8 Best Samsung T3 Portable SSD 250 GB (Mu-Pt250B/Am) For 2023

Overall Score: 9.5/10

The SAMSUNG SSD T7 Portable External Solid State Drive is a reliable storage solution for gaming, students, and professionals. With fast transfer speeds and a sleek, compact design, it's the perfect companion for those who need to transfer large files quickly and easily. Its built-in security features and durability make it a safe choice for keeping your data protected. The T7 is available in three capacities and various colors, allowing you to choose the best fit for your needs. With its simple setup and compatibility with multiple devices, this SSD is a versatile and convenient storage solution.

Key Features Portable storage with fast transfer speeds

Reliable and durable with no moving parts

Advanced thermal solution to control heat

Sleek and compact design for easy portability

Comes with embedded software for easy setup and firmware updates Specifications Color: Titan Gray

Dimension: 3.30Lx2.20Wx0.30H

Size: 500GB

Fast transfer speeds Compact and lightweight design

Reliable durability Compatible with multiple devices Cons May get warm during heavy use

May get warm during heavy use Some issues with the Shield version connectors

The SAMSUNG SSD T7 Portable External Solid State Drive is a fantastic storage solution for anyone in need of fast and reliable data transfer. With its impressive transfer speeds, compact design, and built-in security features, it offers excellent value for its price. The SSD’s durability and compatibility with multiple devices make it a versatile option for gaming, students, and professionals. While it may get warm during heavy use and there have been some issues with the Shield version connectors, the overall performance and reliability outweigh these minor drawbacks. If you’re in the market for a portable SSD, the SAMSUNG SSD T7 is definitely worth considering.

Overall Score: 9/10

The SAMSUNG T9 Portable SSD is a high-speed, durable external solid-state drive designed for creators, students, and professionals. With its blazing read and write speeds of up to 2,000MB/s, this SSD is perfect for quickly loading, editing, and transferring large files. The T9 Portable SSD also features a dynamic thermal guard that keeps it cool even during intensive use, ensuring optimal performance. It is compatible with a wide range of devices, making it a versatile tool for heavy-duty applications and file-saving. The drive is built to last, providing longevity and stability through heavy use. Additionally, the T9 Portable SSD comes with Samsung Magician Software for firmware updates, encryption, and drive health monitoring.

Key Features NONSTOP SPEED: Sustained read and write speeds of up to 2,000MB/s

DYNAMIC THERMAL GUARD: Advanced thermal solution to keep SSD cool

EXTENSIVE COMPATIBILITY: Compatible with desktops, cameras, and gaming consoles

MADE TO LAST: Durable construction for heavy use and multiple devices

SAMSUNG MAGICIAN SOFTWARE: Keeps SSD performing like new Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 3.46Lx2.36Wx0.55H

Size: 2TB

Durable construction ensures longevity Includes Samsung Magician Software for drive management Cons

The SAMSUNG T9 Portable SSD is a reliable and high-performance storage solution for creators, students, and professionals. With its lightning-fast speeds and advanced thermal management, it offers exceptional performance even during demanding tasks. The extensive compatibility and durability make it a valuable tool for heavy-duty applications. Additionally, the inclusion of Samsung Magician Software adds extra convenience for firmware updates and encryption. Overall, the T9 Portable SSD is a top-notch choice for those seeking reliable and high-speed storage for their projects.

Overall Score: 9/10

The SAMSUNG T7 Shield 2TB Portable SSD is a rugged and fast external solid state drive designed for photographers, content creators, and gamers. With a transfer rate of up to 1050MB/s, it allows for quick and efficient file transfers. The T7 Shield is also built to endure, with an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance, as well as drop protection up to 9.8 feet. It is compatible with various devices, including PCs, Macs, Android devices, and gaming consoles. The sleek and durable design, along with the included Adobe Creative Cloud Photography plan, makes it an excellent choice for professionals and enthusiasts. Overall, the SAMSUNG T7 Shield 2TB Portable SSD offers high-performance storage in a compact and rugged package.

