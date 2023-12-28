Introducing the 8 Best Case Fan Noctua for 2023. When it comes to optimizing your computer's performance, having reliable case fans is crucial. Noctua, a renowned brand in the industry, offers exceptional cooling solutions with its range of case fans. In this article, we will explore the top eight Noctua case fans to consider for the year 2023. These fans combine cutting-edge technology, exceptional build quality, and superior performance to ensure effective cooling and reduced noise levels, making them a perfect choice for any computer enthusiast or professional user. Join us as we delve into the features, specifications, and benefits of these top-notch case fans to help you make an informed decision for your system's cooling needs.

Overall Score: 9/10

The Noctua NF-P12 redux-1700 PWM is a high-performance cooling fan designed for desktop computers. With its renowned NF-P12 fan, this model has received numerous awards and recommendations from computer hardware websites and magazines. It features a pressure-optimised blade design, providing excellent quietness of operation while delivering high static pressure and strong CFM for CPU coolers, water cooling radiators, or chassis ventilation. The 4-pin PWM version offers a balance of performance and quietness, supporting automatic motherboard speed control. The streamlined redux edition offers Noctua quality at an attractive price point, and it comes with a wide range of optional accessories to enhance usability. The fan boasts a long lifespan of over 150,000 hours and operates at a maximum noise level of 25.1 dB(A). With its exceptional performance and quiet operation, the Noctua NF-P12 redux-1700 PWM is an ideal cooling fan for any desktop setup.

Key Features High performance cooling fan, 120x120x25 mm, 12V, 4-pin PWM, max. 1700 RPM, max. 25.1 d B(A), >150,000 h MTTF

Renowned NF-P12 high-end 120x25mm 12V fan, more than 100 awards and recommendations

Pressure-optimised blade design with outstanding quietness of operation

1700rpm 4-pin PWM version with excellent balance of performance and quietness

Streamlined redux edition: proven Noctua quality at an attractive price point Specifications Color: Grigio

Dimension: 7.09Lx6.69Wx1.26H

Size: 120x120x25mm

Renowned NF-P12 fan with over 100 awards Supports automatic motherboard speed control Cons May produce a slight humming noise at certain speeds

The Noctua NF-P12 redux-1700 PWM is a top-notch cooling fan that offers exceptional performance, outstanding quietness, and long-term reliability. With its renowned NF-P12 fan and streamlined redux edition, this fan delivers Noctua’s proven quality at an attractive price point. The fan’s pressure-optimised blade design ensures superior cooling performance for CPU coolers, water cooling radiators, or chassis ventilation. Its 4-pin PWM version allows for automatic motherboard speed control, providing powerful airflow when needed and near-silent operation during idle times. While it may produce a slight humming noise at certain speeds, the overall performance and quietness make it an excellent choice for desktop users. If you’re looking for a high-performance cooling fan that combines reliability, quietness, and affordability, the Noctua NF-P12 redux-1700 PWM is an ideal option.

Overall Score: 9/10

The Noctua NF-A12x25 PWM chromax.Black.swap is a premium quiet fan designed for desktop computers. With its next-gen A-series design, it delivers high airflow and high static pressure performance, making it ideal for various cooling applications such as CPU coolers, watercooling radiators, and AIO liquid cooling systems. The fan features state-of-the-art engineering and construction, including an AAO frame, Flow Acceleration Channels, and a record-tight tip clearance. It also comes with swappable anti-vibration pads, allowing users to customize the colors. The Noctua NF-A12x25 PWM chromax.Black.swap is known for its quiet operation and long lifespan, with a customer rating of 4.8/5.

Key Features Premium quiet fan with high airflow and static pressure performance

Designed for desktop computers, CPU coolers, and liquid cooling systems

State-of-the-art engineering and construction for optimal performance

4-pin PWM version for automatic speed control

Chromax.black.swap edition with swappable anti-vibration pads Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 4.72Lx4.72Wx1.38H

Size: 120x120x25 mm

Long lifespan Customizable colors Cons Higher price

Higher price Short PWM cable

The Noctua NF-A12x25 PWM chromax.Black.swap is a top-of-the-line quiet fan that offers excellent performance and customization options. It excels in providing high airflow and static pressure while operating silently, making it a reliable choice for PC enthusiasts. The swappable anti-vibration pads allow users to match their fan to their preferred color scheme. The only drawbacks are its slightly higher price and the short length of the PWM cable, which may require additional purchases for larger cases. Overall, if you’re willing to invest in a premium fan that delivers exceptional cooling performance and minimal noise, the Noctua NF-A12x25 PWM chromax.Black.swap is a fantastic choice.

