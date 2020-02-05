How Deezloader Works: Deezer Music Download Guide

When you download your favorite music it’s usually to listen to it when you want to. This is usually the case on platforms like Youtube and Spotify. But, other platforms offer the same services and sometimes, even exceed them. One of those platforms is Deezer and the program you can use to download songs from the site, DeezLoader.

Deezer began in August 2007 after they took down previous iteration Blogmusik. Deezer hasn’t negotiated any agreements with any major music labels as of its release. Even then though, there were almost 800,000 visitors and users on their website in August 2007. But when they began to get the agreements, the number skyrocketed to over 7 Million towards the end of 2009.

However, today our focus will be on an app known as DeezLoader. This app allows you to download music from Deezer’s Database for free.

History of Availability

But first, we need to know what Deezer is. Back in 2007, Deezer was only available in France where the service started. In 2011, they expanded their availability towards Belgium and the United Kingdom. They also announced at around this time that they wish to expand their availability. By January 2012 they’re available in America, Europe, Africa, and Southeast Asia. By February, it’s available for the rest of the world excluding Japan.

How to Use Deezer

Meanwhile, the website that started it all, Deezer is a pretty nice way of getting the music you want. With more than 56 Million songs to choose from, you’ll have your pick on music and tunes.

There’s a way for you to sign up to Deezer free if you want to test it out. You can either create an account on their website which is super easy to do so. Put in your Email address, username, password, et cetera. You can also use your Facebook and Google Email to sign up if you wish.

Deezer Free (which is what you get for your initial sign up) allows you to create your own mixtape/playlist. This is something that you can play anywhere. And like Spotify, it allows you to skip 6 tracks every hour. From there, it’s easy to just pop on some headphones and listen to all the music you want.

You can also switch to Deezer Premium, Deezer Family, or Deezer HiFi. These subscriptions give you better access to their catalog. Not to mention better audio on your music. Deezer Premium has a $3 per month price tag while the Family plan costs $4. It’s pretty generous. But it’s mostly up to the user if they want to get these premium subscriptions though.

Why You Should Use Deezer/DeezLoader

Everyone loves to listen to music. But good, clear music is hard to find. Most websites tend to warp the audio file when downloading, making the audio quality worse. Also, websites who provide songs have many disadvantages. An example of this is the constant pop-ups and pop-under ads. These types of ads keep appearing when you download the music there, which is pretty annoying.

More malicious websites also contain a virus that adds another application in download. This is pretty dangerous and puts your computer at risk. This is where Deezer/DeezLoader comes in.

How to Install DeezLoader

The installation process for Linux, Windows and Mac OS is the same. So, let’s see how you can do so:

Download DeezLoader for your platform.

Extract the files inside the zip folder and look for DeezLoader.exe for Windows. Or DeezLoader.dmg for Linux and Mac.



Double click on the file and a new installation Window will appear. Follow all the instructions you see and the installation will proceed. Now within some time, it will install in your machine and you will be able to download music using the app.



How to Use DeezLoader for Android/iOS

Download the DeezLoader apk and install it as mentioned in the above guide.



When you launch it you’ll see three options: Telegram Chat ; Open DeezLoader in a Web Browser ; and Open DeezLoader Here .

Click on Open DeezLoader Here and it’ll open a login screen in a few seconds where you’re asked to input Token code.

Make sure you download Firefox for Android to get the token.

Find UserAgent Change and install the extension it will download. Also, download the Cookie Manager extension in the Firefox web browser.

After downloading these extensions now click on the 3 dot menu and scroll down to look at UserAgent. Click on that and you’re asked to choose what UA you want to use and select Windows/Firefox 68.

Go back to deezer.com and input your login credentials. After signing in, tap on the 3 dot menu and scroll down but this time open Cookie Manager.

You’ll see many options there so search for URL in the value section and tap search in Keyboard.

Here you can see the cookies information with value. Click and hold the Value section and copy all the characters.

Open your apk and then paste what you copied on the login bar. Press Login.

That’s how you log in to DeezLoader. Allowing you to have access to 60 million+ soundtracks which you can download for free. There are no limits to the songs you can download, so if you wish to download their whole catalog, that’s fine.

Alternatives to DeezLoader

There’s also another app like DeezLoader called DeezLoader Remix. It’s like DeezLoader but has a few more tricks up its sleeve all requested by users of DeezLoader. These features include:

Infinite Scroll

In the official version when you search something you can only see a few results. You’ll need to go to another page for more. In the Remix version, you can use infinite scroll to browse through songs immediately.

File Path

You can now see where your file is going. You can even change it yourself. This feature was missing in the official version but is now in Remix.

Bulk Download

Bulk Downloads are now easier to use and very convenient.

All Platforms Compatible

Like the official version, this version is also suitable for all the platforms. This gives you access to your favorite music on windows, apple, and other systems. In a recent update, they also added support for Android and iOS Phones missing in the initial version.

Notifications and Pause

Other new features include notifications on your download finishing itself. And pausing said download in case of lacking internet data or no Wi-Fi Connection. This is useful as it prevents the download from stopping. Forcing you to download the whole thing again. Saving you a lot of time.