Key Features Adobe membership

Rugged durability

Keep cool at high speed

Mighty tough

Compatible with your devices

Durable yet stylish

Produced in-house for quality you can trust Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 3.39Lx2.24Wx0.49H

Size: 2TB

Compatible with various devices Durable and stylish design Cons Included cables are too short

The SAMSUNG T7 Shield 2TB Portable SSD is an excellent choice for photographers, content creators, and gamers who require fast and reliable external storage. With its rugged design and IP65 rating, it offers durability and protection against water, dust, and drops. The high transfer speeds and compatibility with multiple devices make it a versatile option for professionals and enthusiasts. Although the included cables are short, this can be easily resolved by purchasing longer cables. Overall, the SAMSUNG T7 Shield 2TB Portable SSD provides high-performance storage in a compact and stylish package, making it a top choice for those in need of reliable and portable storage.

Overall Score: 9/10

The SAMSUNG T5 Portable SSD 1TB is a compact and portable external solid-state drive that offers superfast read and write speeds of up to 540MB/s. It is ideal for transferring large-sized data such as 4K videos, high-resolution photos, and games. The SSD features a shock-resistant metal design that fits in the palm of your hand and easily slides into your pocket or purse. It also comes with optional password protection and AES 256-bit hardware encryption for added security. The drive includes USB Type-C to Type-C and Type-C to Type-A cables for seamless connectivity with PCs, Macs, smartphones, and other devices. With its impressive performance and portable design, the SAMSUNG T5 Portable SSD 1TB is a reliable and fast storage solution.

Key Features Superfast read write speeds

Compact and portable design

Secure encryption

Seamless connectivity Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 0.41Lx2.91Wx2.26H

Size: 1 TB

Optional password protection and encryption Includes USB Type-C cables for seamless connectivity Cons Slower read/write speeds compared to T7

Slower read/write speeds compared to T7 Does not support all features of Samsung Magician software

The SAMSUNG T5 Portable SSD 1TB is a highly reliable and fast external solid-state drive. It offers impressive read and write speeds, making it ideal for transferring large-sized data. The compact and portable design allows for easy transportation, and the optional password protection and hardware encryption ensure the security of your personal and private data. While it may have slower speeds compared to the T7 and lacks support for some features of Samsung Magician software, it still performs exceptionally well. Overall, the SAMSUNG T5 Portable SSD 1TB is a fantastic storage solution for those in need of fast and reliable external storage.

Overall Score: 9/10

Upgrade your desktop PC or laptop with the SAMSUNG 870 EVO SATA SSD. With its high performance, reliability, and compatibility, this solid-state drive is perfect for IT pros, creators, and everyday users. It offers professional-level SSD performance, accelerated write speeds, and long-term high performance. The 870 EVO is designed to meet the demands of every task, from everyday computing to 8K video processing. It is also highly compatible, having been extensively tested for major host systems and applications. With easy installation and Samsung's Magician software for drive management, this SSD is a top choice for those looking to enhance their computer's memory and storage.

Key Features Indisputable performance, reliability, and compatibility

Maximized SATA interface limit for high sequential speeds

Up to 600 TBW under a 5-year limited warranty

Extensive compatibility testing for major host systems and applications

Simple installation with migration software

Samsung Magician software for drive management

Produced in-house for end-to-end integration Specifications Color: Multicolor

Dimensions: 3.94Lx2.76Wx0.27H

Size: 250GB

Significantly improves computer performance Extensive compatibility with host systems and applications Cons Price may be a bit high

Price may be a bit high Included data migration software may not be reliable

The SAMSUNG 870 EVO SATA SSD is a top-of-the-line solid-state drive that delivers exceptional performance, reliability, and compatibility. With its easy installation and migration software, upgrading your desktop PC or laptop has never been simpler. The drive’s impressive sequential speeds, long-term high performance, and extensive compatibility make it a reliable choice for IT pros, creators, and everyday users. The Samsung Magician software adds further convenience by allowing you to easily manage and monitor your drive. While the price may be slightly high for some, the overall benefits and improvements in computer performance make it worthwhile. If you’re looking to enhance your memory and storage, the SAMSUNG 870 EVO SATA SSD is definitely worth considering.