Overall Score: 9.2/10

The Noctua NF-F12 PWM Fan is a premium quiet fan designed for optimal cooling performance. It is an award-winning 120x25mm fan with a Focused Flow frame, providing high static pressure and superior quiet cooling. This fan is ideal for CPU heatsinks, water cooling radiators, and as a replacement for loud all-in-one coolers. With its 4-pin PWM version, the fan offers automatic speed control through PWM fan headers, allowing for a broad speed range of 300-1500rpm. It comes with anti-vibration mounts, fan screws, a Low-Noise Adaptor, an extension cable, and a y-cable for connecting two PWM fans. The Noctua NF-F12 PWM Fan is brown in color and has a dimension of 120x120x25mm.

Key Features Premium quiet fan with 4-pin PWM and max. 1500 RPM

Focused Flow frame for high static pressure and quiet cooling

Ideal for CPU heatsinks and water cooling radiators

Includes anti-vibration mounts, fan screws, and extension cable

Broad speed range with automatic speed control via PWM Specifications Color: Brown

Dimension: 4.72Lx4.72Wx0.98H

Size: 120x120x25mm

Efficient airflow and pressure PWM control for automatic speed adjustments Cons Lacks visually appealing color options

Lacks visually appealing color options Higher price compared to some competitors

The Noctua NF-F12 PWM Fan lives up to its reputation as an exceptional cooling solution. With its superior performance, whisper-quiet operation, and solid build quality, it provides efficient cooling for your PC while maintaining minimal noise. The fan’s PWM control ensures optimal speed adjustments based on your system’s temperature, resulting in effective cooling when needed. While its brown color may not be visually appealing for some users, it is a small sacrifice for the high-quality performance offered by this fan. If you prioritize cooling performance and silence in your computer system, the Noctua NF-F12 PWM Fan is a worthy investment.

Overall Score: 9.2/10

The Noctua NF-A8 PWM is a premium quiet fan designed for superior cooling performance. With a compact 8cm size, it is ideal for small form factor PC cases and other chassis. The 4-pin PWM version allows for automatic speed control, and it comes with a broad speed range and low-noise adapter. The fan includes anti-vibration mounts, fan screws, an extension cable, and a y-cable for running two fans on the same header. With its advanced acoustic optimization, this fan operates quietly while maintaining efficient cooling. The Noctua NF-A8 PWM is highly rated by customers for its quiet operation and excellent performance.

Key Features Premium quiet fan, 80x80x25 mm, 12V, 4-pin PWM, max. 2200 RPM, max. 17.7 d B(A), >150,000 h MTTF

Flow Acceleration Channels and Advanced Acoustic Optimisation for superior cooling

Ideal for compact PC cases, NAS, and other devices

Automatic speed control with 4-pin PWM version

Includes anti-vibration mounts, fan screws, low-noise adapter, and extension cable Specifications Color: Brown

Dimension: 8.27Lx5.91Wx1.34H

Size: 80x80x25mm

Efficient cooling performance Includes various accessories for installation

Includes various accessories for installation Durable and long-lasting Cons Anti-vibration mounts may be too short for some cases

The Noctua NF-A8 PWM is an exceptional quiet fan that offers superior cooling performance. Its compact size makes it perfect for small form factor PC cases and other devices. With automatic speed control and various accessories included, it provides convenience and versatility. Customers have praised its quiet operation and durability, making it a reliable choice for cooling solutions. However, some users have mentioned that the anti-vibration mounts may be too short for certain cases. Overall, the Noctua NF-A8 PWM is a highly recommended fan for those seeking a balance between silence and efficient cooling.

Overall Score: 9/10

The Noctua 140mm Premium Quiet Quality Fan is a top-notch cooling solution for any computer or technology enthusiast. With its advanced acoustic optimization frame and flow acceleration channels, this award-winning fan provides superior cooling performance while maintaining a whisper-quiet operation. Its square frame design makes it ideal for water cooling radiators, PC cases, and other chassis, offering excellent intake and exhaust capabilities. The 4-pin PWM version allows for automatic speed control, while the included anti-vibration mounts, fan screws, and extension cables provide easy installation. While the brown color may not appeal to everyone, the quality and efficiency of this fan make it a worthwhile investment. With a customer rating of 4.8/5, it's clear that the Noctua 140mm Premium Quiet Quality Fan lives up to its reputation.

Key Features Premium quiet fan with AAO Frame Technology

Flow Acceleration Channels for superior cooling performance

Ideal for water cooling radiators, PC cases, and other chassis

4-pin PWM version for automatic speed control

Includes anti-vibration mounts, fan screws, and extension cables Specifications Color: Brown

Dimension: 5.51Lx0.98Wx5.51H

Size: 140x140x25 mm

Superior cooling performance Easy installation Cons Brown color may not appeal to everyone

Brown color may not appeal to everyone Cables are a bit stiff

The Noctua 140mm Premium Quiet Quality Fan is a reliable and efficient cooling solution for any computer setup. Its advanced features and quiet operation make it an excellent choice for those looking to keep their system cool without sacrificing noise levels. The included accessories and easy installation process further enhance its appeal. While the brown color may not be everyone’s cup of tea, the performance and quality of this fan overshadow any aesthetic concerns. If you’re in need of a top-notch cooling fan for your PC or technology setup, look no further than the Noctua 140mm Premium Quiet Quality Fan.

