computer. Ensure that the device is recognized and accessible from the computer before proceeding with the installation. Boot into Fastboot Mode: Power off your Redmi 4X and reboot it into Fastboot mode by simultaneously pressing the Power button and the Volume Down button. Once in Fastboot mode, your device is ready for the TWRP installation process. Launch ADB Command Window: On your computer, navigate to the directory where the TWRP image file is located. Open a command window in this directory, allowing you to execute ADB (Android Debug Bridge) commands for the TWRP installation. Execute ADB Commands: In the command window, execute the ADB commands to install TWRP Recovery on your Redmi 4X. This involves flashing the TWRP image file to the recovery partition of your device, a critical step in establishing TWRP as the default recovery environment. Verify Installation: Once the installation process is complete, reboot your device into recovery mode to verify the successful installation of TWRP Recovery. This can be achieved by using the hardware key combination specific to your device or through ADB commands.

By meticulously following these steps, you'll successfully install TWRP Recovery on your Redmi 4X, setting the stage for the final stage of flashing MIUI 9. TWRP Recovery empowers you with advanced capabilities and flexibility, laying the groundwork for a seamless transition to the new operating system. With TWRP firmly in place, you're poised to unlock the full potential of your Redmi 4X and embrace the enhanced features and performance offered by MIUI 9.

Step 5: Flashing MIUI 9 ROM

Flashing the MIUI 9 ROM onto your Redmi 4X is the pivotal stage that culminates in the transformation of your device. This process involves replacing the existing operating system with the new MIUI 9 ROM, unlocking a myriad of enhanced features and performance improvements. Here's a detailed guide on how to effectively flash the MIUI 9 ROM onto your Redmi 4X:

Transfer ROM to Device: Begin by transferring the downloaded MIUI 9 ROM file to your Redmi 4X. Connect your device to the computer using a USB cable and copy the ROM file to the internal storage or an external SD card, ensuring that it's easily accessible from the device. Boot into TWRP Recovery: Power off your Redmi 4X and reboot it into TWRP Recovery mode. This can be achieved by simultaneously pressing the Power button and the Volume Up button, allowing you to access the TWRP Recovery environment. Create Backup (Optional): While in TWRP Recovery, consider creating a backup of your existing system. This precautionary measure ensures that you have a fallback option in case of any unforeseen issues during the flashing process. Wipe Data and Cache: Within TWRP Recovery, navigate to the "Wipe" option and select "Advanced Wipe." Here, you can choose to wipe the system, data, cache, and Dalvik cache. This step ensures a clean slate for the new ROM installation. Flash MIUI 9 ROM: Return to the main TWRP menu and select the "Install" option. Navigate to the location where the MIUI 9 ROM file is stored and select it for flashing. Confirm the flash action, initiating the installation of the MIUI 9 ROM onto your Redmi 4X. Wait for Completion: Patiently await the completion of the flashing process, ensuring that it proceeds uninterrupted. Once the installation is finished, you'll receive a confirmation message indicating the successful installation of the MIUI 9 ROM. Reboot System: With the MIUI 9 ROM successfully installed, proceed to reboot your Redmi 4X. This reboot will initiate the transition to the new operating system, allowing you to experience the revamped interface and enhanced functionality offered by MIUI 9.

By meticulously following these steps, you'll effectively flash the MIUI 9 ROM onto your Redmi 4X, ushering in a new era of performance and features. This transformative process sets the stage for a rejuvenated smartphone experience, empowering you with the latest enhancements and optimizations offered by MIUI 9.

Step 6: Rebooting Your Device

After successfully flashing the MIUI 9 ROM onto your Redmi 4X, the final step in the process involves rebooting your device to initiate the transition to the new operating system. This pivotal stage marks the culmination of the flashing process, allowing you to immerse yourself in the revamped user interface and enhanced functionality offered by MIUI 9.

Upon completing the flashing process and confirming the successful installation of the MIUI 9 ROM, it's essential to proceed with the reboot in a deliberate and methodical manner. Here's a detailed guide on how to effectively reboot your device after flashing MIUI 9:

Verify Installation Completion: Before initiating the reboot, take a moment to verify that the MIUI 9 ROM has been successfully installed on your Redmi 4X. This can be confirmed through the message displayed in the TWRP Recovery environment or the absence of any error notifications. Ensure Stable Power Source: Prior to rebooting your device, ensure that it is adequately charged or connected to a stable power source. This precautionary measure mitigates the risk of interruptions during the reboot process, ensuring a seamless transition to the new operating system. Exit TWRP Recovery: If you're still within the TWRP Recovery environment, navigate to the main menu and select the option to reboot your device. This action will initiate the transition from the custom recovery environment to the newly installed MIUI 9 operating system. Experience the New Interface: As your Redmi 4X reboots, you'll be greeted by the refreshed interface and features of MIUI 9. Take a moment to explore the updated design elements, enhanced performance, and new functionalities introduced by the MIUI 9 ROM. Initial Setup: Upon rebooting, you may be prompted to complete the initial setup process for MIUI 9. This typically involves configuring language preferences, network settings, and other essential parameters to personalize your device according to your preferences. Data Verification: Once the reboot is complete, verify that your data, applications, and settings have been seamlessly transitioned to the MIUI 9 environment. This ensures that your valuable information remains intact and accessible within the new operating system.

By meticulously following these steps, you'll effectively reboot your Redmi 4X after flashing the MIUI 9 ROM, embracing the myriad enhancements and optimizations introduced by the new operating system. This pivotal stage marks the beginning of a rejuvenated smartphone experience, empowering you with the latest features and performance improvements offered by MIUI 9.

Conclusion

Congratulations on successfully completing the comprehensive process of flashing MIUI 9 on your Redmi 4X! This transformative journey has empowered you with a rejuvenated smartphone experience, enriched by the myriad enhancements and optimizations offered by MIUI 9. As you reflect on the meticulous steps undertaken to unlock the full potential of your device, it's essential to acknowledge the significance of this achievement and the opportunities it presents.

By diligently following the step-by-step guide, you've not only gained valuable insights into the intricacies of the flashing process but also demonstrated a commendable level of technical proficiency and determination. The successful installation of MIUI 9 marks a significant milestone in your smartphone ownership journey, unlocking a wealth of new features, performance improvements, and customization options.

As you navigate through the revamped interface and explore the enhanced functionalities introduced by MIUI 9, take a moment to appreciate the seamless transition facilitated by your meticulous approach. The rejuvenated user interface, optimized system performance, and refined user experience stand as a testament to your dedication and commitment to maximizing the capabilities of your Redmi 4X.

Moving forward, the installation of MIUI 9 opens the door to a dynamic ecosystem of customization options, advanced features, and a vibrant community of enthusiasts. Embrace the newfound flexibility to personalize your device, explore innovative applications, and leverage the full potential of MIUI 9 to enrich your daily interactions with your Redmi 4X.

As you embark on this new chapter with MIUI 9, remember that the journey doesn't end with the flashing process. Stay engaged with the vibrant Xiaomi community, explore the latest updates and enhancements, and share your experiences with fellow enthusiasts. Your journey with MIUI 9 is a dynamic and evolving one, enriched by the continuous innovation and support offered by Xiaomi and the broader community.

In conclusion, the successful flashing of MIUI 9 on your Redmi 4X represents a significant achievement, unlocking a world of possibilities and enhancements. Embrace this transformative experience with enthusiasm, curiosity, and a spirit of exploration, knowing that you've embarked on a journey that promises to enrich your smartphone experience in countless ways. Congratulations once again, and may your Redmi 4X continue to delight and inspire you as you navigate the exciting realm of MIUI 9.