Overall Score: 9/10

The Samsung T7 Portable SSD is a compact and reliable external storage device that provides fast speeds for transferring large files. With its USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface, it allows you to transfer massive files within seconds. This pocket-sized SSD is perfect for on-the-go professionals who need a portable and efficient storage solution. It comes with a two-year warranty against factory defects, ensuring peace of mind and quality. The gray color and sleek design make it a stylish addition to any workspace or bag. Whether you're a photographer, videographer, or content creator, the Samsung T7 Portable SSD is a must-have tool for efficient and reliable data storage.

Key Features Original brand product

Two-year warranty against factory defects

Light, pocket-sized Portable SSD T7

Fast speeds with easy and reliable data storage

USB 3.2 Gen 2 for quick file transfers Specifications Color: Gray

Dimension: 3.35Lx2.24Wx0.31H

Compatible with various devices Stylish gray color Cons Lack of a carrying case

Lack of a carrying case Short USB cable length

Short USB cable length Higher price compared to other brands

The Samsung T7 Portable SSD is a top-notch storage solution for professionals who need fast and reliable data transfer. Its compact size, stylish design, and compatibility with both USB-C and USB-A make it a versatile choice. The quick file transfer speeds offered by the USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface ensure efficient workflow, while the two-year warranty provides peace of mind. Although the lack of a carrying case and short USB cable length can be minor inconveniences, the overall performance and quality of the SSD make it worth the investment. Whether you’re a content creator, photographer, or videographer, the Samsung T7 Portable SSD is a reliable companion for your storage needs.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The Samsung T7 Portable SSD is a high-performance external storage device that offers convenience and speed. With a sleek metallic red design, this portable SSD is both practical and aesthetically pleasing. It features a two-year warranty against factory defects, ensuring peace of mind for the consumer. The USB 3.2 Gen. 2 interface provides fast data transfer speeds, making it ideal for tasks such as backing up files and transferring large media files. Measuring just 3.35 inches long, 2.24 inches wide, and 0.31 inches high, the Samsung T7 is compact and lightweight, perfect for on-the-go use. Overall, it is a reliable and efficient storage solution for individuals seeking high-performance external storage.

Key Features Original brand product

Two-year warranty against factory defects Specifications Color: Red

Dimension: 3.35Lx2.24Wx0.31H

Fast data transfer speeds Sleek metallic red aesthetic Cons Lower performance for reading small files

Lower performance for reading small files Issues with encryption software

Issues with encryption software Limited functionality of Samsung Magician app

The Samsung T7 Portable SSD offers impressive performance and a stylish design. With its fast data transfer speeds and compact form factor, it is a great choice for individuals in need of portable storage. The two-year warranty provides added peace of mind, ensuring that any factory defects will be addressed. While there are some drawbacks, such as lower performance for reading small files and issues with encryption software, overall the Samsung T7 is a reliable and efficient storage solution. Whether you’re backing up files or transferring large media files, this portable SSD delivers the speed and convenience you need.

Overall Score: 9/10

The SAMSUNG 970 EVO Plus SSD 250GB is a high-performance internal solid-state drive designed for tech enthusiasts, high-end gamers, and 4K & 3D content designers. Powered by Samsung's innovative V-NAND technology, it offers enhanced bandwidth, low latency, and power efficiency. With breakthrough read and write speeds of up to 3,500MB/s and 3,300MB/s respectively, it ensures fast and seamless performance. The SSD comes with Samsung Magician Software for seamless cloning and file transfers, as well as performance optimization and data security. It also features Samsung's Dynamic Thermal Guard for superior heat dissipation and optimal operating temperatures. With its compact M.2 form factor, easy installation, and impressive performance, the SAMSUNG 970 EVO Plus SSD is a great addition to any gaming or graphics setup.