Overall Score: 9.2/10

The Noctua NF-A14 PWM chromax.black.swap Fan is an exceptional cooling fan that combines top-tier performance with a sleek and customizable design. This fan has proven to be a standout choice for cooling needs, offering impressive airflow, minimal noise, and a stylish appearance. The chromax.black.swap version of the fan comes with swappable anti-vibration pads and corner caps, allowing for a custom look that matches the aesthetics of any PC build. The all-black design gives the fan a clean and elegant appearance, making it a perfect fit for various setups. The fan's performance is remarkable, thanks to Noctua's renowned design and engineering. The NF-A14 PWM provides excellent airflow and static pressure, ensuring efficient cooling of my PC components even during demanding tasks. The PWM control allows for automatic speed adjustments based on the system's temperature, providing the perfect balance between cooling performance and noise level. Even at higher speeds, the fan remains impressively quiet, making it an excellent choice for noise-sensitive environments.

Key Features Premium quiet fan, 140x140x25mm, 12V, 4-pin PWM, max. 1500 RPM, max. 24.6 d B(A), >150,000 h MTTF

Award-winning NF-A14 design has received more than 100 recommendations from international hardware websites and magazines

Square frame with excellent airflow and pressure performance: ideal for use on water cooling radiators or as a case fan

4-pin PWM version for automatic speed control via 4-pin PWM fan headers, 1500rpm maximum speed

Chromax.black.swap edition with attractive all-black design and swappable red, black, white, blue, yellow and green anti-vibration pads for colour-customising Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 5.51Lx5.51Wx0.98H

Size: 140x140x25mm

Remarkably quiet even at higher speeds Excellent PWM control for automatic speed adjustments Cons Wasteful inclusion of different color pads

Wasteful inclusion of different color pads Limited quantity of pads in each color

Limited quantity of pads in each color Possibility of mismatched colors in some cases

Possibility of mismatched colors in some cases Short connector wire may require use of included extension

Short connector wire may require use of included extension No threaded holes for mounting

The Noctua NF-A14 PWM chromax.Black.swap is a top-tier cooling fan that delivers exceptional performance and flexibility. With its sleek all-black design and swappable anti-vibration pads, it offers a customizable look that can complement any PC build. The fan’s outstanding airflow and pressure performance make it suitable for various cooling setups, whether it’s on water cooling radiators or as a case fan. Its PWM control ensures optimal speed adjustments based on temperature, striking a perfect balance between cooling performance and noise level. The NF-A14 PWM’s minimal noise even at higher speeds is a testament to Noctua’s engineering expertise. The inclusion of different colored pads may be wasteful for some users, and the short connector wire may require an extension. Nonetheless, these minor drawbacks do not detract from the fan’s overall excellence. For those seeking a premium and reliable cooling solution, the Noctua NF-A14 PWM chromax.Black.swap is a top choice.

Overall Score: 9.5/10

The Noctua NF-F12 iPPC 3000 PWM is a heavy-duty cooling fan designed for desktop computers. With its high static pressure and superior cooling efficiency, this award-winning fan ensures optimal performance and temperature regulation. The 4-pin PWM connector allows for automatic speed control, offering a speed range of 750-3000rpm. Constructed with ruggedized fiber-glass reinforced polyamide, this fan is built to withstand heavy-duty industrial applications and is IP52 certified for water and dust protection. The Noctua NF-F12 iPPC 3000 PWM is known for its exceptional quietness, durability, and airflow, making it a reliable choice for cooling demanding systems. With a customer rating of 4.8/5, this cooling fan has received rave reviews for its performance and longevity.

Key Features Heavy-duty cooling fan with 3000 RPM and 4-pin PWM

Focused Flow frame for high static pressure and superior cooling efficiency

Automatic speed control with 750-3000rpm speed range

Ideal for industrial heavy-duty applications with IP52 protection

Ruggedized construction for durability Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 4.72Lx4.72Wx0.98H

