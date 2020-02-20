Best Over Ear Headphones Buying Guide (2020 Edition)

To get the most out of your audio experience, you need to have the best over ear headphones. Headphones have now become a trendy commodity. Not only for its amazing features and convenience, but also as a stylish piece to wear on your head. Today, over ear headphones have amazing qualities for comfort, style, and great performance.

There are several headphones suited for your lifestyle. Whether you’re looking for something to match your outfit or you are more into the sound quality. And if ear health is important to you, some headphones don’t need full blast volume to work.

You might be a gamer who wants to enjoy a real gaming experience without distraction. Or a music enthusiast who loves to savor every beat of the sound. You could be a fitness buff who loves some good tunes when doing the workout. If you are someone who enjoys quality music, we have options for you on this list.

1 Bose QuietComfort 35 II: Best Noise-Cancelling Over Ear Headphones See More Reviews Arrow Check Latest price Quality: 4.5/5 Value for money: 4/5 Overall performance: 4/5 The first one on our list comes from one of the best makers of audio devices, Bose. It’s over ear headphones, QuietComfort 35 II, it’s a front runner in quality. It’s a combination of comfort, quality, connectivity, and an outstanding noise-canceling feature. So what makes this one of the best over ear headphones? For design, it is utilitarian, simple, and very comfortable. It has that perfect clamping and plush padding that is very suitable for any setting and can fit anyone. Although the material is plastic, it is still solid and won’t break easily. Plus, it’s super light weighing only 234g. Apart from that, its noise-cancellation features are amazing. You can adjust the setting through the Bose mobile app. You can leave the noise-canceling feature on, off, full or low. The headphones also come with Google Assistant. Battery wise, you can use it for 20 hours straight with a single charge. Performance-wise, it can produce an exceptional, balanced soundstage. The sounds and bass are good enough to satisfy different kinds of users. The only downside is that its plain-looking design may not catch the eye of stylish users. But other than that, it’s perfect. Did we mention it has an Alexa built-in? Which means you can talk to Alexa via this device

2 Sennheiser Momentum 2.0: Best Wired Over Ear Headphones See More Reviews Arrow Check Latest price Quality: 4.5/5 Value for money: 3/5 Overall performance: 4/5 Don’t mind paying extra to achieve great quality sound? If this sounds like you, then Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 is for you. This is one of the best over ear headphones available, and there are several reasons it is so good. To start it off, this headphone is lightweight, portable and has a nice comfortable fit. Made with quality leather along with a solid metal frame, it’s stylish yet durable. And it isn’t just their pretty and convenient design. The sound quality sports deep and rich lows. With well-balanced and accurate mids, plus a refined and crispy high-end. It also has a noise-cancellation feature that can keep the background noises away. For its battery, you can use it for up to 22 hours. It connects to Bluetooth 4. With high-efficiency pairing and connection for your mobile or any Bluetooth device. It also has two control buttons that are very easy to use. The multi-function button to answer calls, play, pause, and skip tracks. Although it may come with a hefty amount, it has enough features that are worth its price. It has one of the best sound quality. It comes with a detachable cord so you can use it both wired or wireless. That’s why it is one of the best over ear headphones available now.

3 V-Moda Crossfade 2: Best Gaming Over Ear Headphones See More Reviews Arrow Check Latest price Quality: 3.5/5 Value for money: 3/5 Overall performance: 3.5/5 Are you looking for headphones to take your gaming experience to the next level? The V-Moda Crossfade 2 is the one for you. It may not be as popular, but it is very versatile. It’s great for listening to an Apple Music playlist or gaming because of its premium components. This pair comes in 3 different colors: matte black, rose gold and white. It has a steel frame that allows users to adjust the headphones without outside noise. Its steel headband of vegan leather and memory foam makes for comfortable wear and fit. Its pairing process and audio performance are one of its selling points. It also relies on high-quality aptX Bluetooth support to connect to other devices. For the sound quality, it delivers natural bass, optimal for any kind of genre. It can also produce three-dimensional soundstage with detailed and textured mid-range. Altogether, the output of the sound is rich, clear, and can satisfy any of its users. Battery wise, it can function for 14 hours, but you can always switch to wired mode if it’s not enough. These headphones have noise-cancellation capabilities and an inline microphone for clear audio. It’s not necessarily a commuter’s headphone, but if you are a gamer, this is the perfect one for you.

4 JBL T450 BT: Best Budget Over Ear Headphones See More Reviews Arrow Check Latest price Quality: 3/5 Value for money: 4/5 Overall performance: 3.5/5 On a tight budget? No need to worry! JBL is one of the trusted companies of audio devices. With JBL, you get more than what you pay for. It is affordable with nice audio quality and excellent connectivity. This is hard to find in lower range headphones. This over ear headphone has a nice and very light yet compact plastic build. It comes in three main colors; black blue and white. This only means that you can choose which one matches your style. The earcups have a lot of padding which makes this headphone comfortable to wear. You’ll find the controller on the bottom of the right ear cup. Its wireless performance is very convenient and uses Bluetooth 4.0 technology. It can maintain a strong connection of up to 33 feet. The battery can last for 11 hours, and it takes around 3 hours to charge it again. For the sound quality, it’s standard like every JBL device with a powerful bass. The charging time is the only downfall of this is its charging time. But you’ll get the best affordable over ear headphones with this pair.

Over Ear Headphones Buying Guide

Now that you have purchased a set of over ear headphones, you want to get the one you need. There are several factors you need to take into consideration before buying one, let’s have a look at those:

Design and Build

The most crucial part you need to consider in purchasing a headphone is its comfort. You don’t want an uncomfortable one as it will ruin your listening experience. Pick a lightweight model with the right fit.

Sound Quality

Are you an audiophile? If yes, then every tune and bass drop matters to you. Stick with over ear headphones that prioritize sound quality. And if you pick the right one, you will enjoy every minute you spend listening to your headphones.

Connectivity

For wireless headphones, look for a fluid and seamless connection with easy pairing. Otherwise, there’s no point in buying a wireless one.

Battery Life

For wireless headphones, you need to consider its battery life. You don’t want to buy something you need to recharge every couple of hours. Choose the one that offers a long battery life that is a match to your usage.

Pricing

Check your budget and see much you want to spend on over ear headphones. If you have little, opt-in for the affordable one that can offer you good sound quality. But if you’re to spend some bucks, get a decent one that you can use for a longer time.