Key Features NVMe interface with enhanced bandwidth and low latency

Breakthrough read and write speeds for fast performance

Seamless cloning and file transfers with Samsung Magician Software

Superior heat dissipation with Dynamic Thermal Guard

Compact M.2 form factor for easy installation Specifications Color: Multicolor

Dimension: 0.87Lx0.90Wx3.15H

Size: 250GB

The SAMSUNG 970 EVO Plus SSD 250GB is an impressive solid-state drive that delivers exceptional performance and reliability. With its fast read and write speeds, seamless cloning and file transfers, and superior heat dissipation, it is a great choice for tech enthusiasts, gamers, and content designers. While its capabilities may be overkill for casual users, the SSD provides excellent value for the price and offers a significant boost in performance for gaming and graphics-intensive tasks. Installation is quick and easy, and the compact M.2 form factor ensures compatibility with a wide range of systems. Overall, the SAMSUNG 970 EVO Plus SSD is a reliable and powerful storage solution that will enhance any gaming or graphics setup.

Buyer's Guide: Samsung T3 Portable SSD 250 GB (MU-PT250B/AM)

Overview

The Samsung T3 Portable SSD 250 GB (MU-PT250B/AM) is a compact and highly portable solid-state drive that offers fast and secure storage for your data.



With its sleek design and impressive features, this SSD is a popular choice among individuals and professionals alike.

Key Features

Ultra-compact Design: The Samsung T3 Portable SSD is incredibly small and lightweight, making it perfect for those always on the go.



Fast Data Transfer: With USB 3.1 Gen 1 connectivity, you can transfer files at blazing speeds, saving you time and improving productivity.



High Storage Capacity: Despite its small size, this portable SSD offers a generous storage capacity of 250 GB, allowing you to store a large amount of data.



Superior Durability: The T3 is built to withstand the rigors of everyday use, featuring a shock-resistant design that can withstand drops from up to 2 meters.



Hardware Encryption: Keep your data safe and secure with built-in AES 256-bit encryption, ensuring that your sensitive information stays protected.

Benefits and Uses

Portable Storage Solution: The T3 SSD is ideal for individuals who need a compact and reliable storage solution for their files, whether it's for work or personal use.



Fast File Transfers: With its USB 3.1 Gen 1 interface, the T3 offers lightning-fast transfer speeds, making it perfect for transferring large files or backing up important data quickly.



Gaming On-the-Go: Gamers can take advantage of the T3's fast data transfer rates to store and load games, allowing for a seamless gaming experience wherever they go.



Multimedia Storage: Whether you're a photographer, videographer, or simply a media enthusiast, the T3 provides ample storage space for your high-resolution photos, videos, and music files.



Secure Data Protection: The built-in hardware encryption feature ensures that your sensitive data remains protected from unauthorized access, giving you peace of mind.

Compatibility

Operating Systems: The Samsung T3 Portable SSD is compatible with Windows, Mac, and Android operating systems, making it versatile and suitable for a wide range of devices.



Connectivity: It features a USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C connector, but also comes with a USB Type-C to Type-A cable for compatibility with older devices.



Easy Setup: The T3 is easy to set up, requiring no additional software installation. Simply plug it into your device and start using it immediately.

Additional Features

Multi-Device Support: The T3 can be used across multiple devices, allowing you to easily transfer files between your laptop, desktop computer, and even your smartphone or tablet.



Shock Resistance: With its shock-resistant design, the T3 can withstand accidental drops and bumps, ensuring that your data remains safe even in challenging environments.



Portable Design: Its sleek and lightweight design allows you to carry the T3 wherever you go, fitting easily into your pocket or bag without adding unnecessary bulk.