Size: 120x120x25mm

High-quality construction Impressive airflow Cons Louder noise level

Louder noise level Not suitable for noise-sensitive environments

The Noctua NF-F12 iPPC 3000 PWM is an exceptional cooling fan that delivers high-performance cooling for demanding systems. With its focus on durability, airflow, and noise reduction, this fan is a top choice for users looking to keep their desktop computers cool. Its automatic speed control and ruggedized construction ensure reliable and efficient cooling even in industrial applications. While the fan’s noise level is higher compared to others, it is a necessary trade-off for its impressive cooling capabilities. Overall, the Noctua NF-F12 iPPC 3000 PWM receives a score of 9.5 out of 10 and is a highly recommended cooling fan for those in need of heavy-duty and reliable cooling.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The Noctua NF-P12 redux-1300 is a 120mm, 12V, 3-pin quiet fan designed for efficient cooling with exceptional quietness. With its pressure-optimized blade design, it delivers high static pressure and strong CFM for air-based CPU coolers, water cooling radiators, or low-noise chassis ventilation. The fan offers a speed of 1300 RPM and operates at only 19.8 dB(A), ensuring a quiet performance. It comes in a streamlined redux edition, delivering proven Noctua quality at an attractive price point. The fan is praised by hundreds of thousands of satisfied users, with more than 100 awards and recommendations from international computer hardware websites and magazines. With the Noctua NF-P12 redux-1300, you can experience quiet and efficient cooling for your computer.

Key Features Quiet Fan, 120x120x25 mm, 12V, 3-pin Molex, 1300 RPM, 19.8 d B(A), >150,000 h MTTF

Renowned NF-P12 high-end 120x25mm 12V fan

Pressure-optimized blade design for high static pressure and strong CFM

1300rpm 3-pin version with excellent balance of performance and quietness

Streamlined redux edition with attractive price point

Wide range of optional accessories available Specifications Color: Grey

Dimension: 4.72Lx4.72Wx0.98H

Size: 120x120x25mm

Proven Noctua quality at an affordable price Wide range of optional accessories available Cons Not as quiet at full speed

Not as quiet at full speed Could include more accessories

The Noctua NF-P12 redux-1300 is a reliable and high-quality fan that delivers exceptional cooling performance with minimal noise. Its pressure-optimized blade design allows for efficient cooling of CPU coolers, radiators, and chassis ventilation, making it an excellent choice for computer enthusiasts. Although it may not be as quiet at full speed and lacks some accessories, the fan provides a great balance of performance and quietness. With its attractive price point and wide range of optional accessories, the Noctua NF-P12 redux-1300 offers excellent value for money. If you’re looking for a quiet and efficient cooling solution for your computer, this fan is definitely worth considering.

Buyer's Guide: Case Fan Noctua

Noctua is a renowned brand that specializes in high-quality cooling solutions for computers. If you're in the market for a case fan from Noctua, you've come to the right place. In this buyer's guide, we'll explore everything you need to know about Noctua case fans and how to choose the perfect one for your needs. So, without further ado, let's dive into the world of Noctua case fans!

Why Choose Noctua Case Fans?

Unparalleled Performance: Noctua is known for its cutting-edge technology and unparalleled performance in cooling solutions. Their case fans are designed to deliver excellent airflow and cooling efficiency. Whisper-Quiet Operation: Noctua fans are engineered to run whisper-quiet, ensuring minimal noise disturbance while maintaining optimal cooling performance. These fans provide exceptional airflow with minimal noise levels. Longevity and Reliability: Noctua case fans are built to last. They are equipped with premium-grade materials and are subjected to rigorous testing to ensure exceptional durability. Noctua fans are known for their excellent reliability, offering you peace of mind. Focus on Quality: Noctua is renowned for its attention to detail and commitment to producing only the highest quality products. Every fan undergoes comprehensive quality control checks, resulting in highly efficient and reliable cooling solutions. Extensive Compatibility: Noctua case fans are designed to be compatible with various computer cases and motherboards. They provide versatile mounting options and are catered to fit different setups, ensuring a hassle-free installation process.

Factors to Consider When Choosing a Noctua Case Fan:

Noise Level:

Noctua case fans are specifically designed to provide quiet operation. Consider the noise level of a fan when choosing depending on your preference for silent or slightly audibly cooling.

Airflow:

The airflow capability of a case fan determines its cooling efficiency. Consider the airflow rating to ensure adequate cooling for your computer components.

Size:

Noctua offers case fans in various sizes. Determine the appropriate fan size based on the compatibility with your computer case and the available space for installation.

RPM (Rotations Per Minute):

The RPM rating indicates the fan's speed. Higher RPM generally leads to better cooling performance, but it may come at the cost of increased noise. Consider the RPM rating to strike the right balance between cooling and noise levels.

Connector Type:

Noctua case fans come with different connector types, such as 3-pin and 4-pin connectors, catering to various motherboard connections. Ensure the fan's connector type is compatible with your motherboard.

Static Pressure:

Static pressure is vital if you have restricted airflow in your computer case, such as when using radiators or tight spaces. Higher static pressure helps in pushing air through these restrictions effectively.

Aesthetics:

Noctua fans are easily recognizable by their unique color scheme. While some appreciate the classic brown and beige design, others prefer a sleeker look. Consider the aesthetic appeal of the fan if it is an important factor for you.